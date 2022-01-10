Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/cops-pepper-spray-novak-djokovics-fans-rallying-in-melbourne-as-judge-orders-his-release-1092154336.html
Cops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video
Cops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video
While a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa, the country’s immigration minister... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T12:49+0000
2022-01-10T13:05+0000
novak djokovic
australia
police
visa
fans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092154477_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688bfd38ed4f7c3699fc585bce9bb11e.jpg
Fans of famous Serbian tennis player Novac Djokovic have clashed with police in Melbourne outside the offices of Djokovic’s lawyer, with cops resorting to using pepper spray in response.At some point, fans gathered around a car they thought was carrying Djokovic and started chanting “Free Novak!”, as police struggled to hold them back, Reuters notes.A crowd of over a hundred people has gathered outside the exit of the car park, with some of the people chanting while others were dancing in circles in the middle of the street, the media outlet adds.Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Djokovic being detained again, despite the fact that a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke the visa over alleged violation of vaccination rules.The office of Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, however, confirmed that Djokovic has not been arrested, AP points out.According to the media outlet, government lawyer Christopher Tran also told the judge that Australia’s immigration minister “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation” regarding Djokovic’s visa.Djokovic arrived in Australia last week to take part in Australian Open, which is set to launch on 17 January.He was, however, refused entry by federal border officials, who argued that the exemption from vaccination rules he received from from Victoria state authorities and Australian Open organisers was not valid.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Chaos in Melbourne as fans call for Djokovic's release
Chaos in Melbourne as fans call for Djokovic's release
2022-01-10T12:49+0000
true
PT0M46S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092154477_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d72d5be86a2eb73d0cb8b5d06d7e0c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, australia, police, visa, fans, видео

Cops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video

12:49 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 10.01.2022)
© REUTERS / ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKESupporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gather around a car outside what is believed to be the location of his lawyer's office during an ongoing day of legal proceedings over the cancellation of his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 10, 2022.
Supporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gather around a car outside what is believed to be the location of his lawyer's office during an ongoing day of legal proceedings over the cancellation of his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa, the country’s immigration minister reportedly mulls exercising “a personal power of cancellation” in the matter in question.
Fans of famous Serbian tennis player Novac Djokovic have clashed with police in Melbourne outside the offices of Djokovic’s lawyer, with cops resorting to using pepper spray in response.
At some point, fans gathered around a car they thought was carrying Djokovic and started chanting “Free Novak!”, as police struggled to hold them back, Reuters notes.
A crowd of over a hundred people has gathered outside the exit of the car park, with some of the people chanting while others were dancing in circles in the middle of the street, the media outlet adds.
© Ruptly
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Djokovic being detained again, despite the fact that a federal district court in Melbourne overturned the Australian government's decision to revoke the visa over alleged violation of vaccination rules.
The office of Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, however, confirmed that Djokovic has not been arrested, AP points out.
According to the media outlet, government lawyer Christopher Tran also told the judge that Australia’s immigration minister “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation” regarding Djokovic’s visa.
Djokovic arrived in Australia last week to take part in Australian Open, which is set to launch on 17 January.
He was, however, refused entry by federal border officials, who argued that the exemption from vaccination rules he received from from Victoria state authorities and Australian Open organisers was not valid.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTFrench Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
13:35 GMTPlans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
13:35 GMTUS Media Concerned by Iran’s Growing Naval Might, Beefing Up of Asymmetric Warfare Capabilities
13:32 GMTPolish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarusian Border
13:30 GMTDanish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
13:27 GMTBoJo Reportedly To Reveal COVID-19 Strategy of 'Scaled Back Free Testing, Shorter Isolation Periods'
13:19 GMTIndian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
13:09 GMT'Disgrace, Pub Team': Fans & Pundits Slam Arsenal After Their Shock FA Cup Loss Against Nottingham
13:02 GMTRioters Reportedly Wanted to Seize Swords of Huns and Sakas From Almaty Museum
13:01 GMTNovak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation
12:49 GMTCops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video
12:37 GMTJake Sullivan Reportedly Urged by 'Russia Hawks' to Send More Arms to Ukraine Ahead of Geneva Talks
12:35 GMTAmerican Airlines Evokes Backlash Online After Apologising for Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker
12:22 GMT‘Threat is Real’: Pakistan PM Khan Seeks Action Against Modi For Not Controlling Extremist Hindus
12:01 GMTIran Gave ‘Stinging Slap on America’s Face’ in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
11:48 GMTInquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
11:09 GMTIran to Hold New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Says
11:03 GMTUkraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10:59 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'