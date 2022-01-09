Registration was successful!
'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
In December, tougher new measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
COVID-19 protesters are holding an anti-vaccination pass demo called 'Year of Freedom' in Brussels.Belgium was rocked by demonstrations, with protesters hurling stones at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas and water cannons, after the government announced strict measures to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory mask wearing for primary school children and a lengthening of the school holidays.They also mandated that everyone hoping to set foot inside the country's restaurants, gyms and cultural venues have a COVID-19 Safe Pass in order to slow the spread of the disease.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
"Year of freedom" ... :-D They pimped their backsides to israeloamerica long ago. Their idea of freedom is being able to call pommes frites "freedom fries".
protests, europe, covid-19

'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels

12:14 GMT 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONA police officer looks down during a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2021.
A police officer looks down during a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
In December, tougher new measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium.
COVID-19 protesters are holding an anti-vaccination pass demo called 'Year of Freedom' in Brussels.
Belgium was rocked by demonstrations, with protesters hurling stones at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas and water cannons, after the government announced strict measures to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory mask wearing for primary school children and a lengthening of the school holidays.
They also mandated that everyone hoping to set foot inside the country's restaurants, gyms and cultural venues have a COVID-19 Safe Pass in order to slow the spread of the disease.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
"Year of freedom" ... :-D They pimped their backsides to israeloamerica long ago. Their idea of freedom is being able to call pommes frites "freedom fries".
vtvot tak
9 January, 15:55 GMT
