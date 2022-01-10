Protests Erupt as Iconic Social Reformer Periyar's Statue Vandalised in India's Tamil Nadu

Political parties in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu have condemned the desecration of the statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, the founding father of the Dravidian movement. On Monday, the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a protest march across the southern Indian state.On Sunday morning, a life-size statue of Periyar was found vandalised in the state's Coimbatore district. It had been garlanded with a pair of slippers and smeared with saffron powder.Although the Tamil Nadu state police have registered a complaint about the matter, there have been no arrests so far.Politicians across the party line have condemned the act and demanded strict action against those responsible.Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan said, "Periyar passes on to today's generation with vigour. He cannot be insulted."Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Khushbu Sundar also condemned the act.Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Kazhagam on Monday gathered in front of the statue and raised slogans condemning the act and demanded that police book the culprits.
Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, a social reformer and famous political leader in India, led several movements in his lifetime for the betterment of the Dalit community, and Tamilians. He opposed "Brahminism," a religious and social system based on the writings, rituals, and social pre-eminence of the priestly caste of Hindu society.
"It is reprehensible that the statue of Father Periyar has been desecrated in Coimbatore. The police should take stern action against whoever is responsible for this. Only then can such incidents be prevented from continuing," Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam politician T.T.V. Dhinakaran tweeted in Tamil language.
கோவை வெள்ளலூரில் தந்தை பெரியார் அவர்களின் திருவுருவச்சிலை அவமரியாதை செய்யப்பட்டு இருப்பது கண்டனத்திற்குரியது.இதற்கு காரணமான சமூக விரோத சக்திகள் யாராக இருந்தாலும் அவர்கள் மீது காவல்துறையினர் கடுமையான நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கவேண்டும். அப்போதுதான் இத்தகைய சம்பவங்கள் தொடராமல் தடுக்கமுடியும்
