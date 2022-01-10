https://sputniknews.com/20220110/robert-durst-real-estate-tycoon-and-convicted-killer-reportedly-dies-at-78-1092163656.html

Robert Durst, Real Estate Tycoon and Convicted Killer, Reportedly Dies At 78

A little more than three months after being convicted of murdering his friend, real estate tycoon Robert Durst has reportedly died at the age of 78, his lawyer told the media on Monday.

A little more than three months after being convicted of murdering his friend, real estate tycoon Robert Durst has reportedly died at the age of 78, his lawyer told the media on Monday.Chip Lewis, Durst's lawyer, told the New York Times that Durst has suffered cardiac arrest while at the San Joaquin General Hospital for testing, and could not be revived.Durst's sentencing took place while he was suffering a dangerous bout of COVID-19, which required him to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.Less than a month after being sentenced, Durst was indicted on a second-degree murder charge over the 1982 disappearance of Kathie, for whose death he has long been suspected as bearing the blame. He has also been suspected in numerous other deaths spread across several states and decades.

