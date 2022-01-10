https://sputniknews.com/20220110/sweden-does-not-intend-to-join-nato-change-foreign-policy-direction-1092162982.html

Sweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction

Sweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction

Sweden has no plans to change its foreign policy and become a member of NATO, but will continue its partnership with the military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

2022-01-10T18:11+0000

2022-01-10T18:11+0000

2022-01-10T18:15+0000

sweden

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107701/95/1077019519_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_1fe7ebd5b2f8a13209c0e943684e57e8.jpg

Last week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that her country is not ruling out the possibility of applying for NATO membership.The prime minister noted that Stockholm also maintains a special relationship with Finland and stated that it would be risky for Sweden to change its foreign policy approach. Despite that, there is a majority in the Swedish parliament that supports strengthening ties with NATO.On 17 December, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after the following talks in Geneva with the US that NATO's non-enlargement is a key issue for Russian national security.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sweden, nato