https://sputniknews.com/20220110/russian-deputy-fm-says-geneva-talks-should-be-about-ukraine-not-joining-nato-1092146399.html

Russian Deputy FM Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO

Russian Deputy FM Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO

Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov has stated that upcoming Geneva talks should generally be about Ukraine’s non-joining NATO. 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-10T06:09+0000

2022-01-10T06:09+0000

2022-01-10T06:13+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov has stated that upcoming Geneva talks should generally be about Ukraine’s non-joining NATO.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world