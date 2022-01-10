Opposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa
© AFP 2021 / PRAKASH SINGHIndian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) listen to BJP Leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks during a state assembly election rally in Ghaziabad on February 8, 2017
Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the state assembly elections in Goa, the smallest state in the country. The polls will be held on 14 February in a single vote and the result will be declared on 10 March.
In a bid to take on Goa's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a "grand alliance" of "like-minded" political parties is expected to be formed in the Indian coastal state.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Goa-in-Charge Mahua Moitra tagged the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) in a tweet saying that they would do everything to defeat the BJP in the state.
Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa- @Goaforwardparty , @INCGoa@AITC4Goa and #MGP. @Mamataofficial has done it in past & will not shy away from walking extra mile in Goa too.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 7, 2022
The opposition parties are in the last stage of forming the grand alliance with the aim to defeat the ruling BJP.
Reacting to Moitra's tweet, senior Congress politician P. Chidambaram said that his party is capable of defeating the BJP in Goa but if other parties wish to join Congress, he won't mind.
Earlier, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai set the rumour mill abuzz by urging all opposition parties to unite to "liberate" Goa from BJP rule.
LIBERATE #GOA, WHATEVER IT TAKES. Under the garb of #Covid restrictions, @BJP4Goa will try everything to deny an opposition victory like they did in ZP elections. #TeamGoa of @INCGoa @AITC4Goa #MGP and us must come together and make sure history is not repeated. For #Goa’s sake. https://t.co/zgLLd3YfPQ— President-Goa Forward Party (@PresidentGFP) January 6, 2022
Political analyst Kishore Naik Gaonkar told Sputnik that the grand alliance could land BJP in trouble.
"BJP did not get a majority even in the 2018 state election. It won 17 seats out of 40, four short of the majority. So they formed the government with the help of independent lawmakers, always seen as a weak government."
"The political equations would change if a grand alliance is formed. But, as of now, I see grand alliance winning comfortably," he added.
BJP National Secretary B.L. Santhosh has blasted the prospect of the grand alliance, saying that the opposition parties are struggling to counter the BJP in Goa.
Hectic parley by non political actors in Goa to get @INCIndia & @AITCofficial into an electoral alliance . Interesting days ahead . Opposition scratching head to counter @BJP4Goa upsurge under @DrPramodPSawant .— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) January 7, 2022