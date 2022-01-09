UK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
UK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated. As he was presenting his arguments, he mentioned the world-famous tennis player, Novak Djokovic, saying that he was disappointed to hear the athlete making statements that were "fuelling scepticism about vaccines"."We can't rely on public figures alone to show leadership," Javid wrote. The minister also reflected on the notion of individual liberty and how it should be interpreted during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Serbian tennis star Djokovic, who is known for his anti-vaccination position and who said he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" to travel or compete in tournaments, is currently staying at an immigration detention centre in Melbourne after the Australian authorities had revoked his visa citing violations of the vaccination rules. They said Djokovic had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" in the airport, adding that the fact that he was tested COVID-positive last month was not the reason for getting a vaccination exemption. Djokovic's case will be heard in court on 10 January.
astrodetective
So says Javid with huge back $$$ pockets c/- Big $$$ Zio Pharma
The 34-year-old tennis star is known for his anti-vaccination position and after the coronavirus pandemic started said he wanted to have "an option to choose what's best for my body."
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated.
As he was presenting his arguments, he mentioned the world-famous tennis player, Novak Djokovic, saying that he was disappointed to hear the athlete making statements that were "fuelling scepticism about vaccines".
"We can't rely on public figures alone to show leadership," Javid wrote.
The minister also reflected on the notion of individual liberty and how it should be interpreted during the pandemic.
"I am a passionate believer in individual liberty and people’s ability to make choices about what’s best for them...That belief in freedom goes hand in hand with a belief we all have a duty to use our freedoms responsibly, so as not to threaten the safety or freedoms of others. Choices have consequences – so now is a time for choosing. The unvaccinated must acknowledge that the reason they could have a Christmas without last year’s curbs is because so many made a different choice," Javid wrote.
Meanwhile, Serbian tennis star Djokovic, who is known for his anti-vaccination position and who said he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" to travel or compete in tournaments, is currently staying at an immigration detention centre in Melbourne after the Australian authorities had revoked his visa citing violations of the vaccination rules. They said Djokovic had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" in the airport, adding that the fact that he was tested COVID-positive last month was not the reason for getting a vaccination exemption. Djokovic's case will be heard in court on 10 January.