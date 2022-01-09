Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/kazakhstans-minister-of-internal-affairs-details-high-level-of-organization-among-rioters-1092134518.html
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organization Among Rioters
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organization Among Rioters
Kazakhstan was overwhelmed by street demonstrations last week over the overnight doubling of gas prices. The protest rapidly turned deadly in some areas, with... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T14:00+0000
2022-01-09T14:00+0000
protests in kazakhstan
kazakhstan
protest
organization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118100_85:0:3056:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_b14347f73a4c53f608cbd01afe819833.jpg
Participants in riots across Kazakhstan have acted in a highly organized manner, demonstrating a level of skill and discipline in their actions, acting Internal Affairs minister Yerlan Turgumbayev has said.“Across the board, protesters demonstrated their professional skills. Discipline and orderliness were notable in their actions. In the areas where they were situated and before attacks, street video surveillance cameras were disabled. Roadways were barricaded, observers were stationed along the perimeter. They used radios to coordinate their actions,” Turgumbayev said in an address aired by Kazakhstan’s Khabar 24 news channel on Sunday.Turgumbayev noted that in the city of Almaty – the former capital city and one of the epicenters of the violence, rioters enjoyed numerical superiority to law enforcement, and were better armed, in violence taking place 5 January.“Large groups of protesters in different parts of the city attacked patrol squads. They took control of seven gun shops and seized weapons and ammunition. They seized public transport and municipal vehicles and used them to ram squads of law enforcement. They threw homemade incendiary mixtures and fired guns at police. They burned service vehicles, including fire engines,” Turgumbayev added.The rioters also prevented ambulances from entering the conflict zone and evacuating the injured, according to the official.On 5 January, Turgumbayev said, a highly organized group of about 20,000 people concentrated in the center of Almaty in an attempt to take control of the city administration building.Turgumbayev said that during the course of the chaos, police and military cadets stationed in the area suffered beatings and humiliation and were stripped of their special equipment and uniforms, and the administration building itself set on fire. Rioters were then said to use these uniforms to commit illegal acts.The minister also pointed to failed attempts by rioters on 6 and 7 January in the cities of Taras and Taldykorgan to seize control of jails, and attacks on police stations and military outposts in Almaty and other cities in a bid to take control of weapons caches and military equipment.Turgumbayev reported that 16 members of law enforcement have been killed to date, and that over 1,300 have been injured. Over 400 vehicles, including 346 police vehicles, have been destroyed, with over 100 stores and banks suffering damages of over 87 billion tenge (about $200 million US), he said.As of this time, he said, 125 pretrial investigations have been opened for various suspected crimes, including attacks on law enforcement and property. 5,135 people have been detained, 134 of them on allegations of serious crimes. 516 people have been placed under administrative arrest. Roughly 300 people are also being held after attempting to flee the country on foot or by vehicle, among them individuals armed with weapons of various calibers, large numbers of cellphones, high-value items and cash in local and foreign currencies.The official reported that as of this moment, the “situation has been stabilized” across all regions, with administration buildings freed of rioters and utilities and other services being restored. The state of emergency introduced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday will remain in place until 19 January.“Dear fellow citizens: I ask that you be patient with the restrictions, remain calm, observe precautions, especially in those areas where the anti-terrorist operation is taking place. Do not succumb to provocations and report all suspicious facts and persons to the police. In so doing, you will render great assistance to law enforcement in putting things in order in the country,” Turgumbayev said.Unprecedented UnrestThe Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan was overcome with mass unrest shortly after New Year’s Day, after residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the country’s west took to the streets to protest a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas, corruption, Covid-related restrictions and other grievances. The protests soon spread to other cities, including the former capital of Almaty.