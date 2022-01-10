Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/inquiry-will-look-at-abuse-of-police-powers-in-everard-murder-case-uk-interior-ministry-says-1092153889.html
Inquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
Inquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
The UK Home Office said an inquiry will look at the abuse of police powers in the case of Sarah Everard's murder.
2022-01-10T11:48+0000
2022-01-10T12:12+0000
uk
murder
uk home office
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The UK Home Office said an inquiry will look at the abuse of police powers in the case of Sarah Everard's murder."I am determined to understand the failings that enabled a serving officer to commit such heinous crimes – we owe an explanation to Sarah’s family...and we need to do all in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer whose job was to guard diplomatic premises in the British capital, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard, 33, in London's Clapham neighbourhood in the south of the city on 3 March 2021. He provided Everard with a fake arrest warrant for violating COVID-related restrictions and put her in a rented car.
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, murder, uk home office

Inquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says

11:48 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 10.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
33-year-old Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a police officer in London in March 2021.
The UK Home Office said an inquiry will look at the abuse of police powers in the case of Sarah Everard's murder.
"The abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard was a horrendous crime and has had a devastating effect on her family and friends. That it was committed by a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, abusing his position in the process, is abhorrent and risks undermining the public’s confidence in the police. It is of vital importance that there is a clear understanding of how this was able to happen and the lessons identified so that policing, and partners, can do everything possible to ensure it cannot happen again. This inquiry has been established to achieve this," a statement released by the Home Office reads.
"I am determined to understand the failings that enabled a serving officer to commit such heinous crimes – we owe an explanation to Sarah’s family...and we need to do all in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer whose job was to guard diplomatic premises in the British capital, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard, 33, in London's Clapham neighbourhood in the south of the city on 3 March 2021. He provided Everard with a fake arrest warrant for violating COVID-related restrictions and put her in a rented car.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:01 GMTIran Gave ‘Stinging Slap on America’s Face’ in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
11:48 GMTInquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
11:09 GMTIran to Hold New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Says
11:03 GMTUkraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10:59 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'
10:16 GMTNine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say
10:15 GMTOpposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa
09:58 GMT'We'll Never Compromise' on NATO Open-Door Membership Policy, Stoltenberg Says Ahead of Russia Talks
09:47 GMTStoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
09:19 GMTBennett Warns Israel Won't Be Bound by Any Iran Nuclear Deal, Will 'Reserve Freedom of Action'
08:31 GMTRecord-High Infection Cases And Long Queues: is Israel Losing Control Over COVID-19?
08:30 GMTMichelle Obama Urges Americans to Vote 'Like the Future of Democracy Depends on It' in 2022 Midterms
08:11 GMTMaidan Technologies Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says, as Country Faced Threat to Its Statehood
08:00 GMTRussia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva
07:37 GMTKazakhstan Has Weathered an Attempted Coup D'Etat, President Tokayev Says at CSTO Summit
06:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-US Security Talks at UN Office in Geneva
06:49 GMTNorway Finds Education Gaps Between Immigrants, Ethnic Norwegians
06:24 GMTNovak Djokovic Reportedly Detained Again Despite Australian Court Reinstating His Visa
06:11 GMTVideo: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China