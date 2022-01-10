https://sputniknews.com/20220110/delegations-arrive-for-russia-us-security-talks-at-un-office-in-geneva-1092144309.html

Delegations Arrive For Russia-US Security Talks at UN Office in Geneva

Sputnik is live outside of the US Mission HQ in Geneva as delegations arrive for a set of Russia-US strategic talks.The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and his US counterpart Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US representatives.In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for 10 January, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on 12 January, and a summit between Russia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

