China Tests 12.5 Million in Zhengzhou for Covid in Six Hours, Gears Up for Same in Shenzhen, Tianjin

The global outbreak triggered late last year by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has affected China, too, which has worked tirelessly to keep the country’s “zero Covid” policy in place.

On Friday, Chinese health authorities began testing every single resident of Zhengzhou, the capital of China’s central Henan Province, after a handful of COVID-19 cases were detected in the massive city of 12.5 million. Just six hours later, they were finished, achieving a rate of 2.1 million people tested per hour, or 583 residents per second, according to the Global Times.China’s National Health Commission reported a total of 157 new cases in all of mainland China on Sunday, 97 of which were domestically transmitted. Of those 97, 60 were in Henan, including 24 in Zhengzhou, and 21 cases in Tianjin, a port city southeast of Beijing. The city also said over the weekend that it had detected two cases of Omicron.According to the Global Times, officials in Henan implemented lessons learned from Xi’an, the city of 13 million in Shaanxi that has been under sustained lockdown for several weeks and where more than 1,700 cases have been detected. In the year 2021, just two deaths were recorded in China as caused by COVID-19.Zhang Boli, a Covid-19 specialist and president of the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, told the South China Morning Post that an asymptomatic “superspreader” had evaded detection for several days thanks to negligence by local authorities, who have since been punished.China’s urgency is in part due to its longstanding policy of “zero Covid,” which has kept the number of cases in the country to about 120,000 since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019 and deaths to less than 4,700. However, the capital of Beijing is preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in early February, and a major Covid outbreak could ruin the event, as it nearly did the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.Parallel to its Zero Covid policy, China has implemented one of the world’s most effective vaccination programs, achieving a vaccination rate of 86% as of Sunday, according to NHC data. That amounts to 1.21 billion people out of China’s 1.4 billion population."This approach is the best option and the guiding principle of China's disease control work. We must resolutely adhere to the policy and protect the health and safety of the population as the top priority,” he added.According to the Hong Kong-based paper, Shenzhen officials started testing all 12.5 million residents of Shenzhen on Saturday, and bus stations and ferry terminals have closed to prevent further spread of the disease. People wishing to leave the city must show a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of their departure. Similar tactics have been deployed across China, including along its 23,500 miles of high-speed rail lines connecting all the country’s major cities.

