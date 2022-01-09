https://sputniknews.com/20220109/one-in-four-britons-break-no-booze-new-years-resolution-in-first-week-of-2022-1092125663.html

One-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022

One-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022

Britons are unable to keep their New Year resolutions, a new poll has revealed

2022-01-09T05:52+0000

2022-01-09T05:52+0000

2022-01-09T05:52+0000

alcohol

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090987313_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8ddee3fef9ec5068c42056b1d09e504e.jpg

Britons are unable to keep their New Year resolutions, a new poll has revealed. 24 percent of UK citizens have broken a ‘no booze’ New Year’s promise during the first week of 2022, according to the Daily Mail, citing the poll.The most common promises are: starting to visit the gym - 22 percent, losing weight - 19 percent and staying in a good mood - 18 percent.Meanwhile, Dry January, a campaign that encourages people to stop drinking alcohol during the first month of the year, revealed that 86 percent of Dry January participants saved money, while 70 percent reported having better sleep and 66 percent had more energy, according to The Sun.

Kevin Jessica I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com,if you any of these; HERPES,CANCER 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

alcohol, uk