Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/putin-appeasement-slur-shows-little-chance-for-diplomacy-1092159771.html
'Putin Appeasement' Slur Shows Little Chance for Diplomacy
'Putin Appeasement' Slur Shows Little Chance for Diplomacy
Anyone proposing the slightest diplomatic engagement with Russia – no matter how reasonable or necessary – is immediately tarred with the false slur of... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T15:20+0000
2022-01-10T15:20+0000
russia
talks
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092159714_0:338:3040:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a4319f1cc4a84150425221cd210c4af.jpg
That, unfortunately, means that as Russian officials hold high-level talks this week with counterparts from the United States and NATO there is little chance for a diplomatic resolution to dangerous tensions.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the latest target for the “appeaser” label after it was reported that his administration is looking to find a restoration of normal relations with Russia.Separately, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg have taken a tough “anti-appeasement” line towards Russia ahead of negotiations this week.Blinken said alleged Russian aggression “will not be tolerated” while the NATO civilian chief said the bloc would not compromise in admitting whatever nation likes to join the military alliance.It’s quite clear that the US and its NATO allies are totally dominated by groupthink that is infested with chronic Russophobia. After a videoconference for NATO foreign ministers last Friday, Blinken gave a presser in which he accused Russia of a litany of transgressions, ranging from invading Ukraine in 2014 to poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, from interfering in US elections to complicity in war crimes in Syria.All of the allegations of malign Russian activity are dubious and unsubstantiated. Indeed, the claims are arguably unhinged, slanderous and offensively provocative. And yet Moscow is supposed to dialogue with such people?The abject thing is the absolute conviction with which these allegations are articulated and professed as truth. Blinken, as with other US politicians and media pundits, as well as NATO counterparts, seems to believe their own propaganda with regard to demonizing Russia. At no point is there the slightest cognizance of NATO’s own involvement in orchestrating the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, an event that has created so much of the present tensions. All the other alleged Russian transgressions can be rebutted too with ample evidence. But there is no intelligent scope for a reasonable debate and argument based on facts.Russia is purportedly guilty of all charges because the charges are formulated on the basis of Russophobia. This is ideological bigotry that is premised on deeply hostile prejudice that can be traced back to the Cold War and before.The relentless groupthink and Russophobia as displayed by the US and its European vassals indicates that there is negligible chance of a diplomatic resolution to security tensions with Russia.Moscow has reasonably put forward what it considers to be red lines for its national security, including the eastward expansion of NATO to include Ukraine and other former Soviet Republics, as well as the installation of strike weapons near its border.Instead of those long-held existential concerns held by Russia being considered and responded to, the United States and its partners are upping the ante by accusing Moscow of “seeking a pretext for invading Ukraine”.The groupthink of the US and its NATO allies and their incorrigible Russophobia ultimately mean that Russia’s legitimate security apprehensions will fall on deaf ears.And, more disturbing, if any American or European public figure should dare to question the hostile Russophobia and propose a genuine mutual compromise then they will be vilified as an “appeaser” to Moscow.This is a reference to the 1930s and the lead-up to World War II when British and French leaders were perceived as having acquiesced to Adolf Hitler and the aggression of Nazi Germany.Such an argument is false and ludicrous. For a start, British and French governments in the 1930s did not “appease” Hitler. They enabled the expansionism of Nazi Germany as a way to bludgeon their real perceived geopolitical rival, the Soviet Union. British and American capital helped build the Nazi war machine, and fascism more generally, as a weapon against socialism and communism.To insinuate that today’s Russia is somehow comparable to Nazi Germany is historically illiterate and absurd. Nonetheless, that this is the point of accusations against German Chancellor Scholz for daring to “appease” Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a proposed (and eminently reasonable) reset in relations.What is ominous is that the false appeasement argument is wheeled out by US and European politicians and media every time they want to drum up public acceptance of war. When the American and European military wants to wage a war they usually demonize the target with false Hitler comparisons and flawed appeasement claims.The toxic implication is that appeasing