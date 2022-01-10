Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/french-overseas-minister-rallies-for-ruling-party-lawmaker-pelted-with-mud-1092157115.html
French Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
French Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
The French government stands in solidarity with member of parliament Stephane Claireaux, from the ruling La Republique En Marche party
"A deputy of the Republic was lynched in front of his family home. We saw deeply shocking footage of incredible violence. Such a revelry cannot be justified by any disagreements. We express our full support for Deputy Claireaux. Together with Interior Minister [Gerald] Darmanin, we instructed the prefect to ensure the deputy's protection," Lecorneu said on Twitter.The Franceinfo broadcaster cited Claireaux as saying that he would file a complaint about the attack.On Sunday, anti-restriction protesters in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon rallied at the house of Claireaux and threw chunks of seaweed and stones at the lawmaker when he exited the house to speak with them.On 3 January, a new set of COVID-19 restrictions came into effect in France. The new measures include mandatory mask-wearing in city centres, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, and partial remote work, among other things.The daily number of new coronavirus cases in France has been growing since November. The country passed the 10 million cases mark last week.
French Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud

13:40 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 10.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / CHANTAL BRIAND
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 17, 2017 French French La Republique En Marche (LREM) party's MP Stephane Claireaux arrives to vote in the second round of country's legislative elections at a polling station in Saint-Pierre in the French overseas Collectivity of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / CHANTAL BRIAND
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French government stands in solidarity with member of parliament Stephane Claireaux, from the ruling La Republique En Marche party, who was pelted with mud and stones during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in the Territorial Collectivity of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, French Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
"A deputy of the Republic was lynched in front of his family home. We saw deeply shocking footage of incredible violence. Such a revelry cannot be justified by any disagreements. We express our full support for Deputy Claireaux. Together with Interior Minister [Gerald] Darmanin, we instructed the prefect to ensure the deputy's protection," Lecorneu said on Twitter.
The Franceinfo broadcaster cited Claireaux as saying that he would file a complaint about the attack.
On Sunday, anti-restriction protesters in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon rallied at the house of Claireaux and threw chunks of seaweed and stones at the lawmaker when he exited the house to speak with them.
On 3 January, a new set of COVID-19 restrictions came into effect in France. The new measures include mandatory mask-wearing in city centres, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, and partial remote work, among other things.
The daily number of new coronavirus cases in France has been growing since November. The country passed the 10 million cases mark last week.
