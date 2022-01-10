Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/hybrid-terrorist-attack-carried-out-in-kazakhstan-with-aim-of-coup-state-secretary-says-1092143607.html
'Hybrid Terrorist Attack' Carried Out in Kazakhstan With Aim of Coup, State Secretary Says
‘Hybrid Terrorist Attack’ Carried Out in Kazakhstan With Aim of Coup, State Secretary Says
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, says that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "hybrid terrorist" attack... 10.01.2022
kazakhstan
security
coup
attacks
conspiracy
terrorist attack
destabilization
riots
hybrid war
"We are faced with a hybrid terrorist attack on Kazakhstan with the aim of destabilization and coup," Karin said on the Khabar 24 TV channel on Monday.He said that there was a "conspiracy" of both internal and external forces and that apart from terrorist groups, information attacks were also used.The state secretary added that it is not correct to describe the events in Kazakhstan as an attempt to carry out a color or velvet revolution, since such scenarios would be ineffective in Kazakhstan given the specific circumstances in the country."Our country has held out. The president's decisive actions thwarted plans for destabilization, including his decision to invite the CSTO peacekeeping contingent. There was a very critical situation …so it was necessary to take tough, decisive actions …The involvement of the CSTO forces thwarted all the plans of destabilization. Thanks to the efforts of the peacekeeping contingent, it was possible to concentrate our forces on conducting a direct counter-terrorist operation ... this made it possible to protect state integrity," Karin said.Two extremist cells, whose members took part in the mass riots in Kazakhstan, have been neutralized in the city of Almaty, the country's National Security Committee informed on early Monday."The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing measures to search for and detain participants in mass riots and acts of terrorism, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the crimes committed. As a result, two extremist cells have been neutralized on the territory of the city of Almaty, whose members took an active part in the riots in the megalopolis on January 4-8, 2022," the committee said in a statement.According to the release, four members of the same extremist cell were arrested on Sunday and firearms, traumatic and stun grenades, as well as other material evidence, were seized from them.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/man-detained-in-almaty-admits-unknown-people-paid-him-200-to-partake-in-kazakh-protests---video-1092126018.html
The unrest was commanded from Washington and Brussels.
kazakhstan, security, coup, attacks, conspiracy, terrorist attack, destabilization, riots, hybrid war

‘Hybrid Terrorist Attack’ Carried Out in Kazakhstan With Aim of Coup, State Secretary Says

03:48 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 03:53 GMT 10.01.2022)
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVA view shows the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022.
A view shows the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, says that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "hybrid terrorist" attack carried out with the participation of both internal and external forces and aimed at overthrowing the government.
"We are faced with a hybrid terrorist attack on Kazakhstan with the aim of destabilization and coup," Karin said on the Khabar 24 TV channel on Monday.
He said that there was a "conspiracy" of both internal and external forces and that apart from terrorist groups, information attacks were also used.
"There is a certain conspiracy of internal and certain external forces, since the participants of the, let’s say, terrorist strike groups, were both Kazakh citizens and foreign citizens," Karin said.
The state secretary added that it is not correct to describe the events in Kazakhstan as an attempt to carry out a color or velvet revolution, since such scenarios would be ineffective in Kazakhstan given the specific circumstances in the country.
"Our country has held out. The president's decisive actions thwarted plans for destabilization, including his decision to invite the CSTO peacekeeping contingent. There was a very critical situation …so it was necessary to take tough, decisive actions …The involvement of the CSTO forces thwarted all the plans of destabilization. Thanks to the efforts of the peacekeeping contingent, it was possible to concentrate our forces on conducting a direct counter-terrorist operation ... this made it possible to protect state integrity," Karin said.
A view shows a burnt car following the protests triggered by fuel price increase outside the city administration headquarters in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 7, 2022.
Protests in Kazakhstan
Man Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video
Yesterday, 06:20 GMT
Two extremist cells, whose members took part in the mass riots in Kazakhstan, have been neutralized in the city of Almaty, the country’s National Security Committee informed on early Monday.
"The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing measures to search for and detain participants in mass riots and acts of terrorism, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the crimes committed. As a result, two extremist cells have been neutralized on the territory of the city of Almaty, whose members took an active part in the riots in the megalopolis on January 4-8, 2022," the committee said in a statement.
According to the release, four members of the same extremist cell were arrested on Sunday and firearms, traumatic and stun grenades, as well as other material evidence, were seized from them.

"The leader of another group, a foreign citizen, actively participated in the riots and had connections with terrorist groups abroad. According to the investigation, he purposefully arrived in Kazakhstan to prepare massive illegal actions and attacks on government bodies and security forces. A search for his accomplices has been organized," the committee said.

Popular comments
The unrest was commanded from Washington and Brussels.
Porra
10 January, 07:05 GMT
Your attack failed, israeloamerica.
vtvot tak
10 January, 07:15 GMT
