https://sputniknews.com/20220110/us-sanctions-116-ortega-admin-figures-for-undermining-nicaraguas-democracy-on-inauguration-day-1092164398.html

US Sanctions 116 Ortega Admin Figures for ‘Undermining’ Nicaragua’s Democracy on Inauguration Day

US Sanctions 116 Ortega Admin Figures for ‘Undermining’ Nicaragua’s Democracy on Inauguration Day

The Biden administration announced it had levied sanctions against Nicaraguan officials, calling it a defense of democracy and human rights in the country. Washington rejected its recent elections because President Ortega won.

2022-01-10T19:47+0000

2022-01-10T19:47+0000

2022-01-10T19:46+0000

defense ministry

nicaragua

daniel ortega

latin america

us sanctions

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090462471_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7768a0df04f63c2aa8c502c40693dc.jpg

The sanctions were unveiled as Nicaragua was preparing to inaugurate the victors of the November 7, 2021, election, including Ortega, who will begin a fourth five-year term as president. He has been in office since 2007, winning reelection four times with comparable margins of support."In concert with democracies in the international community, the United States will continue to call out the Ortega-Murillo regime's ongoing abuses and will deploy diplomatic and economic tools to support the restoration of democracy and respect for human rights in Nicaragua,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated eight Nicaraguan government officials as sanctions targets, including President Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, Ortega’s wife.It also targets Bayardo De Jesus Pulido Ortiz, head of the personnel and cadre department of the Nicaraguan Army, and Bayardo Ramon Rodriguez Ruiz, chief of the general staff of the Nicaraguan Army, saying they led a violent crackdown on dissent beginning in 2018, when US-backed riots swept the country.Defense Ministry Rosa Adelina Barahona De Rivas, Nahima Janett Diaz Flores, the director general of the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services (TELCOR), and Celina Delgado Castellon, deputy director general of TELCOR and a member of the board of directors of the National Electric Transmission Company (ENATREL) representing TELCOR, were both sanctioned, as well. The Treasury said they were responsible for running a pro-Ortega troll farm on Facebook that Meta shut down in November, just days before the election.The US Treasury also sanctioned Ramon Humberto Calderon Vindell, former president of the board of directors of Nicaraguan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Nicaragua, and president of the board of directors of the ENIMINAS. Its reasons for targeting the firm aren’t related to any alleged repression, though, and seem to simply be intended to crush an important pillar of the Nicaraguan economy.“The Government of Nicaragua’s 2017 creation of state-owned ENIMINAS increased state involvement in the mining sector, especially gold mining, through joint ventures with private firms. The value of Nicaragua’s gold exports has increased dramatically in recent years, driving profits to its allies in the private sector and increasing ENIMINAS revenues, which senior figures in the ruling party manage. Because ENIMINAS is owned or controlled by, or acts for or on behalf of, the Government of Nicaragua, officials of ENIMINAS are, therefore, officials of the Government of Nicaragua,” OFAC said.At the same time, the European Union also unveiled sanctions on seven individuals and three entities in Nicaragua, including many of the same targets as Washington.40 Years of US Coup AttemptsIt’s a playbook the US has used time and again in Latin America, going back to the September 11, 1973, coup in Chile that saw the democratic socialist government of President Salvador Allende overthrown by the murderous military junta headed by Augusto Pinochet. More recently, the US has used it against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) have been denounced as illegitimate and authoritarian by Washington, which has instituted crushing economic sanctions intended to force the Venezuelan people into revolting against their government.However, by 2006, 15 years of neoliberal reforms to suit the cheap labor demands of US-based corporations had proven deeply unpopular, and voters brought Ortega and the FSLN back. Ortega quickly grew close to Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, and other Latin American leftist states, earning the lasting enmity of the US, which renewed its attempts to overthrow him. Deadly protests in 2018, which targeted police and FLSN figures, were hailed in Washington as pro-democracy protests, and the arrest of leading figures in the demonstrations last year was denounced by the US as an attack on democracy because many had registered as election candidates.Just days before the election, the US Congress passed the Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform (RENACER) Act, which created a framework for a new regime of punishing sanctions in case Ortega won the election.In response to RENACER and other US attacks, Nicaragua quit the Organization of American States (OAS) after the November election, saying the group “has as its mission to facilitate the hegemony of the United States with its interventionism against the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.”Several Latin American leaders traveled to Managua to attend Ortega’s and Murillo’s inauguration, including Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent Ramiro Ayala, Mexico's charge d'affaires in Nicaragua, saying that despite qualms about the election results, “we can't set aside our policy of national self-determination and independence.”

nicaragua

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

defense ministry, nicaragua, daniel ortega, latin america, us sanctions, elections