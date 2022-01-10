Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Vigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/vigil-held-for-victims-of-deadliest-nyc-apartment-building-fire-in-decades-1092160807.html
Vigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades
Vigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades
The Sunday blaze, sparked in a Bronx highrise by a malfunctioning space heater, killed 19 people, including nine children, and left 32 more wounded. The... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T17:16+0000
2022-01-10T17:47+0000
bronx
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092162188_0:19:3070:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_5e4875852e213b7e9aef0fc4a8993f60.jpg
A vigil to commemorate victims of the tragic fire at the 19-storey apartment complex in the Bronx is to be held on Monday.A malfunctioning space heater sparked the fire that engulfed an apartment on Sunday morning. The open door fanned the flames and let smoke fill the facility causing thick smog to spread through the crowded building. Trapped residents were breaking windows to get fresh air.The blaze killed 19, including nine children, and left 32 more needing hospital treatment.The death toll was the highest for the city since the Happy Land fire in 1990, that left 87 people dead. Mayor Eric Adams has called the blaze one of the worst in the NYC’s modern history.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
bronx
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Vigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades
Vigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades
2022-01-10T17:16+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092162188_341:0:3070:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_56e2f5220c0c756e22c1944d384d7ba4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bronx, видео

Vigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades

17:16 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 10.01.2022)
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYEmergency personnel from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., January 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emergency personnel from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., January 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
The Sunday blaze, sparked in a Bronx highrise by a malfunctioning space heater, killed 19 people, including nine children, and left 32 more wounded. The incident has become the deadliest NYC fire in three decades.
A vigil to commemorate victims of the tragic fire at the 19-storey apartment complex in the Bronx is to be held on Monday.
A malfunctioning space heater sparked the fire that engulfed an apartment on Sunday morning. The open door fanned the flames and let smoke fill the facility causing thick smog to spread through the crowded building. Trapped residents were breaking windows to get fresh air.
The blaze killed 19, including nine children, and left 32 more needing hospital treatment.
The death toll was the highest for the city since the Happy Land fire in 1990, that left 87 people dead. Mayor Eric Adams has called the blaze one of the worst in the NYC’s modern history.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
© Ruptly
001002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:11 GMTSweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction
17:16 GMTVigil Held for Victims of Deadliest NYC Apartment Building Fire in Decades
17:14 GMTTwo to Tango: PSG Could Sign Cristiano Ronaldo in Sensational Move to Pair Him With Lionel Messi
16:39 GMTNATO Must Reject Military Buildup of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Security Talks
16:38 GMTWWII-Era Archive Created on Himmler's Orders Offers 'Mine of Information' on Freemasons
16:30 GMTSenior Russian Diplomats Hold Press Briefing After Talks With US
16:00 GMTFrance Reportedly Seeking Whole-of-EU Treaty With Britain on Migrant Channel Crossings
15:58 GMTUS-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours
15:47 GMTModerna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Autumn
15:31 GMTDenmark Set to Send 4 Fighter Jets, Frigate to Baltic States
15:20 GMT'Putin Appeasement' Slur Shows Little Chance for Diplomacy
15:12 GMTForeign Militants From Afghanistan, Mideast Countries Took Part in Kazakhstan Riots, Tokayev Says
14:50 GMTDems ‘Still in the Dark’ Over Manchin Build Back Better Agenda as Hopes for Legislative Deal Dwindle
14:45 GMTJan 6 Panel Reportedly Plans to Take Trump Communications With State Officials on 2020 Vote Public
14:45 GMTSex Abuse Victims Lose Case Against Reigning English Premier League Champions Manchester City
14:41 GMTFather of Tennis Star Djokovic Appeals to Queen Elizabeth II to Intervene in Visa Row
14:32 GMTProtest Reportedly Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blackouts
14:22 GMTMacron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030
14:18 GMT'Only Thing Left to Do is Win the Trophy Again': Nadal, Other Players React to Djokovic's Court Win
14:00 GMTProtests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu