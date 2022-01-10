https://sputniknews.com/20220110/opposition-forming-grand-alliance-to-take-down-bjp-ahead-of-v-day-election-in-goa-1092145364.html

Opposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa

Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the state assembly elections in Goa, the smallest state in the country. The polls will... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

In a bid to take on Goa's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a "grand alliance" of "like-minded" political parties is expected to be formed in the Indian coastal state.Trinamool Congress (TMC) Goa-in-Charge Mahua Moitra tagged the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) in a tweet saying that they would do everything to defeat the BJP in the state.The opposition parties are in the last stage of forming the grand alliance with the aim to defeat the ruling BJP.Reacting to Moitra's tweet, senior Congress politician P. Chidambaram said that his party is capable of defeating the BJP in Goa but if other parties wish to join Congress, he won't mind.Earlier, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai set the rumour mill abuzz by urging all opposition parties to unite to "liberate" Goa from BJP rule.Political analyst Kishore Naik Gaonkar told Sputnik that the grand alliance could land BJP in trouble. "The political equations would change if a grand alliance is formed. But, as of now, I see grand alliance winning comfortably," he added.BJP National Secretary B.L. Santhosh has blasted the prospect of the grand alliance, saying that the opposition parties are struggling to counter the BJP in Goa.

