'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels

COVID-19 protesters are holding an anti-vaccination pass demo called 'Year of Freedom' in Brussels.Belgium was rocked by demonstrations, with protesters hurling stones at law enforcement, who responded with tear gas and water cannons, after the government announced strict measures to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory mask wearing for primary school children and a lengthening of the school holidays.They also mandated that everyone hoping to set foot inside the country's restaurants, gyms and cultural venues have a COVID-19 Safe Pass in order to slow the spread of the disease.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vot tak
"Year of freedom" ... :-D They pimped their backsides to israeloamerica long ago. Their idea of freedom is being able to call pommes frites "freedom fries".
In December, tougher new measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium.
