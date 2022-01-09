https://sputniknews.com/20220109/uk-health-secretary-disappointed-with-tennis-star-djokovic-fuelling-vaccine-scepticism-1092132178.html

UK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote an article for the Daily Mail recently to outline his concerns over the latest coronavirus developments across the country and some people's hesitancy about getting vaccinated. As he was presenting his arguments, he mentioned the world-famous tennis player, Novak Djokovic, saying that he was disappointed to hear the athlete making statements that were "fuelling scepticism about vaccines"."We can't rely on public figures alone to show leadership," Javid wrote. The minister also reflected on the notion of individual liberty and how it should be interpreted during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Serbian tennis star Djokovic, who is known for his anti-vaccination position and who said he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" to travel or compete in tournaments, is currently staying at an immigration detention centre in Melbourne after the Australian authorities had revoked his visa citing violations of the vaccination rules. They said Djokovic had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" in the airport, adding that the fact that he was tested COVID-positive last month was not the reason for getting a vaccination exemption. Djokovic's case will be heard in court on 10 January.

astrodetective So says Javid with huge back $$$ pockets c/- Big $$$ Zio Pharma 0

novak djokovic, vaccination, vaccine, sajid javid, uk, covid-19