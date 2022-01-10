Registration was successful!
American Airlines Evokes Backlash Online After Apologising for Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker
12:35 GMT 10.01.2022
Andrei Dergalin
While some netizens urged the airline to not fire the pilot, others warned that they might stop flying American Airlines if the latter were to take action against the man.
American Airlines has apologised online after a concerned citizen notified them about a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker they spotted on one of the carrier’s pilot’s luggage.
The complainant tweeted a photo of the sticker in question and, having tagged the airline in her post, inquired whether American Airlines were “cool” with their pilots “displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they are in uniform, about to fly a plane”.
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team,” the airline replied on Twitter. “Please DM any additional details.”
The American Airlines’ reaction, however, apparently did not sit well with quite a few social media users who argued that the pilot did nothing wrong.
Some urged the airline to not fire the pilot, or even suggested that he should get a raise “for having to deal with Karen passengers such as this one.”
And there were also those who promised to never fly American Airlines again if the latter were to take action against the pilot.
As the complainant has since made her Twitter account private, it is somewhat problematic to gauge the feedback she received online.
