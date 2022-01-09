Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/novak-djokovics-demand-for-personal-chef-apartment-with-tennis-court-in-australia-denied-1092110854.html
Novak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
Novak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
On Wednesday night, the Australian border force detained the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Airport for entering the country with an... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T08:32+0000
2022-01-09T08:32+0000
novak djokovic
sport
australia
worms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092129571_0:36:3072:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_6bd0f6b5dde3d99d3cd1cb99b676c29b.jpg
The 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's demands for a personal chef and an apartment with a tennis court have been turned down by the Australian government while he is being detained at a government immigration hotel in Melbourne.The Border Force authorities have reportedly told Djokovic that he will receive no special treatment during his immigration custody.The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star made these requests after other detainees staying in the same immigration facility complained about the poor living conditions, sharing pictures of maggot-riddled food, mouldy bread, and bugs in rooms.He also made a request for a personal chef so that he could maintain his very strict diet as he is gluten intolerant.Ahead of the Australian Open tournament, which is scheduled to be held this month, Djokovic requested to be transferred from an immigration hotel in Melbourne to a rented apartment with a tennis court so he could train.While Djokovic refused to reveal how many, if any, Covid jabs he has received, his lawyers claimed the Australian government gave the tennis star a written vaccine exemption because he had Covid in December.Meanwhile, the Australian Border Force authorities have been facing flak for allegedly treating the tennis star as a criminal. After at least six hours of heated discussions with border force officials, Djokovic's visa was cancelled, and the athlete was not allowed to enter the country.Djokovic now awaits a court hearing on Monday that will make it clear whether he will be allowed to compete at the Australian Open tournament or not.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092129571_263:0:2992:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_80bf7e564f2eb81d7b0d4d95d6d2a194.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novak djokovic, sport, australia, worms

Novak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied

08:32 GMT 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia July 26, 2017.
FILE PHOTO: world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia July 26, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday night, the Australian border force detained the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Airport for entering the country with an invalid visa. He has been forced to quarantine at an immigration facility in Melbourne.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's demands for a personal chef and an apartment with a tennis court have been turned down by the Australian government while he is being detained at a government immigration hotel in Melbourne.
The Border Force authorities have reportedly told Djokovic that he will receive no special treatment during his immigration custody.
The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star made these requests after other detainees staying in the same immigration facility complained about the poor living conditions, sharing pictures of maggot-riddled food, mouldy bread, and bugs in rooms.
He also made a request for a personal chef so that he could maintain his very strict diet as he is gluten intolerant.
Ahead of the Australian Open tournament, which is scheduled to be held this month, Djokovic requested to be transferred from an immigration hotel in Melbourne to a rented apartment with a tennis court so he could train.
While Djokovic refused to reveal how many, if any, Covid jabs he has received, his lawyers claimed the Australian government gave the tennis star a written vaccine exemption because he had Covid in December.
Meanwhile, the Australian Border Force authorities have been facing flak for allegedly treating the tennis star as a criminal. After at least six hours of heated discussions with border force officials, Djokovic's visa was cancelled, and the athlete was not allowed to enter the country.
Djokovic now awaits a court hearing on Monday that will make it clear whether he will be allowed to compete at the Australian Open tournament or not.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
08:29 GMTAs Tensions in West Bank Continue to Brew, Activist Says It's a Ticking Time Bomb
08:16 GMTMan in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
07:57 GMTMastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India
07:44 GMTNever-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein
07:29 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of Attending 'BYOB' Booze Up Garden Party at No10 During COVID 2020 Lockdown
06:35 GMTRussia Will Not Bow to US Pressure or Make Any Concessions, Deputy FM Says Ahead of Geneva Meeting
06:26 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal & PR Costs Reportedly Skyrocket to Nearly $3 Million in Sexual Assault Case
06:20 GMTMan Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video
05:52 GMTOne-in-Four Britons Break 'No Booze' New Year's Resolution in First Week of 2022
05:31 GMTKnighthood for Tony Blair 'Outrageous', Says Mother of One of First UK Soldiers Killed in Iraq War
05:19 GMTHundreds of Austin, Texas Sex Offenders Left Without Police Supervision Because of Defunding
04:43 GMTLive Updates: Kazakh Military Reportedly at All Checkpoints to Stop Militants Fleeing Almaty
04:25 GMTPlayboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
03:50 GMTAround 300 People Attempting to Cross Kazakh Border Detained
03:15 GMTMajor Cliff Wall Collapse on Brazilian Lake Reportedly Kills at Least Six, Over 30 Injured - Videos
03:13 GMTUS Penning ‘Punishing’ Sanctions Against Russia in Case of 'Invasion’ of Ukraine - Report