Hitler was wrong because it led to war and likewise to do so with Putin is also a mistake. But the entire argument is spurious. The Western powers did not appease Hitler, they fomented his aggression, which then after losing control had to be finally eliminated through war. And Russia is not the aggressor. It is the US and NATO.NATO’s expansionism towards Russia is aggressive and hostile for the past 30 years since the supposed end of the Cold War. It is deplorable that the present tensions are viewed as being the fault of Russia – that is an expression of sheer Russophobia. All the while, any attempt at reasonable dialogue is shot down as “appeasement” which carries multiple insults in its falsification.It is foreboding that trying to have a conversation with the US and NATO is like having a conversation with a brick wall.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/us-penning-punishing-sanctions-against-russia-in-case-of-invasion-of-ukraine---report-1092122855.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/nato-is-transforming-ukraine-into-military-foothold-against-russia-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1091937563.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Finian Cunningham
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg
Finian Cunningham
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092159714_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d233558d50b22339392ddf24178b94b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, talks, nato

'Putin Appeasement' Slur Shows Little Chance for Diplomacy

15:20 GMT 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSEU.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attend security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attend security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
Subscribe
Finian Cunningham - Sputnik International
Finian Cunningham
All materials
Anyone proposing the slightest diplomatic engagement with Russia – no matter how reasonable or necessary – is immediately tarred with the false slur of “appeasement”.
That, unfortunately, means that as Russian officials hold high-level talks this week with counterparts from the United States and NATO there is little chance for a diplomatic resolution to dangerous tensions.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the latest target for the “appeaser” label after it was reported that his administration is looking to find a restoration of normal relations with Russia.
Separately, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg have taken a tough “anti-appeasement” line towards Russia ahead of negotiations this week.
Blinken said alleged Russian aggression “will not be tolerated” while the NATO civilian chief said the bloc would not compromise in admitting whatever nation likes to join the military alliance.
Ukrainian soldiers walks at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
US Penning ‘Punishing’ Sanctions Against Russia in Case of 'Invasion’ of Ukraine - Report
Yesterday, 03:13 GMT
It’s quite clear that the US and its NATO allies are totally dominated by groupthink that is infested with chronic Russophobia. After a videoconference for NATO foreign ministers last Friday, Blinken gave a presser in which he accused Russia of a litany of transgressions, ranging from invading Ukraine in 2014 to poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, from interfering in US elections to complicity in war crimes in Syria.
All of the allegations of malign Russian activity are dubious and unsubstantiated. Indeed, the claims are arguably unhinged, slanderous and offensively provocative. And yet Moscow is supposed to dialogue with such people?
The abject thing is the absolute conviction with which these allegations are articulated and professed as truth. Blinken, as with other US politicians and media pundits, as well as NATO counterparts, seems to believe their own propaganda with regard to demonizing Russia. At no point is there the slightest cognizance of NATO’s own involvement in orchestrating the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, an event that has created so much of the present tensions. All the other alleged Russian transgressions can be rebutted too with ample evidence. But there is no intelligent scope for a reasonable debate and argument based on facts.
Russia is purportedly guilty of all charges because the charges are formulated on the basis of Russophobia. This is ideological bigotry that is premised on deeply hostile prejudice that can be traced back to the Cold War and before.
The relentless groupthink and Russophobia as displayed by the US and its European vassals indicates that there is negligible chance of a diplomatic resolution to security tensions with Russia.
Moscow has reasonably put forward what it considers to be red lines for its national security, including the eastward expansion of NATO to include Ukraine and other former Soviet Republics, as well as the installation of strike weapons near its border.
Instead of those long-held existential concerns held by Russia being considered and responded to, the United States and its partners are upping the ante by accusing Moscow of “seeking a pretext for invading Ukraine”.
