https://sputniknews.com/20220110/french-overseas-minister-rallies-for-ruling-party-lawmaker-pelted-with-mud-1092157115.html

French Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud

French Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud

The French government stands in solidarity with member of parliament Stephane Claireaux, from the ruling La Republique En Marche party

2022-01-10T13:40+0000

2022-01-10T13:40+0000

2022-01-10T13:41+0000

europe

protest

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092157056_0:0:2717:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_0e3aa5045023192ab170f9218f834f36.jpg

"A deputy of the Republic was lynched in front of his family home. We saw deeply shocking footage of incredible violence. Such a revelry cannot be justified by any disagreements. We express our full support for Deputy Claireaux. Together with Interior Minister [Gerald] Darmanin, we instructed the prefect to ensure the deputy's protection," Lecorneu said on Twitter.The Franceinfo broadcaster cited Claireaux as saying that he would file a complaint about the attack.On Sunday, anti-restriction protesters in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon rallied at the house of Claireaux and threw chunks of seaweed and stones at the lawmaker when he exited the house to speak with them.On 3 January, a new set of COVID-19 restrictions came into effect in France. The new measures include mandatory mask-wearing in city centres, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, and partial remote work, among other things.The daily number of new coronavirus cases in France has been growing since November. The country passed the 10 million cases mark last week.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, protest, france