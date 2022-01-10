Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/russia-us-begin-talks-on-security-guarantees-in-geneva-1092148309.html
Russia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva
Russia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States have begun talks on security guarantees in Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent said. 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T08:00+0000
2022-01-10T08:00+0000
world
russia
us
security
talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082704127_0:147:3118:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_c0645c3b5f825e0240d5e82478726050.jpg
The meeting is being held in a closed format on the territory of the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva. The central issue of the talks is expected to be Russia's security suggestions for NATO and Washington, which include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, non-expansion of NATO eastward and reduction of military exercises.The Russian delegation is headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.On Saturday, a preliminary part of the talks in the format of a working dinner took place in Geneva. Ryabkov said that the conversation was difficult, but businesslike.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082704127_195:0:2924:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_eeb149c14b9197aa1a56a301f44a98f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, us, security, talks

Russia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva

08:00 GMT 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANTON VAGANOVRussian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANTON VAGANOV
Subscribe
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States have begun talks on security guarantees in Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent said.
The meeting is being held in a closed format on the territory of the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva. The central issue of the talks is expected to be Russia's security suggestions for NATO and Washington, which include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, non-expansion of NATO eastward and reduction of military exercises.
The Russian delegation is headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
On Saturday, a preliminary part of the talks in the format of a working dinner took place in Geneva. Ryabkov said that the conversation was difficult, but businesslike.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:31 GMTRecord-High Infection Cases And Long Queues: is Israel Losing Control Over COVID-19?
08:30 GMTMichelle Obama Urges Americans to Vote 'Like the Future of Democracy Depends on It' in 2022 Midterms
08:11 GMT'Maidan Methods' Have Been Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says as Country Faced Threat to Its Statehood
08:00 GMTRussia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva
07:37 GMTKazakhstan Has Weathered an Attempted Coup D'Etat, President Tokayev Says at CSTO Summit
06:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-US Security Talks at UN Office in Geneva
06:49 GMTNorway Finds Education Gaps Between Immigrants, Ethnic Norwegians
06:24 GMTNovak Djokovic Reportedly Detained Again Despite Australian Court Reinstating His Visa
06:11 GMTVideo: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China
06:09 GMTRussian Deputy FM Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO
05:57 GMTIndia to Administer 'Precautionary Dose' to Frontline Workers, Senior Citizens as COVID Cases Rise
05:48 GMT'Inconceivable' Scandal as Illegal Immigrant Hired to Clean Swedish Prime Minister's Villa
05:32 GMTAlmost Half of Tories Pick Rishi Sunak as 'Better Party Leader' Over Boris Johnson, Poll Shows
05:15 GMTNATO's Stoltenberg Hopes for Fruitful Talks With Moscow, Yet Warns of 'Russian Attack'
05:01 GMTLive Updates: CSTO Will Not Allow 'Colour Revolutions' in Region, Putin Warns
04:45 GMTTwitter Swamped by #BareShelvesBiden Amid Supply Chain Crisis — Again
04:05 GMTGolden Globe Organizers Refute Rumors About Causes of Ceremony’s Scaled-Down Format
03:48 GMT‘Hybrid Terrorist Attack’ Carried Out in Kazakhstan With Aim of Coup, State Secretary Says
03:25 GMTNetizens Troll AOC for Catching COVID-19 After Partying Maskless in Florida
03:01 GMTCounter-Terrorism Operation Continues in Almaty, Overall Situation Stable - Reports