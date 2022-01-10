Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/protests-erupt-as-iconic-social-reformer-periyars-statue-vandalised-in-indias-tamil-nadu---1092151966.html
Protests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu
Protests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu
Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, a social reformer and famous political leader in India, led several movements in his lifetime for the betterment of the Dalit community... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T14:00+0000
2022-01-10T14:00+0000
tamil nadu
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
india
Political parties in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu have condemned the desecration of the statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, the founding father of the Dravidian movement. On Monday, the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a protest march across the southern Indian state.On Sunday morning, a life-size statue of Periyar was found vandalised in the state's Coimbatore district. It had been garlanded with a pair of slippers and smeared with saffron powder.Although the Tamil Nadu state police have registered a complaint about the matter, there have been no arrests so far.Politicians across the party line have condemned the act and demanded strict action against those responsible.Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan said, "Periyar passes on to today's generation with vigour. He cannot be insulted."Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Khushbu Sundar also condemned the act.Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Kazhagam on Monday gathered in front of the statue and raised slogans condemning the act and demanded that police book the culprits.
tamil nadu
india
tamil nadu, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india

Protests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu

14:00 GMT 10.01.2022
© Photo : S. Siva Saravanan/twitterThe statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy that was found desecrated at Vellalore in Coimbatore on Sunday
The statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy that was found desecrated at Vellalore in Coimbatore on Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© Photo : S. Siva Saravanan/twitter
Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, a social reformer and famous political leader in India, led several movements in his lifetime for the betterment of the Dalit community, and Tamilians. He opposed "Brahminism," a religious and social system based on the writings, rituals, and social pre-eminence of the priestly caste of Hindu society.
Political parties in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu have condemned the desecration of the statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, the founding father of the Dravidian movement.
On Monday, the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a protest march across the southern Indian state.
On Sunday morning, a life-size statue of Periyar was found vandalised in the state's Coimbatore district. It had been garlanded with a pair of slippers and smeared with saffron powder.
Although the Tamil Nadu state police have registered a complaint about the matter, there have been no arrests so far.
Politicians across the party line have condemned the act and demanded strict action against those responsible.
"It is reprehensible that the statue of Father Periyar has been desecrated in Coimbatore. The police should take stern action against whoever is responsible for this. Only then can such incidents be prevented from continuing," Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam politician T.T.V. Dhinakaran tweeted in Tamil language.
Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan said, "Periyar passes on to today's generation with vigour. He cannot be insulted."
Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Khushbu Sundar also condemned the act.
Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Kazhagam on Monday gathered in front of the statue and raised slogans condemning the act and demanded that police book the culprits.
