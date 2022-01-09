https://sputniknews.com/20220109/man-detained-in-almaty-admits-unknown-people-paid-him-200-to-partake-in-kazakh-protests---video-1092126018.html

Man Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video

A man who has been detained in Almaty has confessed that he'd arrived from Kyrgyzstan after unknown people offered him over $200 to take part in protests

A man who has been detained in Almaty has confessed that he'd arrived from Kyrgyzstan after unknown people offered him over $200 to take part in protests in neighbouring Kazakhstan. He said that unidentified people bought him a ticket and paid for a place for him to live in Kazakhstan. According to the man, around ten people from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan lived with him.Earlier, Sergei Lebedev, the Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said that protests in Kazakhstan had been prepared in advance in order to destabilise the situation in the country, and its organisers had foreign backing.Lebedev echoes Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said on 6 January that the events in Kazakhstan were “a foreign-inspired attempt to use armed and trained groups of people forcibly to undermine the security and integrity of the state”.On 5 January, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that there was a group of "financially motivated" plotters with a carefully masterminded plan behind the protests, vowing decisive actions against any criminals. The protests in Kazakhstan started on 2 January and were prompted by a surge in gas prices. The demonstrations first began in the southwestern areas of the country and were peaceful, but then they quickly spread to other cities, evolving into violent riots. Kazakhstan has turned to its allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), requesting them to send peacekeepers to safeguard strategic infrastructure facilities in the country due to the unrest.

