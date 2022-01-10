Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/deputy-fm-says-anti-russian-sentiment-within-nato-affects-us-russia-bilateral-dialogue-1092142710.html
Deputy FM Says Anti-Russian Sentiment Within NATO Affects US-Russia Bilateral Dialogue
Deputy FM Says Anti-Russian Sentiment Within NATO Affects US-Russia Bilateral Dialogue
MOSCOW/GENEVA (Sputnik) - The United States is uncomfortable discussing security guarantees with Russia in bilateral formats since Washington feels the "eyes... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T02:51+0000
2022-01-10T02:54+0000
sergei ryabkov
bilateral meeting
us
russia
russian foreign ministry
security
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092142685_0:214:3073:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_8757880e19a5ad70c334be60638a1c78.jpg
"They find it uncomfortable to hold bilateral dialogue with us, because they feel behind them the eyes and ears of the most anti-Russian group within NATO," Ryabkov said ahead of the upcoming strategic stability dialogue.On Sunday evening, Ryabkov met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva. The deputy foreign minister said that the conversation was difficult, but businesslike."The conversation was difficult, but businesslike. We went straight to the matter of the upcoming talks. I think that tomorrow we will not waste time. I never lose my optimism, I am always guided by it," the diplomat said.The meeting preceding the official Russian-US talks on security guarantees was held in Geneva on Sunday evening and lasted more than two hours.US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement after the talks that "the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy" during the strategic stability talks, but the US "will not discuss European security without our European Allies and partners."In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/russia-will-not-bow-to-us-pressure-or-make-any-concessions-deputy-fm-says-ahead-of-geneva-meeting-1092126786.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092142685_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c905b08acc1e03086ee90dbcebc01ce1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei ryabkov, bilateral meeting, us, russia, russian foreign ministry, security, meeting

Deputy FM Says Anti-Russian Sentiment Within NATO Affects US-Russia Bilateral Dialogue

02:51 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 02:54 GMT 10.01.2022)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov / Go to the photo bankRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during a briefing on arms control and strategic stability at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during a briefing on arms control and strategic stability at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW/GENEVA (Sputnik) - The United States is uncomfortable discussing security guarantees with Russia in bilateral formats since Washington feels the "eyes and ears" of Russophobic NATO members, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"They find it uncomfortable to hold bilateral dialogue with us, because they feel behind them the eyes and ears of the most anti-Russian group within NATO," Ryabkov said ahead of the upcoming strategic stability dialogue.

On Sunday evening, Ryabkov met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva. The deputy foreign minister said that the conversation was difficult, but businesslike.
"Amazing," Ryabkov said at the end of the preliminary talks in response to the question on how the meeting went.
"The conversation was difficult, but businesslike. We went straight to the matter of the upcoming talks. I think that tomorrow we will not waste time. I never lose my optimism, I am always guided by it," the diplomat said.
The meeting preceding the official Russian-US talks on security guarantees was held in Geneva on Sunday evening and lasted more than two hours.
Flags of the U.S., Russia and Switzerland are pictured in the garden in front of villa La Grange, one day prior to the meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Russia Will Not Bow to US Pressure or Make Any Concessions, Deputy FM Says Ahead of Geneva Meeting
Yesterday, 06:35 GMT
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement after the talks that "the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy" during the strategic stability talks, but the US "will not discuss European security without our European Allies and partners."

In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:01 GMTCounter-Terrorism Operation Continues in Almaty, Overall Situation Stable - Reports
02:59 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan at First Request, Once Situation Stabilizes, Ministry Says
02:55 GMTDems Have Hard Time Negotiating With Manchin Because It's Like 'via Etch A Sketch' - Report
02:51 GMTDeputy FM Says Anti-Russian Sentiment Within NATO Affects US-Russia Bilateral Dialogue
02:06 GMTTrump's Foe Gov. Brian Kemp Thanks Ex-POTUS For ‘All the Things He Did' for Georgia - Report
01:28 GMT'This Is Hard': CDC Head Walensky Explains Confusing Guidelines as All Free to Decide on Their Own
YesterdaySen. Graham Says Current Democratic 'Radical' Agenda Causes 'Most Dangerous' Times Since 1930s
YesterdayNot ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals
YesterdayArea Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Says WH, Mainstream Media 'Hostile' to Him Over Therapies to Treat COVID-19
YesterdayKamala Harris’ New Communications Chief Sponsored Presidential Campaign of GOP Sen. Rand Paul
YesterdayOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
Yesterday‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
YesterdaySwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
YesterdayBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
YesterdayStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
YesterdayBronx Fire, ’One of the Worst in 30 Years,’ Kills 19, Including 9 Children, NYC Mayor Says
YesterdayCovid Can Cause Body to Produce Antibodies That Attack Our Immune System, Study Finds
YesterdayAlmaty Mayor Survived Assassination Attempt on 5 January
YesterdaySputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country