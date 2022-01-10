Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/maxwell--epstein-kazakhstan-gaza-uks-royal-family-blairs-knighthood-mountbatten-and-more-1092153127.html
Maxwell & Epstein; Kazakhstan; Gaza; UK's Royal Family; Blair's Knighthood; Mountbatten and More
Maxwell & Epstein; Kazakhstan; Gaza; UK's Royal Family; Blair's Knighthood; Mountbatten and More
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Gaza, the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial, unrest in Kazakhstan, Sir... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T11:14+0000
2022-01-10T11:14+0000
tony blair
radio
ghislaine maxwell
kazakhstan
jeffrey epstein
uk royal family
the mother of all talk shows
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152960_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_904a8dab7d474e2182afd9729c7dd398.png
MAXWELL; EPSTEIN; KAZAKHSTAN; GAZA; UK'S ROYAL FAMILY; BLAIR'S KNIGHTHOOD; MOUNTBATTEN; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Gaza, the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial, unrest in Kazakhstan, Sir Tony Blair's knighthood, Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Ghadi Francis - journalist and war correspondent about the latest news from Gaza. Conchita Sarnoff - Executive Director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and author tells us her thoughts on the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial. Angus Scott a voice artist and presenter talks about his petition to strip Sir Tony Blair of knighthood. Afshin Rattansi - journalist &amp; host of RT's Going Underground updates us on the unrest in Kazakhstan. Literary agent and author Andrew Lownie delves into the latest on his fight for the public release of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152960_326:0:1259:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9d714233be1a0d2c800b5db1be952d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tony blair, radio, ghislaine maxwell, kazakhstan, jeffrey epstein, uk royal family, the mother of all talk shows, аудио

Maxwell & Epstein; Kazakhstan; Gaza; UK's Royal Family; Blair's Knighthood; Mountbatten and More

11:14 GMT 10.01.2022
MAXWELL; EPSTEIN; KAZAKHSTAN; GAZA; UK'S ROYAL FAMILY; BLAIR'S KNIGHTHOOD; MOUNTBATTEN; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Subscribe
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Gaza, the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial, unrest in Kazakhstan, Sir Tony Blair's knighthood, Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Ghadi Francis - journalist and war correspondent about the latest news from Gaza. Conchita Sarnoff - Executive Director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and author tells us her thoughts on the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial. Angus Scott a voice artist and presenter talks about his petition to strip Sir Tony Blair of knighthood. Afshin Rattansi - journalist & host of RT's Going Underground updates us on the unrest in Kazakhstan. Literary agent and author Andrew Lownie delves into the latest on his fight for the public release of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:01 GMTIran Gave ‘Stinging Slap on America’s Face’ in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
11:48 GMTInquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
11:09 GMTIran to Hold New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Says
11:03 GMTUkraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10:59 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'
10:16 GMTNine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say
10:15 GMTOpposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa
09:58 GMT'We'll Never Compromise' on NATO Open-Door Membership Policy, Stoltenberg Says Ahead of Russia Talks
09:47 GMTStoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
09:19 GMTBennett Warns Israel Won't Be Bound by Any Iran Nuclear Deal, Will 'Reserve Freedom of Action'
08:31 GMTRecord-High Infection Cases And Long Queues: is Israel Losing Control Over COVID-19?
08:30 GMTMichelle Obama Urges Americans to Vote 'Like the Future of Democracy Depends on It' in 2022 Midterms
08:11 GMTMaidan Technologies Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says, as Country Faced Threat to Its Statehood
08:00 GMTRussia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva
07:37 GMTKazakhstan Has Weathered an Attempted Coup D'Etat, President Tokayev Says at CSTO Summit
06:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-US Security Talks at UN Office in Geneva
06:49 GMTNorway Finds Education Gaps Between Immigrants, Ethnic Norwegians
06:24 GMTNovak Djokovic Reportedly Detained Again Despite Australian Court Reinstating His Visa
06:11 GMTVideo: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China