Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/prince-andrew-urged-to-jump-before-he-is-pushed-give-up-military-titles-over-sex-abuse-row-1092130814.html
Prince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
Prince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
Prince Andrew has been urged to voluntarily give up his honorary military titles by an ex-colonel in the Iraq War before he is “pushed” to do so over sex abuse allegations.
2022-01-09T10:34+0000
2022-01-09T10:34+0000
ghislaine maxwell
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
virginia roberts giuffre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083553787_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a87f5de43d84dd903b4fe3b0095dae0c.jpg
Prince Andrew has been urged to voluntarily give up his honorary military titles by an ex-colonel in the Iraq War before he is “pushed” to do so, reported the Mirror.Colonel Tim Collins - the first military ex-chief to comment publicly on the sex abuse allegations targeting the embattled royal, was quoted as saying the publicity linked with the Queen’s second son was “embarrassing for everyone”.Virginia Giuffre( nee Roberts), currently 38, alleges that she was trafficked out by the late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein and his “pimp” Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17 – a minor by US law. Giuffre has filed a civil lawsuit against the royal demanding an unspecified amount in damages. The prince has strongly denied the allegations, saying he's never met the woman.Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls for his sexual trafficking ring of abuse, with a US jury convicting her of five out of six charges on 29 December.‘Damage Has Been Done’Col Collins, 61, who also served in the Special Air Service (SAS), claims to have met the Duke of York in his honorary military role at the time of the Iraq War.The former military chief deplored the royal’s disastrous effort to clear his name back in 2019 when he agreed to a “car crash” interview for BBC “Newsnight”.During the interview, Prince Andrew had claimed he could not have had sex with his accuser in 2001 because he was out with his daughter at Pizza Express in Woking. He also referenced a medical condition he had purportedly developed after being shot at during the Falklands War that left him “unable to sweat” after Giuffre insisted that the two of them had danced together and he had been “sweating profusely.”Weighing in on efforts by the Duke of York’s legal team to have the civil lawsuit against him thrown out, citing a recently unsealed settlement Giuffre had reached with Epstein, the ex-military commander opined:“The most likely outcome, in my opinion, is that he will be cleared and then at that point it will be the right point for him to say, ‘I haven’t been convicted of anything but the detritus around it means that I should make way for a younger royal in respect of the people I am Colonel-in-chief of’. I don’t think we will have to wait very many weeks for that to happen.” Royal Fall From GraceThis comes as earlier, the Sunday People cited defence sources as saying senior commanders believed it was impossible for the Duke of York to continue in his role as the Colonel-in-chief of nine military regiments, units and corps.The report had suggested that Queen Elizabeth II would, albeit reluctantly, strip her son of military titles if he does not resign of his own accord.Prince Andrew currently holds the honorary title of Colonel of the regiment in the Grenadier Guards and is the Colonel-in-chief of the 9/12th Lancers, the Royal Irish Regiment, the Yorkshire Regiment, the Small Arms School Corps and Royal Colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers.The prince, who announced his decision to "step back from royal duties" in November 2019, remains Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Lossiemouth, Commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm and Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps.The Duke has also since stepped down from all 230 of his patronages.Prince Andrew is currently awaiting a critical New York court ruling from Judge Lewis Kaplan over whether he will face a full civil court case over Giuffre’s allegations.The prince’s lawyers have attempted several tactics since the suit was filed. Originally they argued that the court summons had not been properly served, then they attempted to get the case thrown out on the grounds that Giuffre doesn’t reside in the US. After that failed, they cited a recently unsealed settlement Giuffre had with Epstein, under which the convicted sex offender paid her $500,000 in exchange for her forfeiting the right to sue any "other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant".If the judge gives the go-ahead for the case, Prince Andrew would be obliged to make a deposition and appear in court.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/chip-in-ma-queen-could-be-asked-to-fund-prince-andrews-settlement-with-accuser-media-says-1092117828.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/prince-andrew-may-lose-duke-of-york-title-be-cast-into-royal-exile-if-he-loses-sex-abuse-case-1091974167.html
You guys probably know the truth let it prevail the man is a rapist
0
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com,if you any of these; HERPES
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083553787_701:339:2978:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_866360cc95a3f3a524262a52fa2ba230.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, virginia roberts giuffre

Prince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row

10:34 GMT 09.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, reports claimed Prince Andrew might be stripped of his Duke of York title if he loses the sex abuse civil lawsuit filed against him by the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim. The royal was also reportedly under pressure to cede his nine military roles, according to defence sources cited by the Sunday People.
Prince Andrew has been urged to voluntarily give up his honorary military titles by an ex-colonel in the Iraq War before he is “pushed” to do so, reported the Mirror.
Colonel Tim Collins - the first military ex-chief to comment publicly on the sex abuse allegations targeting the embattled royal, was quoted as saying the publicity linked with the Queen’s second son was “embarrassing for everyone”.
“It is entirely up to him and what he decides to do at the end of the day. He will listen to advice from the rest of the royal family, he’s got his own mind, it’s going to be better for everybody if he took the decision and jumped rather than was pushed,” the former commanding officer of the Royal Irish Regiment, of which the Duke of York is Colonel-in-chief, was cited as saying.
Virginia Giuffre( nee Roberts), currently 38, alleges that she was trafficked out by the late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein and his “pimp” Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17 – a minor by US law.
© AP Photo / Chris Isonn this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
n this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
n this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
© AP Photo / Chris Ison
Giuffre has filed a civil lawsuit against the royal demanding an unspecified amount in damages. The prince has strongly denied the allegations, saying he's never met the woman.
Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls for his sexual trafficking ring of abuse, with a US jury convicting her of five out of six charges on 29 December.
‘Damage Has Been Done’
Col Collins, 61, who also served in the Special Air Service (SAS), claims to have met the Duke of York in his honorary military role at the time of the Iraq War.
“I don’t think he’ll ever ride the storm out. That is the bottom line because I think that the damage has been done. I think it’s a question of timing and I think that he’ll decide to jump or some more senior members of the royal family will say you’ve got to go. There is one of two ways this could have gone – you either go immediately and say I’ll clear my name and come back, which is the right thing to do ­always or try, and tough it out,” he was quoted as saying.
The former military chief deplored the royal’s disastrous effort to clear his name back in 2019 when he agreed to a “car crash” interview for BBC “Newsnight”.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, talks to her son Prince Andrew, center, as she looks out from the balcony at the end of the Epsom Derby horse race at Epsom racecourse, England at the start of a four-day Diamond Jubilee celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II accession to the throne, Saturday, June 2, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
Chip in, Ma! Queen Could Be Asked to Fund Prince Andrew's Settlement With Accuser, Media Says
Yesterday, 15:25 GMT
During the interview, Prince Andrew had claimed he could not have had sex with his accuser in 2001 because he was out with his daughter at Pizza Express in Woking. He also referenced a medical condition he had purportedly developed after being shot at during the Falklands War that left him “unable to sweat” after Giuffre insisted that the two of them had danced together and he had been “sweating profusely.”
“Every person who I know who advised him said do not do that BBC interview, do not enter into any litigation and say nothing. Ninety-nine per cent of people condemn themselves out of their own mouth and he dug a bloody big hole with that interview,” said Collins.
Weighing in on efforts by the Duke of York’s legal team to have the civil lawsuit against him thrown out, citing a recently unsealed settlement Giuffre had reached with Epstein, the ex-military commander opined:
“The most likely outcome, in my opinion, is that he will be cleared and then at that point it will be the right point for him to say, ‘I haven’t been convicted of anything but the detritus around it means that I should make way for a younger royal in respect of the people I am Colonel-in-chief of’. I don’t think we will have to wait very many weeks for that to happen.”

Royal Fall From Grace

This comes as earlier, the Sunday People cited defence sources as saying senior commanders believed it was impossible for the Duke of York to continue in his role as the Colonel-in-chief of nine military regiments, units and corps.
The report had suggested that Queen Elizabeth II would, albeit reluctantly, strip her son of military titles if he does not resign of his own accord.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in Bruges. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Prince Andrew May Drop Duke of York Title, Be Cast Into Royal 'Exile' if He Loses Sex Abuse Case
2 January, 08:02 GMT
Prince Andrew currently holds the honorary title of Colonel of the regiment in the Grenadier Guards and is the Colonel-in-chief of the 9/12th Lancers, the Royal Irish Regiment, the Yorkshire Regiment, the Small Arms School Corps and Royal Colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers.
The prince, who announced his decision to "step back from royal duties" in November 2019, remains Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Lossiemouth, Commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm and Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps.
The Duke has also since stepped down from all 230 of his patronages.
Prince Andrew is currently awaiting a critical New York court ruling from Judge Lewis Kaplan over whether he will face a full civil court case over Giuffre’s allegations.
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
© Photo : Florida Southern District Court
The prince’s lawyers have attempted several tactics since the suit was filed. Originally they argued that the court summons had not been properly served, then they attempted to get the case thrown out on the grounds that Giuffre doesn’t reside in the US. After that failed, they cited a recently unsealed settlement Giuffre had with Epstein, under which the convicted sex offender paid her $500,000 in exchange for her forfeiting the right to sue any "other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant".
If the judge gives the go-ahead for the case, Prince Andrew would be obliged to make a deposition and appear in court.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
You guys probably know the truth let it prevail the man is a rapist
Plove Cross
9 January, 13:44 GMT
000000
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com,if you any of these; HERPES
Kevin Jessica
9 January, 13:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTTurkey Says Talks With US on F-35 Fighter Jets Scheduled 'In Coming Days'
10:45 GMTEx-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
10:34 GMTPrince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
10:33 GMTUS Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
10:22 GMTEx-Pentagon Officer: 'Biden Should Accept Russia’s Draft Security Agreements as Basis for Yalta 2.0'
09:47 GMTMore Than 20 Armed People Arrested in Kazakh Almaty Region, Police Say
09:34 GMTSaudi Arabia Reportedly Asks Neighbours for Munitions Pending US Approval of Patriot Sales
09:00 GMTUS Veteran: Russia Not Bluffing and Has 'All Options on the Table' for Security Talks With US & NATO
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
08:29 GMTAs Tensions in West Bank Continue to Brew, Activist Says It's a Ticking Time Bomb
08:16 GMTMan in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
07:57 GMTMastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India
07:44 GMTNever-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein
07:29 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of Attending 'BYOB' Booze Up Garden Party at No10 During COVID 2020 Lockdown
06:35 GMTRussia Will Not Bow to US Pressure or Make Any Concessions, Deputy FM Says Ahead of Geneva Meeting
06:26 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal & PR Costs Reportedly Skyrocket to Nearly $3 Million in Sexual Assault Case
06:20 GMTMan Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video