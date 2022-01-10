https://sputniknews.com/20220110/jake-sullivan-reportedly-urged-by-russia-hawks-to-send-more-arms-to-ukraine-ahead-of-geneva-talks-1092154662.html

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was urged by a group of hawkish Russia experts to send more arms to Ukraine ahead of crunch diplomatic meetings on security issues with Russian officials, reported Axios.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was urged by a group of hawkish Russia experts during a Zoom meeting to send more arms to Ukraine ahead of this week’s crunch diplomatic meetings on security issues with Russian officials, reported Axios."It’s always smart to engage with outsiders. There’s never a downside,” Michael McFaul, a National Security Council official who served under President Obama, was cited as saying. He added:The report suggested that officials of the Biden administration were soliciting advice on policy regarding Russia from outside experts, including those who served under former President Donald Trump.After the meeting, the aforementioned “hawks” were reportedly convinced that Jake Sullivan had been enlightened on the “threats” and potential responses that the US government and NATO could resort to.In response to the report, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne acknowledged to Axios that it was routine for officials to meet with outside experts adhering to a diverse set of views and welcome "their expertise as we address this crisis."Jake Sullivan's purported meeting came in the wake of a public letter penned by scholars, diplomats and former generals and cited by the outlet, urging the Joe Biden administration to provide additional military equipment to Ukraine, including more Javelin and Stinger missiles.Other signatories included McFaul, retired Gen. Wesley Clark, retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, former Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott, Trump’s special representative to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, and Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland.Te report comes as Russia and the United States embarked upon talks on security guarantees in closed format on the territory of the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.The Russian delegation is headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, while the US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.Saturday saw preliminary negotiations in the format of a working dinner, with Ryabkov assessing the conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman as difficult, but businesslike.Last month, Moscow had presented its draft proposals on security guarantees for Russia, the US and NATO.In line with the proposed security treaties' articles, both countries were not to deploy forces and missiles in areas where they might be perceived as a threat to one another's national security. The deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles would be limited, while also urging a halt to NATO's eastward expansion, with a demand that Ukraine be prevented from joining the alliance.Earlier, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasised that security talks between Russia and the US on strategic stability should generally be about the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO.The Russian senior diplomat reiterated that without revising NATO decisions on Ukraine, a productive dialogue would be impossible.During a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting in Brussels on Monday, NATO Secretary General underscored that the alliance will never compromise on its open-door membership policy.He also stated that there will be "severe costs" for Russia should it invade Ukraine.The Kremlin, which has been dismissing “alarmist” media reports claiming that Russia was planning to "invade" Ukraine, has repeatedly reiterated that it can relocate its troops within its own territory, while it was NATO's military activity near the country's borders that posed a threat to its security.

guillaume Sending the jew Sherman to the Geneva negotiations is already a sign the deep state owned Whitehouse seeks to thwart all chances of de-escalation. 0

ECO I do feel some deep desperation in the UssA 0

ukraine

