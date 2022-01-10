https://sputniknews.com/20220110/hybrid-terrorist-attack-carried-out-in-kazakhstan-with-aim-of-coup-state-secretary-says-1092143607.html

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, says that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "hybrid terrorist" attack... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

"We are faced with a hybrid terrorist attack on Kazakhstan with the aim of destabilization and coup," Karin said on the Khabar 24 TV channel on Monday.He said that there was a "conspiracy" of both internal and external forces and that apart from terrorist groups, information attacks were also used.The state secretary added that it is not correct to describe the events in Kazakhstan as an attempt to carry out a color or velvet revolution, since such scenarios would be ineffective in Kazakhstan given the specific circumstances in the country."Our country has held out. The president's decisive actions thwarted plans for destabilization, including his decision to invite the CSTO peacekeeping contingent. There was a very critical situation …so it was necessary to take tough, decisive actions …The involvement of the CSTO forces thwarted all the plans of destabilization. Thanks to the efforts of the peacekeeping contingent, it was possible to concentrate our forces on conducting a direct counter-terrorist operation ... this made it possible to protect state integrity," Karin said.Two extremist cells, whose members took part in the mass riots in Kazakhstan, have been neutralized in the city of Almaty, the country’s National Security Committee informed on early Monday."The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing measures to search for and detain participants in mass riots and acts of terrorism, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the crimes committed. As a result, two extremist cells have been neutralized on the territory of the city of Almaty, whose members took an active part in the riots in the megalopolis on January 4-8, 2022," the committee said in a statement.According to the release, four members of the same extremist cell were arrested on Sunday and firearms, traumatic and stun grenades, as well as other material evidence, were seized from them.

Porra The unrest was commanded from Washington and Brussels. 1

vot tak Your attack failed, israeloamerica. 1

