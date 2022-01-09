Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/moscow-csto-allies-worked-in-sync-at-critical-moment-for-kazakhstan-1092135707.html
Moscow: CSTO Allies Worked in Sync at Critical Moment for Kazakhstan
Moscow: CSTO Allies Worked in Sync at Critical Moment for Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at a critical moment and received a well-coordinated and timely response, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2022-01-09T15:40+0000
2022-01-09T15:39+0000
protests in kazakhstan
russia
kazakhstan
csto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092058073_36:0:1840:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_f4aa616c1035eb1840856a82e8b425d6.png
"At a critical moment ... the President of Kazakhstan used legitimate procedures," Zakharova said as aired by Russian Rossiya 1 broadcaster, adding that CSTO states gave a timely and unanimous response.Earlier on Sunday, the head of the CSTO mission in the country, Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov said that the peacekeeping mission of the organisation completed relocation to Kazakhstan.A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.The government declared a state of emergency until 19 January. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance, which was granted. CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan.
A well organized israeloamerican regime change operation killed. Well done.
0
1
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092058073_261:0:1614:1015_1920x0_80_0_0_8f1ab4b4ee22d990dd3b91323d0553d4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kazakhstan, csto

Moscow: CSTO Allies Worked in Sync at Critical Moment for Kazakhstan

15:40 GMT 09.01.2022
© Photo : Russian Ministry of DefenceRussian peacekeepers from the collective CSTO forces are headed to Kazakhstan to aid in stabilizing the situation
Russian peacekeepers from the collective CSTO forces are headed to Kazakhstan to aid in stabilizing the situation - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defence
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at a critical moment and received a well-coordinated and timely response, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
"At a critical moment ... the President of Kazakhstan used legitimate procedures," Zakharova said as aired by Russian Rossiya 1 broadcaster, adding that CSTO states gave a timely and unanimous response.
Earlier on Sunday, the head of the CSTO mission in the country, Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov said that the peacekeeping mission of the organisation completed relocation to Kazakhstan.
A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.
The government declared a state of emergency until 19 January. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance, which was granted. CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan.
810000
Discuss
Popular comments
A well organized israeloamerican regime change operation killed. Well done.
vtvot tak
9 January, 19:09 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:40 GMTMoscow: CSTO Allies Worked in Sync at Critical Moment for Kazakhstan
15:00 GMTHead of Prominent Muslim Sect Reportedly Advised Alleged Victim to 'Drop' Rape Accusations
14:42 GMTMoscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'De-escalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory
14:00 GMTKazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organisation Among Rioters
13:54 GMTMore US Military Members Died From Suicide in 2021 Than From COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began
13:47 GMTGerman Justice Minister Threatens Telegram With Millions Worth of Fines
13:24 GMTWindsor Castle to Become No-Fly Zone Over Concerns for Queen's Safety, Reports Say
13:10 GMTUK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
13:05 GMTDavid Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection
12:14 GMT'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
12:01 GMTChristian Nurse in UK Gets 'Forced Out' of Hospital After Refusing to Remove Her Cross - Media
11:59 GMTTruss Warns She Will Trigger Article 16 Unless EU Shows 'Greater Movement' Towards UK Proposals
11:56 GMTFormer Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing
11:44 GMTWorld Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say
11:03 GMTTurkey Says Talks With US on F-35 Fighter Jets Scheduled 'In Coming Days'
10:45 GMTEx-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
10:34 GMTPrince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
10:33 GMTUS Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
10:22 GMTEx-Pentagon Officer: 'Biden Should Accept Russia’s Draft Security Agreements as Basis for Yalta 2.0'
09:47 GMTMore Than 20 Armed People Arrested in Kazakh Almaty Region, Police Say