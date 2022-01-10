Registration was successful!
LIVE: Delegations Arrive For Russia-US Security Talks at UN Office in Geneva
Sputnik is live outside of the US Mission HQ in Geneva as delegations arrive for a set of Russia-US strategic talks.The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and his US counterpart Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US representatives.In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for 10 January, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on 12 January, and a summit between Russia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:58 GMT 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / FABRICE COFFRINI General view of the United Nations (UN) offices in Geneva
General view of the United Nations (UN) offices in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / FABRICE COFFRINI
The preliminary part of the Russia-US strategic talks in the format of a working dinner took place in Geneva on Sunday evening and lasted more than two hours.
Sputnik is live outside of the US Mission HQ in Geneva as delegations arrive for a set of Russia-US strategic talks.
The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and his US counterpart Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US representatives.
In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for 10 January, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on 12 January, and a summit between Russia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.
