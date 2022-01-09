Registration was successful!
Winston Churchill is 'Criminal' Whose Statue 'Should Be Brought Down,' Activist Claims
Winston Churchill is 'Criminal' Whose Statue 'Should Be Brought Down,' Activist Claims
The activist postulated that eventually "masses of the awakened people" in Britain will "tear down" the prime minister's statue.
Winston Churchill is 'Criminal' Whose Statue 'Should Be Brought Down,' Activist Claims

17:03 GMT 09.01.2022
The activist postulated that eventually “masses of the awakened people” in Britain will “tear down” the prime minister's statue.
Anti-slavery campaigner and activist Kofi Mawuli Kluhas has criticised late British prime minister Winston Churchill, whom he branded as a “criminal," LBC reports.
Mawuli Klu made the remarks while speaking with LBC host Matt Frei when the issue of the so called “Colston Four” – a group of four individuals who were accused of causing criminal damage for toppling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, and who were recently acquitted by the court – was brought up.
As Mawuli Klu likened Colston's monument to having statues of Hitler in the country, Frei inquired about the activist's opinion on Winston Churchill who "had attitudes towards colonialism."
"Churchill is a criminal as far as colonised people around the world are concerned," Mawuli Klu replied. "The time will come when masses of awakened people in this country will also tear down that statue."
When Frei further asked whether Mawuli Klu would call for tearing down the statue of Churchill, the activist stated: "Winston Churchill's statue should be brought down."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a bust of Winston Churchill as he departs the U.S. Capitol following a visit with Congressional leadership on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Boris 'Trying To Do a Winston Churchill': Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture
13 October 2021, 12:55 GMT
His comments, in turn, elicited criticism from former UKIP MEP Roger Helmer who also participated in that panel, and who argued that Churchill was the "greatest prime minister of the 20th century," even if he possessed "some of the failings of his time."
Helmer also argued that "we live in a society where we can change things through the ballot box and we should not be changing things through violence in the streets."
