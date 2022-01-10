Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/threat-is-real-pakistan-pm-khan-seeks-action-against-modi-for-not-controlling-extremist-hindus-1092149205.html
‘Threat is Real’: Pakistan PM Khan Seeks Action Against Modi For Not Controlling Extremist Hindus
‘Threat is Real’: Pakistan PM Khan Seeks Action Against Modi For Not Controlling Extremist Hindus
At a three-day conference in the holy Indian city Haridwar, right-wing Hindu activists took an oath to eliminate 200 million Muslims if necessary to make “a... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T12:22+0000
2022-01-10T12:22+0000
pakistan
genocide
extremism
muslims
imran khan
narendra modi
violence
hindus
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090065300_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdfbe56c8dacaa060739e60c0aea7a9d.jpg
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned global powers of the "extremist agenda" of the Indian government while highlighting a recent gathering of Hindu activists in the northern Indian city of Haridwar. The three-day event named "Dharam Sansad," attended by Hindu monks and activists, issued a blatant call to rid the country of Muslims and to turn the secular republic of India into a Hindu nation.Khan's outbursts came after the Narendra Modi-led government failed to condemn incendiary remarks aimed at minority communities at the closed-door meeting held between 17 and 19 December.The police have not arrested any of the participants, even though a number of video recordings are available on social media. The Uttarakhand Police registered a case against the organisers of the Hindu Conclave, but only after former diplomats, lawyers and students condemned the most blatant and alarming incitement to violence in recent years.The organisers have announced a "Retaliation Day" set for 16 January against the Police case.On Monday, the Supreme Court of India agreed to hear a petition seeking criminal action against the Dharam Sansad organisers for their genocidal calls against Muslims. No arrests have been made so far.During the conference, Swami Prabodhanand Giri, head of a right-wing Hindu organisation in Uttarakhand, said the country now belongs to Hindus. Videos from the conference also showed other participants swearing an oath to turn India into a Hindu nation. The inflammatory remarks come as five states are holding elections, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/muslim-parliamentarian-in-india-questions-pm-modis-silence-on-killings-in-jammu-and-kashmir-1090027186.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090065300_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da124dcd0c9cb9b1de1388ea1ed39373.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, genocide, extremism, muslims, imran khan, narendra modi, violence, hindus, india

‘Threat is Real’: Pakistan PM Khan Seeks Action Against Modi For Not Controlling Extremist Hindus

12:22 GMT 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVISHindu right-wing groups protest over attacks against Hindus during Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2021
Hindu right-wing groups protest over attacks against Hindus during Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
At a three-day conference in the holy Indian city Haridwar, right-wing Hindu activists took an oath to eliminate 200 million Muslims if necessary to make “a Hindu-only nation". The police have not taken action against these people, including some members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned global powers of the "extremist agenda" of the Indian government while highlighting a recent gathering of Hindu activists in the northern Indian city of Haridwar.
The three-day event named "Dharam Sansad," attended by Hindu monks and activists, issued a blatant call to rid the country of Muslims and to turn the secular republic of India into a Hindu nation.

"Under the extremist ideology of Modi's BJP government, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups. The extremist agenda of the Modi government is a real and present threat to peace in our region."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021 - Sputnik International
Imran Khan
Prime Minister, Pakistan
Khan's outbursts came after the Narendra Modi-led government failed to condemn incendiary remarks aimed at minority communities at the closed-door meeting held between 17 and 19 December.
The police have not arrested any of the participants, even though a number of video recordings are available on social media.
The Uttarakhand Police registered a case against the organisers of the Hindu Conclave, but only after former diplomats, lawyers and students condemned the most blatant and alarming incitement to violence in recent years.
The organisers have announced a "Retaliation Day" set for 16 January against the Police case.
Relatives and friends of Deepak chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, take his body for cremation in Jammu, India, Friday, Oct.8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Muslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir
19 October 2021, 11:05 GMT
On Monday, the Supreme Court of India agreed to hear a petition seeking criminal action against the Dharam Sansad organisers for their genocidal calls against Muslims. No arrests have been made so far.
During the conference, Swami Prabodhanand Giri, head of a right-wing Hindu organisation in Uttarakhand, said the country now belongs to Hindus.

"This is why, as in Myanmar, the police, politicians, army and every Hindu here must pick up weapons, and we will have to conduct this purge. There is no solution apart from this," Giri said, referring to Muslims.

Videos from the conference also showed other participants swearing an oath to turn India into a Hindu nation. The inflammatory remarks come as five states are holding elections, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTFrench Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
13:35 GMTPlans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
13:35 GMTUS Media Concerned by Iran’s Growing Naval Might, Beefing Up of Asymmetric Warfare Capabilities
13:32 GMTPolish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarusian Border
13:30 GMTDanish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
13:27 GMTBoJo Reportedly To Reveal COVID-19 Strategy of 'Scaled Back Free Testing, Shorter Isolation Periods'
13:19 GMTIndian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
13:09 GMT'Disgrace, Pub Team': Fans & Pundits Slam Arsenal After Their Shock FA Cup Loss Against Nottingham
13:02 GMTRioters Reportedly Wanted to Seize Swords of Huns and Sakas From Almaty Museum
13:01 GMTNovak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation
12:49 GMTCops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video
12:37 GMTJake Sullivan Reportedly Urged by 'Russia Hawks' to Send More Arms to Ukraine Ahead of Geneva Talks
12:35 GMTAmerican Airlines Evokes Backlash Online After Apologising for Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker
12:22 GMT‘Threat is Real’: Pakistan PM Khan Seeks Action Against Modi For Not Controlling Extremist Hindus
12:01 GMTIran Gave ‘Stinging Slap on America’s Face’ in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
11:48 GMTInquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
11:09 GMTIran to Hold New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Says
11:03 GMTUkraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10:59 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'