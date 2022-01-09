Live Updates: Kazakh Military Reportedly at All Checkpoints to Stop Militants Fleeing Almaty

Counter-Terrorist Operation Moving to New Stage in Almaty, Military Stationed at All Checkpoints to Prevent Escape of Militants, Reports Say

The counter-terrorism operation in Kazakhstan is moving to a new stage and military forces have been stationed at all checkpoints to prevent the escape of militants from Almaty, the Khabar 24 TV channel reports.



All vehicles are being inspected at the 13 checkpoints located around the city of Almaty and thorough document checks are being carried out. Law enforcement authorities have taken full control of all entrances and exits from the city.



All suspects get detained and are then taken to the headquarters, Khabar 24 reported on Sunday.