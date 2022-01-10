Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/opposition-forming-grand-alliance-to-take-down-bjp-ahead-of-v-day-election-in-goa-1092145364.html
Opposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa
Opposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa
Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the state assembly elections in Goa, the smallest state in the country. The polls will... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T10:15+0000
2022-01-10T10:15+0000
goa
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
indian national congress
congress
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092151688_0:0:3047:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_6f820126067488a7eddcb550b80cf206.jpg
In a bid to take on Goa's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a "grand alliance" of "like-minded" political parties is expected to be formed in the Indian coastal state.Trinamool Congress (TMC) Goa-in-Charge Mahua Moitra tagged the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) in a tweet saying that they would do everything to defeat the BJP in the state.The opposition parties are in the last stage of forming the grand alliance with the aim to defeat the ruling BJP.Reacting to Moitra's tweet, senior Congress politician P. Chidambaram said that his party is capable of defeating the BJP in Goa but if other parties wish to join Congress, he won't mind.Earlier, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai set the rumour mill abuzz by urging all opposition parties to unite to "liberate" Goa from BJP rule.Political analyst Kishore Naik Gaonkar told Sputnik that the grand alliance could land BJP in trouble. "The political equations would change if a grand alliance is formed. But, as of now, I see grand alliance winning comfortably," he added.BJP National Secretary B.L. Santhosh has blasted the prospect of the grand alliance, saying that the opposition parties are struggling to counter the BJP in Goa.
goa
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092151688_265:0:2996:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0fc40837281d3e9c53adbccdf200c3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
goa, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, indian national congress, congress, india

Opposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa

10:15 GMT 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / PRAKASH SINGHIndian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) listen to BJP Leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks during a state assembly election rally in Ghaziabad on February 8, 2017
Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) listen to BJP Leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks during a state assembly election rally in Ghaziabad on February 8, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / PRAKASH SINGH
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the state assembly elections in Goa, the smallest state in the country. The polls will be held on 14 February in a single vote and the result will be declared on 10 March.
In a bid to take on Goa's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a "grand alliance" of "like-minded" political parties is expected to be formed in the Indian coastal state.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Goa-in-Charge Mahua Moitra tagged the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) in a tweet saying that they would do everything to defeat the BJP in the state.
The opposition parties are in the last stage of forming the grand alliance with the aim to defeat the ruling BJP.
Reacting to Moitra's tweet, senior Congress politician P. Chidambaram said that his party is capable of defeating the BJP in Goa but if other parties wish to join Congress, he won't mind.
Earlier, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai set the rumour mill abuzz by urging all opposition parties to unite to "liberate" Goa from BJP rule.
Political analyst Kishore Naik Gaonkar told Sputnik that the grand alliance could land BJP in trouble.
"BJP did not get a majority even in the 2018 state election. It won 17 seats out of 40, four short of the majority. So they formed the government with the help of independent lawmakers, always seen as a weak government."
"The political equations would change if a grand alliance is formed. But, as of now, I see grand alliance winning comfortably," he added.
BJP National Secretary B.L. Santhosh has blasted the prospect of the grand alliance, saying that the opposition parties are struggling to counter the BJP in Goa.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'
10:16 GMTNine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say
10:15 GMTOpposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa
09:58 GMT'We'll Never Compromise' on NATO Open-Door Membership Policy, Stoltenberg Says Ahead of Russia Talks
09:47 GMTStoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
09:19 GMTBennett Warns Israel Won't Be Bound by Any Iran Nuclear Deal, Will 'Reserve Freedom of Action'
08:31 GMTRecord-High Infection Cases And Long Queues: is Israel Losing Control Over COVID-19?
08:30 GMTMichelle Obama Urges Americans to Vote 'Like the Future of Democracy Depends on It' in 2022 Midterms
08:11 GMTMaidan Technologies Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says, as Country Faced Threat to Its Statehood
08:00 GMTRussia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva
07:37 GMTKazakhstan Has Weathered an Attempted Coup D'Etat, President Tokayev Says at CSTO Summit
06:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-US Security Talks at UN Office in Geneva
06:49 GMTNorway Finds Education Gaps Between Immigrants, Ethnic Norwegians
06:24 GMTNovak Djokovic Reportedly Detained Again Despite Australian Court Reinstating His Visa
06:11 GMTVideo: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China
06:09 GMTRussian Deputy FM Says Geneva Talks Should Be About Ukraine Not Joining NATO
05:57 GMTIndia to Administer 'Precautionary Dose' to Frontline Workers, Senior Citizens as COVID Cases Rise
05:48 GMT'Inconceivable' Scandal as Illegal Immigrant Hired to Clean Swedish Prime Minister's Villa
05:32 GMTAlmost Half of Tories Pick Rishi Sunak as 'Better Party Leader' Over Boris Johnson, Poll Shows
05:15 GMTNATO's Stoltenberg Hopes for Fruitful Talks With Moscow, Yet Warns of 'Russian Attack'