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded to the crisis by dismissing the government, taking up the post of head of the Security Council from former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, and promising to take account of all the “legitimate requests and demands” of the protesters. On 5 January, Tokayev called on Kazakhstan’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization alliance to send forces to assist in “overcoming the terrorist threat” posed to his country by organized rioters and terrorists with suspected foreign backing.3,000 Russian troops arrived in the country on 6 January, with Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also sending forces. These forces’ primary mission is to ensure security at major government and military facilities across Kazakhstan, but not engage in law enforcement operations against protesters directly.On 7 January, Tokayev warned that any rioters, including the suspected foreigners among their ranks, would be liquidated if they did not lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities.On Saturday, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told US media that Russia sees the situation in Kazakhstan as an attempt by external forces to undermine the security and integrity of the Central Asian country.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/bandits-in-kazakhstan-prepared-for-mass-rallies-had-foreign-backing-cis-executive-committee-says--1092116644.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/man-detained-in-almaty-admits-unknown-people-paid-him-200-to-partake-in-kazakh-protests---video-1092126018.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/live-updates-csto-peacekeepers-standing-guard-at-vital-kazakh-facilities-russian-mod-says-1092124837.html
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118100_456:0:2684:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e8d66ecfc5e047be038cd00c973c0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan, protest, organization

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organization Among Rioters

14:00 GMT 09.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ABDUAZIZ MADYAROVServicemen and their military vehicles block a street in central Almaty on January 7, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices
Servicemen and their military vehicles block a street in central Almaty on January 7, 2022, after violence that erupted following protests over hikes in fuel prices - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ABDUAZIZ MADYAROV
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kazakhstan was overwhelmed by street demonstrations last week over the overnight doubling of gas prices. The protest rapidly turned deadly in some areas, with the government reporting incidents of extreme violence against law enforcement – including at least two beheadings. Authorities estimate at least 164 people have been killed to date.
Participants in riots across Kazakhstan have acted in a highly organized manner, demonstrating a level of skill and discipline in their actions, acting Internal Affairs minister Yerlan Turgumbayev has said.

“Across the board, protesters demonstrated their professional skills. Discipline and orderliness were notable in their actions. In the areas where they were situated and before attacks, street video surveillance cameras were disabled. Roadways were barricaded, observers were stationed along the perimeter. They used radios to coordinate their actions,” Turgumbayev said in an address aired by Kazakhstan’s Khabar 24 news channel on Sunday.

Turgumbayev noted that in the city of Almaty – the former capital city and one of the epicenters of the violence, rioters enjoyed numerical superiority to law enforcement, and were better armed, in violence taking place 5 January.
“Large groups of protesters in different parts of the city attacked patrol squads. They took control of seven gun shops and seized weapons and ammunition. They seized public transport and municipal vehicles and used them to ram squads of law enforcement. They threw homemade incendiary mixtures and fired guns at police. They burned service vehicles, including fire engines,” Turgumbayev added.
The rioters also prevented ambulances from entering the conflict zone and evacuating the injured, according to the official.
On 5 January, Turgumbayev said, a highly organized group of about 20,000 people concentrated in the center of Almaty in an attempt to take control of the city administration building.
“They were better armed and organized [than law enforcement]. Due to their significant numerical advantage, they managed to break through several lines of defence and penetrate the building. Under the onslaught of the large crowd, police were forced to retreat to avoid accidental casualties,” the minster said.
Turgumbayev said that during the course of the chaos, police and military cadets stationed in the area suffered beatings and humiliation and were stripped of their special equipment and uniforms, and the administration building itself set on fire. Rioters were then said to use these uniforms to commit illegal acts.
The minister also pointed to failed attempts by rioters on 6 and 7 January in the cities of Taras and Taldykorgan to seize control of jails, and attacks on police stations and military outposts in Almaty and other cities in a bid to take control of weapons caches and military equipment.
Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on January 4, 2022, after energy price hikes. - Police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to break up an unprecedented thousands-strong march in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, after protests that began over fuel prices threatened to spiral out of control. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Bandits in Kazakhstan Prepared for Mass Rallies, Had Foreign Backing, CIS Executive Committee Says
Yesterday, 13:54 GMT
Turgumbayev reported that 16 members of law enforcement have been killed to date, and that over 1,300 have been injured. Over 400 vehicles, including 346 police vehicles, have been destroyed, with over 100 stores and banks suffering damages of over 87 billion tenge (about $200 million US), he said.
