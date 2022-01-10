https://sputniknews.com/20220110/american-airlines-evokes-backlash-online-after-apologising-for-pilots-lets-go-brandon-sticker-1092154179.html

American Airlines Evokes Backlash Online After Apologising for Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker

American Airlines Evokes Backlash Online After Apologising for Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker

While some netizens urged the airline to not fire the pilot, others warned that they might stop flying American Airlines if the latter were to take action... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-10T12:35+0000

2022-01-10T12:35+0000

2022-01-10T12:35+0000

us

american airlines

pilot

social media

complaint

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106198/68/1061986867_0:195:4596:2780_1920x0_80_0_0_3148677d4a432052a9a5f7131e1fd11a.jpg

American Airlines has apologised online after a concerned citizen notified them about a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker they spotted on one of the carrier’s pilot’s luggage.The complainant tweeted a photo of the sticker in question and, having tagged the airline in her post, inquired whether American Airlines were “cool” with their pilots “displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they are in uniform, about to fly a plane”.“Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team,” the airline replied on Twitter. “Please DM any additional details.”The American Airlines’ reaction, however, apparently did not sit well with quite a few social media users who argued that the pilot did nothing wrong.Some urged the airline to not fire the pilot, or even suggested that he should get a raise “for having to deal with Karen passengers such as this one.”And there were also those who promised to never fly American Airlines again if the latter were to take action against the pilot.As the complainant has since made her Twitter account private, it is somewhat problematic to gauge the feedback she received online.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, american airlines, pilot, social media, complaint