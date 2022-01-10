Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/russian-deputy-fm-says-geneva-talks-should-be-about-ukraine-not-joining-nato-1092146399.html
Russian Deputy FM Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO
Russian Deputy FM Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO
Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov has stated that upcoming Geneva talks should generally be about Ukraine’s non-joining NATO. 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T06:09+0000
2022-01-10T06:09+0000
2022-01-10T06:13+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov has stated that upcoming Geneva talks should generally be about Ukraine’s non-joining NATO.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world
Russian Deputy FM Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO
06:09 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 06:13 GMT 10.01.2022)
Being updated
Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov has stated that upcoming Geneva talks should generally be about Ukraine’s non-joining NATO.