Bollywood Actor Siddharth Trolled for Calling Badminton Star Saina Nehwal ‘Subtle C*ck Champion’
Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022
Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz
For it to be a COCK & BULL reference, there's no way one can drop bull from it because that's not how its used. It has a very specific usage like cock-and-bull story— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 10, 2022
It's clear what subtle cock here meant
His last words shame on rihanna clarifies the disrespect #Siddharth pic.twitter.com/fQcaj1dDkr
The highlight is that he came up with this *cock and bull* as a cover up.https://t.co/Jyegz2DANU— copyleft (@Sheikh_Copyleft) January 10, 2022
This clarification is the epitome of "cock and bull" story https://t.co/XoO8JVxuGi— Sriniwu (@Sriniwu1) January 10, 2022
@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter. NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor’s account & to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks. https://t.co/pW1hT9zz6W— NCW (@NCWIndia) January 10, 2022
Saina Nehwal is our country’s sporting pride, she has as much right to a political opinion as rest of the nation. You disagree-you debate, you don’t ever demean even if you strongly opposed to her thoughts and ideas. This illiberal approach to ‘liberal discourse’ is damaging.— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 10, 2022
This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022
This is really crass, Siddharth. You just contributed to what a lot of us women are fighting against.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 10, 2022
Hey Dirty Scumbag @actor_Siddharth— Keerthi Vasan 🇮🇳 (@kvasan_c) January 10, 2022
Choose your word wisely!
Millions of Indians proud of @NSaina achievement... She is Daughter of India!
Its a mistake of your parents those failed to teach you to respect others, especially Women's! pic.twitter.com/uZoTLCSxVh
Tweet by actor Siddharth responding to shuttler Saina Nehwal is sexist, misogynistic. Irrespective of people's political views no need to make such crass remarks targeting a woman of accomplishments. He must apologize, and Twitter should suspend his account: Activist Brinda Adige pic.twitter.com/HVZGvN9wpr— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022
'Very wrong to make such derogatory statement, he should apologise,' Saina Nehwal's father on Siddharth's tweet— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 10, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/kYzM6vbV5O#SainaNehwal pic.twitter.com/Hp35lbe6xB