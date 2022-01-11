https://sputniknews.com/20220111/dozens-of-women-in-kabul-protesting-against-restrictions-imposed-by-taliban-1092178543.html

Dozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban

Dozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban

Dozens of Afghan women in the capital city of Kabul are once again protesting against a slew of regulations

2022-01-11T12:13+0000

2022-01-11T12:13+0000

2022-01-11T12:13+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

taliban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083789846_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_119a2643a57ab4e84197d57a11868211.jpg

The Taliban, by forcing the Afghan women to wear hijab in public places and at work, demonstrate that they do not want women receiving education as well as working in the public and private sectors, according to the activist. The women, opposing the Taliban restrictions, said that the authorities use the compulsory wear of a hijab as an excuse, because in fact they "do not want women to live in Afghanistan."On Friday, the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. Also, the ministry had prohibited women from travelling without having their head covered in public transport. Afghan media representatives told Sputnik that the Taliban had banned media from showing women without wearing a hijab. According to the Afghan authorities, women can attend educational institutions only with their head covered up.After the Taliban takeover in August, Afghan women have repeatedly protested in a number of cities in the country, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

https://sputniknews.com/20211204/us-special-envoy-welcomes-taliban-decree-expanding-womens-rights-in-afghanistan-1091242017.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan, taliban