Sweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction
Sweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction
Sweden has no plans to change its foreign policy and become a member of NATO, but will continue its partnership with the military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.
Last week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that her country is not ruling out the possibility of applying for NATO membership.The prime minister noted that Stockholm also maintains a special relationship with Finland and stated that it would be risky for Sweden to change its foreign policy approach. Despite that, there is a majority in the Swedish parliament that supports strengthening ties with NATO.On 17 December, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after the following talks in Geneva with the US that NATO's non-enlargement is a key issue for Russian national security.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden has no plans to change its foreign policy and become a member of NATO, but will continue its partnership with the military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.
Last week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that her country is not ruling out the possibility of applying for NATO membership.
"Sweden has pursued its own line when it comes to security for a long time, we have always clearly said that we have a partnership with NATO... The government's policy is clear — we do not intend to join NATO," Andersson said at a press conference.
The prime minister noted that Stockholm also maintains a special relationship with Finland and stated that it would be risky for Sweden to change its foreign policy approach. Despite that, there is a majority in the Swedish parliament that supports strengthening ties with NATO.
On 17 December, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after the following talks in Geneva with the US that NATO's non-enlargement is a key issue for Russian national security.
