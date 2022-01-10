https://sputniknews.com/20220110/vigil-held-for-victims-of-deadliest-nyc-apartment-building-fire-in-decades-1092160807.html

Vigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades

The Sunday blaze, sparked in a Bronx highrise by a malfunctioning space heater, killed 19 people, including nine children, and left 32 more wounded. The... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

A vigil to commemorate victims of the tragic fire at the 19-storey apartment complex in the Bronx is to be held on Monday.A malfunctioning space heater sparked the fire that engulfed an apartment on Sunday morning. The open door fanned the flames and let smoke fill the facility causing thick smog to spread through the crowded building. Trapped residents were breaking windows to get fresh air.The blaze killed 19, including nine children, and left 32 more needing hospital treatment.The death toll was the highest for the city since the Happy Land fire in 1990, that left 87 people dead. Mayor Eric Adams has called the blaze one of the worst in the NYC’s modern history.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE

