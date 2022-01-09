Registration was successful!
Man in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Man in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
While the doctors at the Primary Health Care (PHC) centre in the Indian state of Bihar are looking into the records to verify if Brahamdev Mandal's claims are... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
Bihar police have booked an 84-year-old man, Brahamdev Mandal, who claims to have taken 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, officers said on Sunday.In a police complaint, Mandal, a resident of Madhepura district's Puraini area, has been accused of misleading health workers by using different identity cards in different places and dates between 13 February 2021 and 4 January 2022, to get 11 vaccine doses.Reacting to Mandal's claims, Dr. Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon at Bihar's Madhepura district said, "Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true." Meanwhile, India has recorded 159,632 fresh cases of coronavirus and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours.The Omicron variant tally in India has reached 3,623, with Maharashtra state continuing to top the count with over 1,000 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 cases. The active caseload of COVID-19 stands at 590,611.
india, vaccination, vaccinations, vaccine, india, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, delta variant of covid-19, sars coronavirus, overdoses, overdoses, coronavirus

Man in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

08:16 GMT 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021
 A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
While the doctors at the Primary Health Care (PHC) centre in the Indian state of Bihar are looking into the records to verify if Brahamdev Mandal's claims are true or false, the police are also investigating a case filed against him for breaking the rules of vaccination.
Bihar police have booked an 84-year-old man, Brahamdev Mandal, who claims to have taken 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, officers said on Sunday.
In a police complaint, Mandal, a resident of Madhepura district's Puraini area, has been accused of misleading health workers by using different identity cards in different places and dates between 13 February 2021 and 4 January 2022, to get 11 vaccine doses.

"Mandal said he never fell ill since he started taking the vaccine and his health has started to improve after repeated vaccination," an officer told Indian media.

Reacting to Mandal's claims, Dr. Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon at Bihar's Madhepura district said, "Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true."
Meanwhile, India has recorded 159,632 fresh cases of coronavirus and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The Omicron variant tally in India has reached 3,623, with Maharashtra state continuing to top the count with over 1,000 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 cases. The active caseload of COVID-19 stands at 590,611.
Should that be seen as a crime?? wow!! you guys should be happy seeing someone taking all your jabs lol while some of yall are still resisting...he came out bold that's a good one... needs to be congratulated not confiscated
Plove Cross
9 January, 11:23 GMT
000000
