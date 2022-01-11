Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/australian-border-force-reportedly-examining-veracity-of-djokovics-entry-form-1092175512.html
Australian Border Force Reportedly Examining Veracity of Djokovic's Entry Form
Australian Border Force Reportedly Examining Veracity of Djokovic's Entry Form
The Australian Border Force is investigating if tennis champion Novak Djokovic had lied on his entry form about not travelling in the two weeks prior to coming to Australia, media reported on Tuesday.
2022-01-11T10:13+0000
2022-01-11T10:14+0000
novak djokovic
australia
border
visa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092175587_0:57:3072:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_ceb4c39f018b7dc05c995a844167cf53.jpg
Australian media said that the country's authorities suspect Djokovic of travelling from Serbia to Spain in the 14 days before he flew to Australia last week. The suspicion was sparked by a December 25 photo posted on social media post by Serbian handball player Petar Djordjic where he poses standing next to Djokovic in Belgrade. A few days later, on 31 December, the Soto Tennis Academy in Spain posted a video showing the athlete playing tennis.Unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia to participate in the Australian Open but was detained and put to a migration isolation ward after the Australian authorities cancelled his visa, citing violations of the vaccination rules. Djokovic was accused of skirting COVID-19 rules that require all tennis players to present proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. The player challenged the decision of the border authorities. Djokovic's lawyers argued that he had been granted an exemption after recovering from the disease in December.On Monday, a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke Djokovic's Australian visa. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, however, is still considering using his personal power to cancel the athlete's visa, his office said later that day.On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on the phone with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to discuss Djokovic's case. As quoted by Australian media, Morrison assured Brnabic that travel restrictions were not discriminatory and were aimed solely at protecting the country's population during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brnabic, in turn, stressed the importance of training conditions for the tennis player before the Australian Open scheduled for January 17 in Melbourne.
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/father-of-tennis-star-djokovic-appeals-to-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-intervene-in-visa-row-1092158659.html
It is utterly misleading to argue that Djokovic has been subjected to "unreasonable" treatment. The Judge found that Djokovic "did not had enough time" to contact his associates early in the morning (4am). End of the story. In fact, it is now clear that Djokovic lied to Border officials (and on his application) about if he travelled after tested positive to COVID-19 in December 2012. He travelled from Serbia to Spain and partied all over the places infected large number of people.
0
1
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092175587_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbcf9a7d198cb8e624f396b0debd510d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, australia, border, visa

Australian Border Force Reportedly Examining Veracity of Djokovic's Entry Form

10:13 GMT 11.01.2022 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 11.01.2022)
© KELLY DEFINASerbia's Novak Djokovic (R) takes part in a training session in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament on January 11, 2022, a day after a court overturned the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) takes part in a training session in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament on January 11, 2022, a day after a court overturned the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© KELLY DEFINA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian Border Force is investigating if tennis champion Novak Djokovic had lied on his entry form about not travelling in the two weeks prior to coming to Australia, media reported on Tuesday.
Australian media said that the country's authorities suspect Djokovic of travelling from Serbia to Spain in the 14 days before he flew to Australia last week. The suspicion was sparked by a December 25 photo posted on social media post by Serbian handball player Petar Djordjic where he poses standing next to Djokovic in Belgrade. A few days later, on 31 December, the Soto Tennis Academy in Spain posted a video showing the athlete playing tennis.
Unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia to participate in the Australian Open but was detained and put to a migration isolation ward after the Australian authorities cancelled his visa, citing violations of the vaccination rules. Djokovic was accused of skirting COVID-19 rules that require all tennis players to present proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. The player challenged the decision of the border authorities. Djokovic's lawyers argued that he had been granted an exemption after recovering from the disease in December.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan (R) and mother Dijana hold a press conference in Belgrade, on January 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Father of Tennis Star Djokovic Appeals to Queen Elizabeth II to Intervene in Visa Row
Yesterday, 14:41 GMT
On Monday, a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke Djokovic's Australian visa. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, however, is still considering using his personal power to cancel the athlete's visa, his office said later that day.
On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on the phone with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to discuss Djokovic's case. As quoted by Australian media, Morrison assured Brnabic that travel restrictions were not discriminatory and were aimed solely at protecting the country's population during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brnabic, in turn, stressed the importance of training conditions for the tennis player before the Australian Open scheduled for January 17 in Melbourne.
201000
Discuss
Popular comments
It is utterly misleading to argue that Djokovic has been subjected to "unreasonable" treatment. The Judge found that Djokovic "did not had enough time" to contact his associates early in the morning (4am). End of the story. In fact, it is now clear that Djokovic lied to Border officials (and on his application) about if he travelled after tested positive to COVID-19 in December 2012. He travelled from Serbia to Spain and partied all over the places infected large number of people.
HHess
11 January, 13:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:18 GMTUS Pledges to Provide Russia With Written Response to Geneva Talks Next Week
10:53 GMTPolice Arrest Man Threatening to Blow Up 'Mannat', Home of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
10:45 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Boasts of Biggest Rearmament Effort in Years Amid Iran Tensions
10:34 GMTDeveloper of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots
10:28 GMT'Novak Djokovic is a Menace': Players, Journalists Blast Serbian Star After His Australian Court Win
10:13 GMTAustralian Border Force Reportedly Examining Veracity of Djokovic's Entry Form
09:49 GMTEMA Experts Positively Evaluate Sputnik V Production Standards, Vaccine Developer Says
09:29 GMTTwo LA Cops Denied Appeal Over Being Fired for Hunting Pokémon Monsters During Active Robbery
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails
08:00 GMTSouth Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
07:50 GMTChina Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
07:36 GMTLabour Seeks to Force Vote on Scrapping VAT on Energy Bills to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis
07:14 GMTMoscow Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense
07:07 GMTJapan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:04 GMT'New Normal?' Sweden's New Restrictions Motivated by Spread of Ordinary Flu Met With Discontent
06:57 GMTIran and US are Close to a Deal, As Both Realise They Have No Other Option, Says Expert
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says