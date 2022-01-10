https://sputniknews.com/20220110/two-to-tango-psg-could-sign-cristiano-ronaldo-in-sensational-move-to-pair-him-with-lionel-messi-1092160297.html

Two to Tango: PSG Could Sign Cristiano Ronaldo in Sensational Move to Pair Him With Lionel Messi

Two to Tango: PSG Could Sign Cristiano Ronaldo in Sensational Move to Pair Him With Lionel Messi

After making a spectacular return to Man United in September, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with the 20-time English champions. According to the... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are aiming to sign five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, a move which could pair him with his arch-rival Lionel Messi in France, media outlet Le10sport.com reported on Monday.Ronaldo made his way back to the Red Devils for a second stint in the third quarter of 2021 after spending nine and three years respectively at Real Madrid and Juventus.The 36-year-old megastar has already thrilled English fans with 14 goals in 21 games for the iconic club.But despite his sparkling display, Ronaldo hasn't managed to stop United's slide: Ralf Rangnick's men currently occupy the seventh position in the Premier League.Their streak of shocking results is still ongoing - their latest defeat came last week as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils risk being relegated to the Europa League next season. Only the top-four Premier League sides qualify for the Champions League each year.The British media has already reported that Ronaldo is frustrated at the team's lack of success, and divisions within the camp, and is apparently contemplating a move away from Manchester.And according to the French press, PSG would be interested in luring the talismanic footballer to the Parc des Princes, if he isn't averse to playing with Messi at the current Ligue 1 table toppers.His switch to the city of love would see him playing alongside Messi, making them the most lethal pair in the football world, something fans would never have imagined in their wildest dreams.The two men are regarded as the greatest players of all time and have spent a large part of their careers competing against each other in La Liga.Messi was the skipper of Barcelona for more than a decade and Ronaldo was Real Madrid's key man for nine years before leaving the club as its leading goal scorer in 2018.Another reason PSG are keen to land Ronaldo in Paris is that it is almost certain World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will leave the club for Spain in the next six months.With his departure, Mauricio Pochettino would need a man of his stature to replace him at the club and Ronaldo could easily fill that void.

