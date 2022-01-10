Registration was successful!
Nine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say
Nine people were killed and four were injured in an explosion near a school in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, according to a local source. The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Lalpur County when a mortar shell reportedly exploded. The injured were taken to hospital.The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the West-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
Nine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say

10:16 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 10.01.2022)
Earlier, at least two people were killed and five injured in a clash between two Taliban* groups in northeast Afghanistan.
Nine people were killed and four were injured in an explosion near a school in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, according to a local source.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Lalpur County when a mortar shell reportedly exploded.
"The explosion killed nine people and injured four more," the source said.
The injured were taken to hospital.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the West-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.
In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
