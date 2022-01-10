Registration was successful!
Plans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
Plans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
Pudding competitions, street parties, parades and live concerts are part of the events to be celebrated in the United Kingdom in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years
“There will be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world as communities come together to celebrate The Queen’s historic reign,” the royal family said in a statement.In the UK, events will culminate in a four-day holiday weekend from 2-5 June that will begin with the Queen’s birthday parade and end with the Big Jubilee Lunch.The 95-year-old monarch, who will become on 6 February the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, will also be opening up her private estates to the public, and some of the “world’s biggest entertainment stars” will be performing outside Buckingham Palace in central London.Queen Elizabeth II, who is also the world's oldest head of state, kept her official public events to a minimum in the latter part of last year after doctors ordered her to rest, so it is unclear how much of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations she will be able to take part in.The highly contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 also poses a threat to the royal festivities.
13:35 GMT 10.01.2022
LONDON (Sputnik) – Pudding competitions, street parties, parades and live concerts are part of the events to be celebrated in the United Kingdom in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on throne, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.
“There will be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world as communities come together to celebrate The Queen’s historic reign,” the royal family said in a statement.
In the UK, events will culminate in a four-day holiday weekend from 2-5 June that will begin with the Queen’s birthday parade and end with the Big Jubilee Lunch.
The 95-year-old monarch, who will become on 6 February the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, will also be opening up her private estates to the public, and some of the “world’s biggest entertainment stars” will be performing outside Buckingham Palace in central London.
Queen Elizabeth II, who is also the world's oldest head of state, kept her official public events to a minimum in the latter part of last year after doctors ordered her to rest, so it is unclear how much of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations she will be able to take part in.
The highly contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 also poses a threat to the royal festivities.
