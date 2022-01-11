Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Social and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/demand-to-repeal-armed-forces-act-grows-louder-in-indias-nagaland-people-stage-75-km-march-1092171534.html
Demand to Repeal Armed Forces Act Grows Louder in India's Nagaland, People Stage 75-km March
Demand to Repeal Armed Forces Act Grows Louder in India's Nagaland, People Stage 75-km March
The Indian state of Nagaland was declared a "disturbed area" in 1958. The decades-long insurgency was not crushed despite the 1958 Armed Forces Special Powers... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T12:11+0000
2022-01-11T12:11+0000
india
army
indian army
indian armed forces
nagaland
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092178264_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc90c4f20b8541afaf9d72d044c7d9f6.jpg
Thousands of people in India's Nagaland have organised a 75-km-long march, demanding that Armed Forces Special Powers Act be repealed in the northeastern state.The march, which was launched in the city of Dimapur on Monday, is set to conclude in the state capital of Kohima on Tuesday after protesters submit a memorandum to the Governor of the state.Photos and videos shared over social media show people holding placards and banners condemning the AFSPA. They are seen raising slogans seeking justice for the 14 civilians killed by armed forces in a botched operation on 4 December in the state's Mon District.On 4 December, an ambush laid against separatist militants by the Indian Army in the district went wrong and resulted in six villagers being fatally shot.Later, local villagers clashed with the army over the botched ambush operation. This led to the death of seven more locals and one soldier.On 5 December, clashes erupted once again between the army and local residents, which led to the death of one civilian. In total, 15 people including one soldier died. Meanwhile, in the latest development, various Naga NGOs have spearheaded the two-day protest, and many citizens from different parts of Nagaland participated in the walkathon.Speaking with Sputnik, Eastern Naga Students Federation President Chingmak Chang said, "We're overwhelmed with the response by people. So many people have joined this walkathon.""Using AFSPA, a lot of atrocities have been committed. The killing of civilians in Mon District is a reminder of how this diabolical act works," Chang added.In December, however, the federal government extended the AFSPA six more months in the state. The central government, however, has set up a committee to look into the AFSPA withdrawal. The panel will submit its report during the first week of February.
india
nagaland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092178264_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_376ab5000e0d036a8ca1f8993bc704b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, army, indian army, indian armed forces, nagaland, india

Demand to Repeal Armed Forces Act Grows Louder in India's Nagaland, People Stage 75-km March

12:11 GMT 11.01.2022
© AP Photo / Yirmiyan ArthurA Naga holds a placard during a rally protesting the killings of fourteen civilians by Indian army soldiers earlier this month, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
A Naga holds a placard during a rally protesting the killings of fourteen civilians by Indian army soldiers earlier this month, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© AP Photo / Yirmiyan Arthur
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The Indian state of Nagaland was declared a "disturbed area" in 1958. The decades-long insurgency was not crushed despite the 1958 Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) which allows security forces to kill anyone violating the law. Since December, local people have been demanding the withdrawal of AFSPA from the state.
Thousands of people in India's Nagaland have organised a 75-km-long march, demanding that Armed Forces Special Powers Act be repealed in the northeastern state.
The march, which was launched in the city of Dimapur on Monday, is set to conclude in the state capital of Kohima on Tuesday after protesters submit a memorandum to the Governor of the state.
Photos and videos shared over social media show people holding placards and banners condemning the AFSPA. They are seen raising slogans seeking justice for the 14 civilians killed by armed forces in a botched operation on 4 December in the state's Mon District.
On 4 December, an ambush laid against separatist militants by the Indian Army in the district went wrong and resulted in six villagers being fatally shot.
Later, local villagers clashed with the army over the botched ambush operation. This led to the death of seven more locals and one soldier.
On 5 December, clashes erupted once again between the army and local residents, which led to the death of one civilian. In total, 15 people including one soldier died.
Meanwhile, in the latest development, various Naga NGOs have spearheaded the two-day protest, and many citizens from different parts of Nagaland participated in the walkathon.
Speaking with Sputnik, Eastern Naga Students Federation President Chingmak Chang said, "We're overwhelmed with the response by people. So many people have joined this walkathon."
"Using AFSPA, a lot of atrocities have been committed. The killing of civilians in Mon District is a reminder of how this diabolical act works," Chang added.
In December, however, the federal government extended the AFSPA six more months in the state. The central government, however, has set up a committee to look into the AFSPA withdrawal. The panel will submit its report during the first week of February.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:33 GMTSocial and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
12:24 GMTKazakh President Appoints Several Key Ministers in New Government Following Deadly Protests
12:24 GMTWHO: Over Half of European Population to Get Infected With Omicron in Next 6-8 Weeks
12:23 GMT'I Will Stand Up to Fascism': New York Man Threatened to 'Take Out' Trump & His '12 Monkeys'
12:13 GMTDozens of Women in Kabul Protesting Against Restrictions Imposed by Taliban
12:12 GMTHas the Mystery of the 'Alien Hut' Spotted on the Moon by China's Rover Finally Been Solved?
12:11 GMTDemand to Repeal Armed Forces Act Grows Louder in India's Nagaland, People Stage 75-km March
12:05 GMTBollywood Actor Siddharth Trolled for Calling Badminton Star Saina Nehwal ‘Subtle C*ck Champion’
11:39 GMTWhite House Allocates Over $300Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
11:20 GMTUK's Ovo Energy Sorry for 'Poorly Judged' Advice to 'Cuddle Pets, Eat Porridge' as Energy Bills Soar
11:18 GMTUS Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week
10:53 GMTPolice Arrest Man Threatening to Blow Up 'Mannat', Home of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
10:45 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Boasts of Biggest Rearmament Effort in Years Amid Iran Tensions
10:34 GMTDeveloper of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots
10:28 GMT'Novak Djokovic is a Menace': Players, Journalists Blast Serbian Star After His Australian Court Win
10:13 GMTAustralian Border Force Investigating Whether Djokovic Lied on His Entry Form
09:49 GMTEMA Experts Positively Evaluate Sputnik V Production Standards, Vaccine Developer Says
09:29 GMTTwo LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails