Swiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty

The Swiss army is reportedly going to cover the cost of downloading the messenger that soldiers are now expected to use instead of the banned apps. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International

Soldiers in the Swiss Army have been banned from using messaging apps WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal while on duty. According to AFP, Swiss army commanders and chiefs of staff were advised in December via an email from headquarters to ensure their troops switch to Threema, a Swiss-based messaging service.The Swiss Army is also expected to cover cost of downloading Threema, which amounts to four Swiss francs (about $4.35).

