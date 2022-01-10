Cops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video
12:49 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 10.01.2022)
© REUTERS / ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKESupporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gather around a car outside what is believed to be the location of his lawyer's office during an ongoing day of legal proceedings over the cancellation of his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 10, 2022.
While a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa, the country’s immigration minister reportedly mulls exercising “a personal power of cancellation” in the matter in question.
Fans of famous Serbian tennis player Novac Djokovic have clashed with police in Melbourne outside the offices of Djokovic’s lawyer, with cops resorting to using pepper spray in response.
At some point, fans gathered around a car they thought was carrying Djokovic and started chanting “Free Novak!”, as police struggled to hold them back, Reuters notes.
A crowd of over a hundred people has gathered outside the exit of the car park, with some of the people chanting while others were dancing in circles in the middle of the street, the media outlet adds.
Absolutely hectic scenes down here in Melbourne CBD where the crowd thinks #Djokovic is in this car. Pepper spray has just come out. pic.twitter.com/Hort3GcFhI— Cait Kelly (@cait__kelly) January 10, 2022
Australia's disgraceful treatment of Novak Djokovic backfiring, protesters turning on police in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/Q4vnSOTDm8— Patrick Basedman🌲🌲🌲 (@patrickbasedmn) January 10, 2022
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Djokovic being detained again, despite the fact that a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke the visa over alleged violation of vaccination rules.
Serbian fans arriving at the Melbourne building that Djokovic is in with his lawyer— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 10, 2022
Lots of folk music, group dancing and "free Nole" chants
And a few shouts of "sack Dan Andrews" because we're still in Melbourne after all @theage pic.twitter.com/NZjq2TgRl9
The office of Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, however, confirmed that Djokovic has not been arrested, AP points out.
According to the media outlet, government lawyer Christopher Tran also told the judge that Australia’s immigration minister “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation” regarding Djokovic’s visa.
Absolute mayhem by Novak Djokovic’s lawyer’s office on Collins Street. A car leaving the office is completely surrounded by people cheering “free Nole” pic.twitter.com/H3mAsEHSdX— Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 10, 2022
Djokovic arrived in Australia last week to take part in Australian Open, which is set to launch on 17 January.
He was, however, refused entry by federal border officials, who argued that the exemption from vaccination rules he received from from Victoria state authorities and Australian Open organisers was not valid.