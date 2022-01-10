https://sputniknews.com/20220110/nine-killed-four-injured-in-explosion-near-school-in-afghan-province-of-nangarhar-reports-say-1092151768.html

Nine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say

Nine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say

Earlier, at least two people were killed and five injured in a clash between two Taliban* groups in northeast Afghanistan. 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-10T10:16+0000

2022-01-10T10:16+0000

2022-01-10T10:28+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Nine people were killed and four were injured in an explosion near a school in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, according to a local source. The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Lalpur County when a mortar shell reportedly exploded. The injured were taken to hospital.The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the West-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan