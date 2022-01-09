Registration was successful!
Swiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
Swiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
The Swiss army is reportedly going to cover the cost of downloading the messenger that soldiers are now expected to use instead of the banned apps. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
Soldiers in the Swiss Army have been banned from using messaging apps WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal while on duty. According to AFP, Swiss army commanders and chiefs of staff were advised in December via an email from headquarters to ensure their troops switch to Threema, a Swiss-based messaging service.The Swiss Army is also expected to cover cost of downloading Threema, which amounts to four Swiss francs (about $4.35).
europe, switzerland, army, messenger application

Swiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty

19:03 GMT 09.01.2022
FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen
FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / THOMAS WHITE
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The Swiss army is reportedly going to cover the cost of downloading the messenger that soldiers are now expected to use instead of the banned apps.
Soldiers in the Swiss Army have been banned from using messaging apps WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal while on duty.
According to AFP, Swiss army commanders and chiefs of staff were advised in December via an email from headquarters to ensure their troops switch to Threema, a Swiss-based messaging service.
Swiss Army Spokesman Daniel Reist reportedly confirmed that the recommendation in question applies "to everyone", including conscripts and those who return to the army for "refresher courses," as the media outlet put it.
The Swiss Army is also expected to cover cost of downloading Threema, which amounts to four Swiss francs (about $4.35).
