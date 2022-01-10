Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/video-mysterious-flash-caught-on-cctv-camea-as-earthquake-rattles-china-1092146059.html
Video: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China
Video: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit a sparsely populated area in Qinghai province in northwest China on Saturday nigh
2022-01-10T06:11+0000
2022-01-10T06:12+0000
A surveillance camera recorded a flash of light ahead of Saturday's earthquake in Qinghai province, China, CGTN reported.As seen in the video, a bright flash occurred seconds before the tremors; the clip's authenticity has yet to be verified.Many social media users suggested the CCTV camera on the house most likely recorded an explosion of a transformer located far from the camera's location, as the underground tremors reached the building with a short delay, which made it seem that the flash had preceded the tremors.According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3. According to local seismologists, the magnitude was 6.9. Nine people were injured in the earthquake; eight of them have already been discharged from the hospital.According to the Global Times newspaper, a small section of the Great Wall of China, about two meters long, collapsed as a result of the earthquake.
asia & pacific, china, earthquake

Video: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China

06:11 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 06:12 GMT 10.01.2022)
© Twitter/Baoning WuQinghai Earthquake
Qinghai Earthquake - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© Twitter/Baoning Wu
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit a sparsely populated area in Qinghai province in northwest China on Saturday night. The tremors were felt in several major cities.
A surveillance camera recorded a flash of light ahead of Saturday's earthquake in Qinghai province, China, CGTN reported.
As seen in the video, a bright flash occurred seconds before the tremors; the clip's authenticity has yet to be verified.
Many social media users suggested the CCTV camera on the house most likely recorded an explosion of a transformer located far from the camera’s location, as the underground tremors reached the building with a short delay, which made it seem that the flash had preceded the tremors.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3. According to local seismologists, the magnitude was 6.9. Nine people were injured in the earthquake; eight of them have already been discharged from the hospital.
According to the Global Times newspaper, a small section of the Great Wall of China, about two meters long, collapsed as a result of the earthquake.
