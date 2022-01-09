Registration was successful!
International
2022-01-09
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/man-detained-in-almaty-admits-unknown-people-paid-him-200-to-partake-in-kazakh-protests---video-1092126018.html
Man Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video
Man Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video
A man who has been detained in Almaty has confessed that he'd arrived from Kyrgyzstan after unknown people offered him over $200 to take part in protests
2022-01-09T06:20+0000
2022-01-09T06:20+0000
protests in kazakhstan
asia & pacific
kazakhstan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092101101_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f33aeb30a21fd67f51334503888a55f.jpg
A man who has been detained in Almaty has confessed that he'd arrived from Kyrgyzstan after unknown people offered him over $200 to take part in protests in neighbouring Kazakhstan. He said that unidentified people bought him a ticket and paid for a place for him to live in Kazakhstan. According to the man, around ten people from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan lived with him.Earlier, Sergei Lebedev, the Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said that protests in Kazakhstan had been prepared in advance in order to destabilise the situation in the country, and its organisers had foreign backing.Lebedev echoes Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said on 6 January that the events in Kazakhstan were “a foreign-inspired attempt to use armed and trained groups of people forcibly to undermine the security and integrity of the state”.On 5 January, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that there was a group of "financially motivated" plotters with a carefully masterminded plan behind the protests, vowing decisive actions against any criminals. The protests in Kazakhstan started on 2 January and were prompted by a surge in gas prices. The demonstrations first began in the southwestern areas of the country and were peaceful, but then they quickly spread to other cities, evolving into violent riots. Kazakhstan has turned to its allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), requesting them to send peacekeepers to safeguard strategic infrastructure facilities in the country due to the unrest.
Traitors?
kazakhstan
asia & pacific, kazakhstan

Man Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video

06:20 GMT 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / STRINGERA view shows a burnt car following the protests triggered by fuel price increase outside the city administration headquarters in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 7, 2022.
A view shows a burnt car following the protests triggered by fuel price increase outside the city administration headquarters in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency until 19 January after a wave of violent protests swept across the country earlier this week, following a rise in gas prices.
A man who has been detained in Almaty has confessed that he'd arrived from Kyrgyzstan after unknown people offered him over $200 to take part in protests in neighbouring Kazakhstan.
"Some strangers called me over the phone and offered to participate in the rally in exchange for 90 thousand tenge (over $200). Since I am unemployed in Kyrgyzstan, I agreed," the detainee told Khabar 24, a local broadcaster.
He said that unidentified people bought him a ticket and paid for a place for him to live in Kazakhstan. According to the man, around ten people from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan lived with him.
Earlier, Sergei Lebedev, the Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said that protests in Kazakhstan had been prepared in advance in order to destabilise the situation in the country, and its organisers had foreign backing.
"It is obvious today that the destructive elements, the bandits were preparing for mass rallies in advance to destabilise the country and had foreign support," Lebedev said. "These provocateurs, guides, and sponsors of the so-called 'colour revolutions' and riots in the CIS these days declare with feigned pride their leading role in criminal acts in the cities of Kazakhstan."
Lebedev echoes Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said on 6 January that the events in Kazakhstan were “a foreign-inspired attempt to use armed and trained groups of people forcibly to undermine the security and integrity of the state”.
On 5 January, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that there was a group of "financially motivated" plotters with a carefully masterminded plan behind the protests, vowing decisive actions against any criminals.
The protests in Kazakhstan started on 2 January and were prompted by a surge in gas prices. The demonstrations first began in the southwestern areas of the country and were peaceful, but then they quickly spread to other cities, evolving into violent riots. Kazakhstan has turned to its allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), requesting them to send peacekeepers to safeguard strategic infrastructure facilities in the country due to the unrest.
