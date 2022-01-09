Swiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty

Soldiers in the Swiss Army have been banned from using messaging apps WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal while on duty. According to AFP, Swiss army commanders and chiefs of staff were advised in December via an email from headquarters to ensure their troops switch to Threema, a Swiss-based messaging service.The Swiss Army is also expected to cover cost of downloading Threema, which amounts to four Swiss francs (about $4.35).
Swiss Army Spokesman Daniel Reist reportedly confirmed that the recommendation in question applies "to everyone”, including conscripts and those who return to the army for “refresher courses,” as the media outlet put it.
