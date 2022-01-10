https://sputniknews.com/20220110/pentagon-says-committed-to-closing-guantanamo-prison-but-cannot-confirm-reports-of-transfers-1092165341.html

Pentagon Says Committed to Closing Guantanamo Prison But Cannot Confirm Reports of Transfers

Pentagon Says Committed to Closing Guantanamo Prison But Cannot Confirm Reports of Transfers

The Pentagon remains committed to the Biden administration’s plan to close the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay but cannot confirm reports of transfer approvals for current detainees, spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

2022-01-10T22:00+0000

2022-01-10T22:00+0000

2022-01-10T22:00+0000

john kirby

guantanamo bay

pentagon

transfer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082540984_0:29:3072:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_2968c9511c2ed9d76aa1d5089895bb15.jpg

"I can’t confirm those reports. I have no transfers out of Guantanamo to speak to today," Kirby said during a press briefing in response to a question about the reported transfer. The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) on Monday said in a statement that Guantanamo Bay detainee Gouled Hassan Dourad won approval for transfer out of the facility. The CCR organizes hundreds of attorneys to ensure that any of Guantanamo Bay detainees who want legal representation could have it, according to the statement.There are 13 detainees at Guantanamo Bay eligible for transfer, 14 are eligible for a review board, 10 have charges pending, and two detainees have been convicted in military commissions, Kirby said.

Kathy Johnson 7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

john kirby, guantanamo bay, pentagon, transfer