https://sputniknews.com/20220110/maxwell--epstein-kazakhstan-gaza-uks-royal-family-blairs-knighthood-mountbatten-and-more-1092153127.html

Maxwell & Epstein; Kazakhstan; Gaza; UK's Royal Family; Blair's Knighthood; Mountbatten and More

Maxwell & Epstein; Kazakhstan; Gaza; UK's Royal Family; Blair's Knighthood; Mountbatten and More

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Gaza, the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial, unrest in Kazakhstan, Sir... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-10T11:14+0000

2022-01-10T11:14+0000

2022-01-10T11:14+0000

tony blair

radio

ghislaine maxwell

kazakhstan

jeffrey epstein

uk royal family

the mother of all talk shows

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152960_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_904a8dab7d474e2182afd9729c7dd398.png

MAXWELL; EPSTEIN; KAZAKHSTAN; GAZA; UK'S ROYAL FAMILY; BLAIR'S KNIGHTHOOD; MOUNTBATTEN; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Gaza, the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial, unrest in Kazakhstan, Sir Tony Blair's knighthood, Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to Ghadi Francis - journalist and war correspondent about the latest news from Gaza. Conchita Sarnoff - Executive Director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and author tells us her thoughts on the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial. Angus Scott a voice artist and presenter talks about his petition to strip Sir Tony Blair of knighthood. Afshin Rattansi - journalist & host of RT's Going Underground updates us on the unrest in Kazakhstan. Literary agent and author Andrew Lownie delves into the latest on his fight for the public release of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

tony blair, radio, ghislaine maxwell, kazakhstan, jeffrey epstein, uk royal family, the mother of all talk shows, аудио