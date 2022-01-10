https://sputniknews.com/20220110/inquiry-will-look-at-abuse-of-police-powers-in-everard-murder-case-uk-interior-ministry-says-1092153889.html

Inquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says

The UK Home Office said an inquiry will look at the abuse of police powers in the case of Sarah Everard's murder.

The UK Home Office said an inquiry will look at the abuse of police powers in the case of Sarah Everard's murder."I am determined to understand the failings that enabled a serving officer to commit such heinous crimes – we owe an explanation to Sarah’s family...and we need to do all in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer whose job was to guard diplomatic premises in the British capital, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard, 33, in London's Clapham neighbourhood in the south of the city on 3 March 2021. He provided Everard with a fake arrest warrant for violating COVID-related restrictions and put her in a rented car.

