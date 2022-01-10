https://sputniknews.com/20220110/protests-erupt-as-iconic-social-reformer-periyars-statue-vandalised-in-indias-tamil-nadu---1092151966.html

Protests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu

Protests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu

Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, a social reformer and famous political leader in India, led several movements in his lifetime for the betterment of the Dalit community... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

Political parties in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu have condemned the desecration of the statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, the founding father of the Dravidian movement. On Monday, the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a protest march across the southern Indian state.On Sunday morning, a life-size statue of Periyar was found vandalised in the state's Coimbatore district. It had been garlanded with a pair of slippers and smeared with saffron powder.Although the Tamil Nadu state police have registered a complaint about the matter, there have been no arrests so far.Politicians across the party line have condemned the act and demanded strict action against those responsible.Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan said, "Periyar passes on to today's generation with vigour. He cannot be insulted."Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Khushbu Sundar also condemned the act.Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Kazhagam on Monday gathered in front of the statue and raised slogans condemning the act and demanded that police book the culprits.

