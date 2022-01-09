Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/uk-health-secretary-disappointed-with-tennis-star-djokovic-fuelling-vaccine-scepticism-1092132178.html
UK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
UK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated.
2022-01-09T13:10+0000
2022-01-09T13:11+0000
novak djokovic
vaccination
vaccine
sajid javid
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092056298_0:145:2801:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_c7e56437d2919d99a74c077c3720c69c.jpg
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated. As he was presenting his arguments, he mentioned the world-famous tennis player, Novak Djokovic, saying that he was disappointed to hear the athlete making statements that were "fuelling scepticism about vaccines"."We can't rely on public figures alone to show leadership," Javid wrote. The minister also reflected on the notion of individual liberty and how it should be interpreted during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Serbian tennis star Djokovic, who is known for his anti-vaccination position and who said he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" to travel or compete in tournaments, is currently staying at an immigration detention centre in Melbourne after the Australian authorities had revoked his visa citing violations of the vaccination rules. They said Djokovic had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" in the airport, adding that the fact that he was tested COVID-positive last month was not the reason for getting a vaccination exemption. Djokovic's case will be heard in court on 10 January.
So says Javid with huge back $$$ pockets c/- Big $$$ Zio Pharma
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092056298_156:0:2643:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_9578f40fcb795bfc94aafbab12bba34d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, vaccination, vaccine, sajid javid, uk, covid-19

UK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism

13:10 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 09.01.2022)
© DAVID GRAY(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 21, 2021, Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts on a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 21, 2021, Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts on a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© DAVID GRAY
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The 34-year-old tennis star is known for his anti-vaccination position and after the coronavirus pandemic started said he wanted to have "an option to choose what's best for my body."
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated.
As he was presenting his arguments, he mentioned the world-famous tennis player, Novak Djokovic, saying that he was disappointed to hear the athlete making statements that were "fuelling scepticism about vaccines".
"We can't rely on public figures alone to show leadership," Javid wrote.
The minister also reflected on the notion of individual liberty and how it should be interpreted during the pandemic.
"I am a passionate believer in individual liberty and people’s ability to make choices about what’s best for them...That belief in freedom goes hand in hand with a belief we all have a duty to use our freedoms responsibly, so as not to threaten the safety or freedoms of others. Choices have consequences – so now is a time for choosing. The unvaccinated must acknowledge that the reason they could have a Christmas without last year’s curbs is because so many made a different choice," Javid wrote.
Meanwhile, Serbian tennis star Djokovic, who is known for his anti-vaccination position and who said he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" to travel or compete in tournaments, is currently staying at an immigration detention centre in Melbourne after the Australian authorities had revoked his visa citing violations of the vaccination rules. They said Djokovic had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" in the airport, adding that the fact that he was tested COVID-positive last month was not the reason for getting a vaccination exemption. Djokovic's case will be heard in court on 10 January.
111000
Discuss
Popular comments
So says Javid with huge back $$$ pockets c/- Big $$$ Zio Pharma
aastrodetective
9 January, 16:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:24 GMTWindsor Castle to Become No-Fly Zone Over Concerns for Queen's Safety, Reports Say
13:10 GMTUK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
13:05 GMTDavid Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection
12:14 GMT'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
12:01 GMTChristian Nurse in UK Gets 'Forced Out' of Hospital After Refusing to Remove Her Cross - Media
11:59 GMTTruss Warns She Will Trigger Article 16 Unless EU Shows 'Greater Movement' Towards UK Proposals
11:56 GMTFormer Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing
11:44 GMTWorld Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say
11:03 GMTTurkey Says Talks With US on F-35 Fighter Jets Scheduled 'In Coming Days'
10:45 GMTEx-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
10:34 GMTPrince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
10:33 GMTUS Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
10:22 GMTEx-Pentagon Officer: 'Biden Should Accept Russia’s Draft Security Agreements as Basis for Yalta 2.0'
09:47 GMTMore Than 20 Armed People Arrested in Kazakh Almaty Region, Police Say
09:34 GMTSaudi Arabia Reportedly Asks Neighbours for Munitions Pending US Approval of Patriot Sales
09:00 GMTUS Veteran: Russia Not Bluffing and Has 'All Options on the Table' for Security Talks With US & NATO
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied