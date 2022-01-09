Registration was successful!
One-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022
One-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022
Britons are unable to keep their New Year resolutions, a new poll has revealed
2022-01-09
2022-01-09T05:52+0000
alcohol
uk
Britons are unable to keep their New Year resolutions, a new poll has revealed. 24 percent of UK citizens have broken a ‘no booze’ New Year’s promise during the first week of 2022, according to the Daily Mail, citing the poll.The most common promises are: starting to visit the gym - 22 percent, losing weight - 19 percent and staying in a good mood - 18 percent.Meanwhile, Dry January, a campaign that encourages people to stop drinking alcohol during the first month of the year, revealed that 86 percent of Dry January participants saved money, while 70 percent reported having better sleep and 66 percent had more energy, according to The Sun.
One-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022

05:52 GMT 09.01.2022
When we are swept up in the cheer of the holiday season, it's tempting to make overly ambitious resolutions for the new year. Often these "new year, new me" pledgers give up just a few days in.
Britons are unable to keep their New Year resolutions, a new poll has revealed. 24 percent of UK citizens have broken a ‘no booze’ New Year’s promise during the first week of 2022, according to the Daily Mail, citing the poll.
The most common promises are: starting to visit the gym - 22 percent, losing weight - 19 percent and staying in a good mood - 18 percent.
Meanwhile, Dry January, a campaign that encourages people to stop drinking alcohol during the first month of the year, revealed that 86 percent of Dry January participants saved money, while 70 percent reported having better sleep and 66 percent had more energy, according to The Sun.
Popular comments
