US Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka, Reports Say
US Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka, Reports Say
The United States and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have launched the construction of an oil refinery in Hasaka province in northeastern Syria, state news agency SANA reported Sunday.
According to the agency, the capacity of the new facility at Rmelan fields in the northeast of Hasaka province is estimated at 3,000 barrels per day.The oil fields in Rmelan are one of the largest in Syria.The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, Daesh* was declared defeated in the country, pushing the issues of a peaceful political settlement, the country's reconstruction, and the return of refugees to the forefront.The US armed forces illegally control territories in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria, where the country's major oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has decried the US presence there as occupation and pillaging.*Daesh (IS/ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
us, syria, oil

US Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka, Reports Say

17:41 GMT 09.01.2022
© DELIL SOULEIMANAn aerial view shows a primitive oil refinery in the town of al-Qahtaniya in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey, on November 15, 2021.
An aerial view shows a primitive oil refinery in the town of al-Qahtaniya in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey, on November 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© DELIL SOULEIMAN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have launched the construction of an oil refinery in Hasaka province in northeastern Syria, state news agency SANA reported Sunday.
According to the agency, the capacity of the new facility at Rmelan fields in the northeast of Hasaka province is estimated at 3,000 barrels per day.
The oil fields in Rmelan are one of the largest in Syria.
The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, Daesh* was declared defeated in the country, pushing the issues of a peaceful political settlement, the country's reconstruction, and the return of refugees to the forefront.
The US armed forces illegally control territories in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria, where the country's major oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has decried the US presence there as occupation and pillaging.
*Daesh (IS/ISIL/ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
