https://sputniknews.com/20220110/video-mysterious-flash-caught-on-cctv-camea-as-earthquake-rattles-china-1092146059.html

Video: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China

Video: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit a sparsely populated area in Qinghai province in northwest China on Saturday nigh

2022-01-10T06:11+0000

2022-01-10T06:11+0000

2022-01-10T06:12+0000

asia & pacific

china

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092146259_0:0:1168:657_1920x0_80_0_0_b9f4a3cb13dcae2c45c9332a8d979fd5.jpg

A surveillance camera recorded a flash of light ahead of Saturday's earthquake in Qinghai province, China, CGTN reported.As seen in the video, a bright flash occurred seconds before the tremors; the clip's authenticity has yet to be verified.Many social media users suggested the CCTV camera on the house most likely recorded an explosion of a transformer located far from the camera’s location, as the underground tremors reached the building with a short delay, which made it seem that the flash had preceded the tremors.According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3. According to local seismologists, the magnitude was 6.9. Nine people were injured in the earthquake; eight of them have already been discharged from the hospital.According to the Global Times newspaper, a small section of the Great Wall of China, about two meters long, collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, china, earthquake