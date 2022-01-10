Registration was successful!
'Disgrace, Pub Team': Fans & Pundits Slam Arsenal After Their Shock FA Cup Loss Against Nottingham
Fans, pundits, and former players have slammed Arsenal's subpar performance against Nottingham Forest, with a section of the club's supporters declaring their performance in the FA Cup on Sunday night was a "disgrace".Ex-Manchester United skipper Roy Keane dubbed their display as "rubbish" before labelling Mikel Arteta's side as a "pub team" in his scathing remarks about the former Premier League winners."Arsenal, for all of their quality, they look like Real Madrid but they are playing like a pub team, it's been so poor. Pace of pass, decision making, passing it behind people. Really… rubbish," the 50-year-old Irish footballer said.Despite Arsenal's recent problems, their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham came as a complete surprise to almost everyone.Arteta's men never looked in any sort of rhythm as they couldn't even hit one shot at their opponent's goal during the entire duration of the game. Their lacklustre showing even sparked an angry reaction from noted broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan, who was quick to compare them with Tottenham, another English club that has been struggling of late. As Arsenal's players were seen sporting an all white kit, the colour of the Spurs jersey, Morgan went on to call their performance as "dreadful" like them.On the other hand, some of the club's admirers termed their act as "embarrassing", others expressed their anger by claiming that their performance was "poor".With their tepid display against Nottingham, Arsenal's hopes of capturing a record-extending 15th FA Cup came to an abrupt end during the weekend. However, the Gunners are still in fourth place in the Premier League table with 35 points. Defending champions Man City are on top with 53, followed by Chelsea with 43 points.
football, football, sport, arsenal, english premier league, manchester city, sputnik, premier league, sport, sport, football club, football team, footballer

The 13-time English champions Arsenal have been in turmoil for a while because of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's captaincy saga. Last month, the Gabonese international was stripped of the club's captaincy due to disciplinary issues. The Gunners have now suffered another setback in the form of an upset loss in the FA Cup third round.
Fans, pundits, and former players have slammed Arsenal's subpar performance against Nottingham Forest, with a section of the club's supporters declaring their performance in the FA Cup on Sunday night was a "disgrace".
Ex-Manchester United skipper Roy Keane dubbed their display as "rubbish" before labelling Mikel Arteta's side as a "pub team" in his scathing remarks about the former Premier League winners.
"Arsenal, for all of their quality, they look like Real Madrid but they are playing like a pub team, it's been so poor. Pace of pass, decision making, passing it behind people. Really… rubbish," the 50-year-old Irish footballer said.
Despite Arsenal's recent problems, their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham came as a complete surprise to almost everyone.
Arteta's men never looked in any sort of rhythm as they couldn't even hit one shot at their opponent's goal during the entire duration of the game.
Their lacklustre showing even sparked an angry reaction from noted broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan, who was quick to compare them with Tottenham, another English club that has been struggling of late.
As Arsenal's players were seen sporting an all white kit, the colour of the Spurs jersey, Morgan went on to call their performance as "dreadful" like them.
On the other hand, some of the club's admirers termed their act as "embarrassing", others expressed their anger by claiming that their performance was "poor".
With their tepid display against Nottingham, Arsenal's hopes of capturing a record-extending 15th FA Cup came to an abrupt end during the weekend.
However, the Gunners are still in fourth place in the Premier League table with 35 points. Defending champions Man City are on top with 53, followed by Chelsea with 43 points.