As of this time, he said, 125 pretrial investigations have been opened for various suspected crimes, including attacks on law enforcement and property. 5,135 people have been detained, 134 of them on allegations of serious crimes. 516 people have been placed under administrative arrest. Roughly 300 people are also being held after attempting to flee the country on foot or by vehicle, among them individuals armed with weapons of various calibers, large numbers of cellphones, high-value items and cash in local and foreign currencies.
The official reported that as of this moment, the “situation has been stabilized” across all regions, with administration buildings freed of rioters and utilities and other services being restored. The state of emergency introduced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday will remain in place until 19 January.
“Dear fellow citizens: I ask that you be patient with the restrictions, remain calm, observe precautions, especially in those areas where the anti-terrorist operation is taking place. Do not succumb to provocations and report all suspicious facts and persons to the police. In so doing, you will render great assistance to law enforcement in putting things in order in the country,” Turgumbayev said.
Unprecedented Unrest
The Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan was overcome with mass unrest shortly after New Year’s Day, after residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the country’s west took to the streets to protest a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas, corruption, Covid-related restrictions and other grievances. The protests soon spread to other cities, including the former capital of Almaty.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded to the crisis by dismissing the government, taking up the post of head of the Security Council from former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, and promising to take account of all the “legitimate requests and demands” of the protesters. On 5 January, Tokayev called on Kazakhstan’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization alliance to send forces to assist in “overcoming the terrorist threat” posed to his country by organized rioters and terrorists with suspected foreign backing.
A view shows a burnt car following the protests triggered by fuel price increase outside the city administration headquarters in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Man Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video
06:20 GMT
3,000 Russian troops arrived in the country on 6 January, with Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also sending forces. These forces’ primary mission is to ensure security at major government and military facilities across Kazakhstan, but not engage in law enforcement operations against protesters directly.
On 7 January, Tokayev warned that any rioters, including the suspected foreigners among their ranks, would be liquidated if they did not lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities.
On Saturday, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told US media that Russia sees the situation in Kazakhstan as an attempt by external forces to undermine the security and integrity of the Central Asian country.
A Kazakh law enforcement officer is seen during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Live Updates: Blinken Reportedly Says Shoot to Kill Order in Kazakhstan 'Wrong'
04:43 GMT
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTKazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organization Among Rioters
13:54 GMTMore US Military Members Died From Suicide in 2021 Than From COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began
13:47 GMTGerman Justice Minister Threatens Telegram With Millions Worth of Fines
13:24 GMTWindsor Castle to Become No-Fly Zone Over Concerns for Queen's Safety, Reports Say
13:10 GMTUK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
13:05 GMTDavid Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection
12:14 GMT'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
12:01 GMTChristian Nurse in UK Gets 'Forced Out' of Hospital After Refusing to Remove Her Cross - Media
11:59 GMTTruss Warns She Will Trigger Article 16 Unless EU Shows 'Greater Movement' Towards UK Proposals
11:56 GMTFormer Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing
11:44 GMTWorld Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say
11:03 GMTTurkey Says Talks With US on F-35 Fighter Jets Scheduled 'In Coming Days'
10:45 GMTEx-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
10:34 GMTPrince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
10:33 GMTUS Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
10:22 GMTEx-Pentagon Officer: 'Biden Should Accept Russia’s Draft Security Agreements as Basis for Yalta 2.0'
09:47 GMTMore Than 20 Armed People Arrested in Kazakh Almaty Region, Police Say
09:34 GMTSaudi Arabia Reportedly Asks Neighbours for Munitions Pending US Approval of Patriot Sales
09:00 GMTUS Veteran: Russia Not Bluffing and Has 'All Options on the Table' for Security Talks With US & NATO
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'