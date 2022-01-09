Live Updates: Kazakh Military Reportedly at All Checkpoints to Stop Militants Fleeing Almaty

The WEST's Attempt to OverTake Kasakhstan has Recoiled right back into the Face of the West BIG TIME! ... ...
A wave of deadly riots swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the crowds and now-fulfilled promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, as well as looting, arson and acts of terrorism across the country.
Kazakhstan is currently under a state of emergency until 19 January as counter-terrorism operations continue across the country. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organisation's (CSTO) assistance at the height of the violence, with several member-states of the alliance agreeing to deploy CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to safeguard vital infrastructure facilities in the country, while Kazakh law enforcement agencies work to bring the situation under control.
Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.
Over 5,000 people have been detained throughout Kazakhstan in relation to the unrest, which saw mass looting, arson, the killing of law enforcement officers, and at least one confirmed beheading of a police officer. The preliminary damage amounts to over $200 million.
05:29 GMT 09.01.2022
Kazakh Health Ministry Denies Reports About Capture of Military Biolab Near Almaty
05:01 GMT 09.01.2022
Nazarbayev Transferred Security Council Chairmanship to Tokayev of Own Will - Spokesperson
Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave up the post of the the head of the country's security council of his own will and transferred it to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev since the violent protests demanded an urgent and tough response, Nazarbayev’s spokesperson Aidos Ukibay says.
"...the situation was very difficult and therefore the Elbasy [Nursultan Nazarbayev] himself decided to transfer the post of chairman of the Security Council to the President, as he was well aware that riots and terror demanded a prompt, tough and uncompromising response from the country's leadership," Ukibay said on Sunday.
The spokesperson confirmed that Nazarbayev is currently in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan and is providing support to Tokayev.
President Tokayev announced on Wednesday that he was taking up the role of the head of the country's security council.
04:58 GMT 09.01.2022
Video of Detained Terrorists and Seized Weapons in Almaty
04:54 GMT 09.01.2022
Counter-Terrorist Operation Moving to New Stage in Almaty, Military Stationed at All Checkpoints to Prevent Escape of Militants, Reports Say
The counter-terrorism operation in Kazakhstan is moving to a new stage and military forces have been stationed at all checkpoints to prevent the escape of militants from Almaty, the Khabar 24 TV channel reports.
All vehicles are being inspected at the 13 checkpoints located around the city of Almaty and thorough document checks are being carried out. Law enforcement authorities have taken full control of all entrances and exits from the city.
All suspects get detained and are then taken to the headquarters, Khabar 24 reported on Sunday.
04:47 GMT 09.01.2022
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes For Situation in Kazakhstan to Stabilize Soon
The crisis management center at the Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that the measures taken by Kazakh authorities to stabilize the situation in the country will soon bring positive results, with the support of peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
"We hope that the measures taken by the authorities to stabilize the situation with the support of the contingent of the CSTO collective forces, our peacekeepers, will bring results in the near future," a representative of the crisis management center told Sputnik.
04:46 GMT 09.01.2022
Almaty Airport Waiting For Situation to Stabilize Before Reopening
The Almaty International Airport is ready for reopening, but it will only resume operations once the security situation stabilizes, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development informs.
"The Almaty airport activity will resume after the stabilization of the situation in the city. In general, the air harbor is technically ready for opening," the ministry said in a statement.
On Saturday, the Almaty airport’s press service told Sputnik that the airport will remain closed until 10 January.
Passenger flights to and from Almaty were suspended after the air hub was captured during the week of violent protests in Kazakhstan. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that Kazakh security forces had recaptured the airport and were overseeing it alongside Russia's contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission.
04:46 GMT 09.01.2022
Total Losses From Protests in Kazakhstan Surpass $212 Million - Chamber of Entrepreneurs
The total losses from the mass unrest in Kazakhstan amount to over $210 million, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken" informs.
Earlier, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said that looters plundered more than 100 large trade and bank facilities in Kazakhstan during the riots and preliminary damage amounts to over 87 billion tenge (more than $200 million).
"The total amount of damage was, according to rough estimates, more than 92.3 billion tenge [$213 million], (in Almaty - 90.7 billion tenge)," Atameken said in a statement.
04:45 GMT 09.01.2022
CSTO Peacekeepers Standing Guard at Vital Kazakh Facilities, Russian MoD Says
Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces are now protecting vital facilities and key infrastructure in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.
"Units from the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which had previously arrived on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, began to fulfill the assigned tasks to protect vital facilities, airfields, and key social infrastructure facilities," the defense ministry said in a Sunday statement.