The groupthink of the US and its NATO allies and their incorrigible Russophobia ultimately mean that Russia’s legitimate security apprehensions will fall on deaf ears.
And, more disturbing, if any American or European public figure should dare to question the hostile Russophobia and propose a genuine mutual compromise then they will be vilified as an “appeaser” to Moscow.
Russian soldiers stand near a Topol-M ICBM while participating in a rehearsal for the nation's Victory Day parade outside Moscow in Alabino on April 22, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
NATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
31 December 2021, 07:37 GMT
This is a reference to the 1930s and the lead-up to World War II when British and French leaders were perceived as having acquiesced to Adolf Hitler and the aggression of Nazi Germany.
Such an argument is false and ludicrous. For a start, British and French governments in the 1930s did not “appease” Hitler. They enabled the expansionism of Nazi Germany as a way to bludgeon their real perceived geopolitical rival, the Soviet Union. British and American capital helped build the Nazi war machine, and fascism more generally, as a weapon against socialism and communism.
To insinuate that today’s Russia is somehow comparable to Nazi Germany is historically illiterate and absurd. Nonetheless, that this is the point of accusations against German Chancellor Scholz for daring to “appease” Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a proposed (and eminently reasonable) reset in relations.
What is ominous is that the false appeasement argument is wheeled out by US and European politicians and media every time they want to drum up public acceptance of war. When the American and European military wants to wage a war they usually demonize the target with false Hitler comparisons and flawed appeasement claims.
The toxic implication is that appeasing Hitler was wrong because it led to war and likewise to do so with Putin is also a mistake. But the entire argument is spurious. The Western powers did not appease Hitler, they fomented his aggression, which then after losing control had to be finally eliminated through war. And Russia is not the aggressor. It is the US and NATO.
NATO’s expansionism towards Russia is aggressive and hostile for the past 30 years since the supposed end of the Cold War. It is deplorable that the present tensions are viewed as being the fault of Russia – that is an expression of sheer Russophobia. All the while, any attempt at reasonable dialogue is shot down as “appeasement” which carries multiple insults in its falsification.
It is foreboding that trying to have a conversation with the US and NATO is like having a conversation with a brick wall.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:20 GMT'Putin Appeasement' Slur Shows Little Chance for Diplomacy
15:12 GMTForeign Militants From Afghanistan, Mideast Countries Took Part in Kazakhstan Riots, Tokayev Says
14:50 GMTDems ‘Still in the Dark’ Over Manchin Build Back Better Agenda as Hopes for Legislative Deal Dwindle
14:45 GMTJan 6 Panel Reportedly Plans to Take Trump Communications With State Officials on 2020 Vote Public
14:45 GMTSex Abuse Victims Lose Case Against Reigning English Premier League Champions Manchester City
14:41 GMTFather of Tennis Star Djokovic Appeals to Queen Elizabeth II to Intervene in Visa Row
14:32 GMTProtest Reportedly Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blackouts
14:22 GMTMacron: France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030
14:18 GMT'Only Thing Left to Do is Win the Trophy Again': Nadal, Other Players React to Djokovic's Court Win
14:00 GMTProtests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu
13:57 GMTTaliban Promise Safety for Resistance Leaders Including Ahmad Massoud as They Meet in Tehran
13:40 GMTFrench Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
13:35 GMTPlans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
13:35 GMTUS Media Concerned by Iran’s Growing Naval Might, Beefing Up of Asymmetric Warfare Capabilities
13:32 GMTPolish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarusian Border
13:30 GMTDanish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
13:27 GMTBoJo Reportedly To Reveal COVID-19 Strategy of 'Scaled Back Free Testing, Shorter Isolation Periods'
13:19 GMTIndian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
13:09 GMT'Disgrace, Pub Team': Fans & Pundits Slam Arsenal After Their Shock FA Cup Loss Against Nottingham
13:02 GMTRioters Reportedly Wanted to Seize Swords of Huns and Sakas From Almaty Museum