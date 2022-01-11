Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Social and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/dozens-of-women-in-kabul-protesting-against-restrictions-imposed-by-taliban-1092178543.html
Dozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban
Dozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban
Dozens of Afghan women in the capital city of Kabul are once again protesting against a slew of regulations
2022-01-11T12:13+0000
2022-01-11T12:13+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
taliban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083789846_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_119a2643a57ab4e84197d57a11868211.jpg
The Taliban, by forcing the Afghan women to wear hijab in public places and at work, demonstrate that they do not want women receiving education as well as working in the public and private sectors, according to the activist. The women, opposing the Taliban restrictions, said that the authorities use the compulsory wear of a hijab as an excuse, because in fact they "do not want women to live in Afghanistan."On Friday, the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. Also, the ministry had prohibited women from travelling without having their head covered in public transport. Afghan media representatives told Sputnik that the Taliban had banned media from showing women without wearing a hijab. According to the Afghan authorities, women can attend educational institutions only with their head covered up.After the Taliban takeover in August, Afghan women have repeatedly protested in a number of cities in the country, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/us-special-envoy-welcomes-taliban-decree-expanding-womens-rights-in-afghanistan-1091242017.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083789846_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bdaee3e025ea15c4700ab67e3101db7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan, taliban

Dozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban

12:13 GMT 11.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMIAfghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021.
Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - Dozens of Afghan women in the capital city of Kabul are once again protesting against a slew of regulations including those enforcing wearing of hijab in public imposed on them by the ruling Taliban* movement, one of the activists said.
The Taliban, by forcing the Afghan women to wear hijab in public places and at work, demonstrate that they do not want women receiving education as well as working in the public and private sectors, according to the activist. The women, opposing the Taliban restrictions, said that the authorities use the compulsory wear of a hijab as an excuse, because in fact they "do not want women to live in Afghanistan."
On Friday, the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. Also, the ministry had prohibited women from travelling without having their head covered in public transport. Afghan media representatives told Sputnik that the Taliban had banned media from showing women without wearing a hijab. According to the Afghan authorities, women can attend educational institutions only with their head covered up.
A burqa shop - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
US Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan
4 December 2021, 10:20 GMT
After the Taliban takeover in August, Afghan women have repeatedly protested in a number of cities in the country, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:33 GMTSocial and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
12:24 GMTKazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests
12:24 GMTWHO: Over Half of European Population to Get Infected With Omicron in Next 6-8 Weeks
12:23 GMT'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'
12:13 GMTDozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban
12:12 GMTHas the Mystery of the 'Alien Hut' Spotted on the Moon by China's Rover Finally Been Solved?
12:11 GMTDemand to Repeal Armed Forces Act Grows Louder in India's Nagaland, People Stage 75-km March
12:05 GMTBollywood Actor Siddharth Trolled for Calling Badminton Star Saina Nehwal ‘Subtle C*ck Champion’
11:39 GMTWhite House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
11:20 GMTUK's Ovo Energy Sorry for 'Poorly Judged' Advice to 'Cuddle Pets, Eat Porridge' as Energy Bills Soar
11:18 GMTUS Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week
10:53 GMTPolice Arrest Man Threatening to Blow Up 'Mannat', Home of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
10:45 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Boasts of Biggest Rearmament Effort in Years Amid Iran Tensions
10:34 GMTDeveloper of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots
10:28 GMT'Novak Djokovic is a Menace': Players, Journalists Blast Serbian Star After His Australian Court Win
10:13 GMTAustralian Border Force Investigating Whether Djokovic Lied on His Entry Form
09:49 GMTEMA Experts Positively Evaluate Sputnik V Production Standards, Vaccine Developer Says
09:29 GMTTwo LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails