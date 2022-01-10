https://sputniknews.com/20220110/maxwell--epstein-kazakhstan-gaza-uks-royal-family-blairs-knighthood-mountbatten-and-more-1092153127.html
Maxwell & Epstein; Kazakhstan; Gaza; UK's Royal Family; Blair's Knighthood; Mountbatten and More
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Gaza, the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial, unrest in Kazakhstan, Sir Tony Blair's knighthood, Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Ghadi Francis - journalist and war correspondent about the latest news from Gaza. Conchita Sarnoff - Executive Director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and author tells us her thoughts on the possibility of Ghislaine Maxwell's retrial. Angus Scott a voice artist and presenter talks about his petition to strip Sir Tony Blair of knighthood. Afshin Rattansi - journalist & host of RT's Going Underground updates us on the unrest in Kazakhstan. Literary agent and author Andrew Lownie delves into the latest on his fight for the public release of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
George Galloway
