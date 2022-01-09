Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/incompetent-or-a-coward-jan-6-panel-warns-trump-hes-not-immune-from-criminal-prosecution-1092138593.html
‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
Thursday marked the one year anniversary of the Capitol riots – the attempted takeover of the seat of US legislative power by a mob of Trump supporters... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T19:08+0000
2022-01-09T19:25+0000
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091717449_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a899f8b96e23b4d2375740eb73d211e.jpg
Adam Kinzinger – one of the two Never-Trump Republicans on the House select committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021, has warned that the former president’s action or inaction may have constituted “criminal” behaviour and needs to be investigated further.“One thing that, if I could wave a magic wand and have more information on, it would certainly be what did the president know about January 6 leading up to January 6,” Kinzinger elaborated. “That’s where I want to get more information. We do have obviously some, some things leading up to that, but the more we can get, obviously the better,” he said.Republican Senator Mike Rounds, known for his criticism of Trump’s allegations of large-scale voter fraud in the 2020 vote, stressed to ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the former president’s immunity from prosecution ran out after his term ran out, and that he may be subject to criminal penalties.Media reported Saturday that the Select Committee is continuing to snoop for evidence of a possible criminal conspiracy by Trump to block Congress from its formal rubber stamp certification of Biden as the winner of the 2020 election on 6 January. If any evidence of such a conspiracy is suspected, the committee can refer Trump to the Justice Department for formal charges.The Hill previously reported that Trump could theoretically face a up to 20 years behind bars if he is charged with obstruction of Congress – the same charge already successfully prosecuted many times against the Capitol rioters in recent months.The House committee has spent months investigating the 6 January events, subpoenaing tens of thousands of pages of documents and testimony from Trump officials, many of whom have refused to comply with the probe.Trump himself has sought to prevent his records from being made available to the committee, which is made up of Democratic lawmakers, plus Kinzinger and fellow Never-Trump GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney from the party's neoconservative wing, and taken his case to the Supreme Court. Trump has alleged that the committee is part of a broader “witch hunt” against him aimed at distracting Americans from the Biden administration’s “massive failures." Hr has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.On the day the violence took place, Trump held a separate 'Stop the Steal' rally at the White House, about 3 km walking distance from the Capitol, promising supporters that he would "never give up" and "never concede" because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." After rioters stormed Congress, Trump called on his supporters to "stay peaceful" and "go home." Last month, it was revealed that the 187 minutes of silence between the time his supporters breached the legislative chambers and the moment Trump spoke out about it included taping and retaping videos calling on the rioters to leave.
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/trump-faces-slim-chance-of-up-to-20-years-in-jail-if-capitol-riot-probe-slaps-him-with-obstruction-1091819909.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/january-6-house-committee-plans-to-summon-mike-pence-to-voluntarily-testify---report-1092121401.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/trumps-3-hour-silence-on-jan-6-was-reportedly-filled-with-retakes-of-a-video-asking-fans-to-leave--1091785554.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091717449_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4737ff2f12e05c1c21171e5ea110d784.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump

‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution

19:08 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 19:25 GMT 09.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / JOSHUA ROBERTSU.S. President Donald Trump is shown speaking on a monitor in the White House briefing room about the violence during the ratification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital.
U.S. President Donald Trump is shown speaking on a monitor in the White House briefing room about the violence during the ratification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOSHUA ROBERTS
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Thursday marked the one year anniversary of the Capitol riots – the attempted takeover of the seat of US legislative power by a mob of Trump supporters convinced that the 2020 election had been stolen from their candidate. Democrats have referred to the event as an attempted “coup.” Donald Trump and his supporters have dismissed these allegations.
Adam Kinzinger – one of the two Never-Trump Republicans on the House select committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021, has warned that the former president’s action or inaction may have constituted “criminal” behaviour and needs to be investigated further.

“I think what’s important is the difference between was the president absolutely incompetent or a coward on the 6th when he didn’t do anything, or did he know what was coming? And I think that’s the difference between incompetence with your oath and possibly criminal,” Kinzinger said, speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“One thing that, if I could wave a magic wand and have more information on, it would certainly be what did the president know about January 6 leading up to January 6,” Kinzinger elaborated. “That’s where I want to get more information. We do have obviously some, some things leading up to that, but the more we can get, obviously the better,” he said.
“I think the most important thing is not even the day of January 6, it’s what led up to it. We have a lot of what’s out there in the public venue, what the president himself said. The fact that he was watching for three hours on TV probably gleefully while this happened,” the lawmaker added.
Republican Senator Mike Rounds, known for his criticism of Trump’s allegations of large-scale voter fraud in the 2020 vote, stressed to ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the former president’s immunity from prosecution ran out after his term ran out, and that he may be subject to criminal penalties.

“The shield of the presidency does not exist for someone who was a former president – everybody in this country is subject to the courts of this country,” Rounds said, adding that it would be up to the Justice Department to determine whether Trump engaged in any criminal behaviour.

Media reported Saturday that the Select Committee is continuing to snoop for evidence of a possible criminal conspiracy by Trump to block Congress from its formal rubber stamp certification of Biden as the winner of the 2020 election on 6 January. If any evidence of such a conspiracy is suspected, the committee can refer Trump to the Justice Department for formal charges.
The Hill previously reported that Trump could theoretically face a up to 20 years behind bars if he is charged with obstruction of Congress – the same charge already successfully prosecuted many times against the Capitol rioters in recent months.
A protester holds a placard featuring US President Donald Trump behinid bars during the so-called Helsinki Calling march towards the Senate Square to defend the human rights, freedom of speech and democracy on July 15, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail if Capitol Riot Probe Slaps Him With Obstruction
26 December 2021, 18:25 GMT
The House committee has spent months investigating the 6 January events, subpoenaing tens of thousands of pages of documents and testimony from Trump officials, many of whom have refused to comply with the probe.
Former Vice President Mike Pence stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a gathering, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
January 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report
Yesterday, 21:31 GMT
Trump himself has sought to prevent his records from being made available to the committee, which is made up of Democratic lawmakers, plus Kinzinger and fellow Never-Trump GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney from the party's neoconservative wing, and taken his case to the Supreme Court. Trump has alleged that the committee is part of a broader “witch hunt” against him aimed at distracting Americans from the Biden administration’s “massive failures." Hr has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
On the day the violence took place, Trump held a separate 'Stop the Steal' rally at the White House, about 3 km walking distance from the Capitol, promising supporters that he would "never give up" and "never concede" because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." After rioters stormed Congress, Trump called on his supporters to "stay peaceful" and "go home."
Last month, it was revealed that the 187 minutes of silence between the time his supporters breached the legislative chambers and the moment Trump spoke out about it included taping and retaping videos calling on the rioters to leave.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
Trump's 3-Hour Silence on Jan. 6 Was Reportedly Filled With Video Retakes Urging Rioters to Leave
24 December 2021, 23:25 GMT
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:24 GMTOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
19:08 GMT‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
19:03 GMTSwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
19:01 GMTBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
18:54 GMTStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
18:52 GMTBronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video
18:39 GMTCovid Can Cause Body to Produce Antibodies That Attack Our Immune System, Study Finds
18:25 GMTAlmaty Mayor Survived Assassination Attempt on 5 January
18:06 GMTSputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country
18:00 GMTBJP Leaders Slam Punjab Chief for 'Briefing' Congress' Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi’s Security Lapse
17:41 GMTUS Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka, Reports Say
17:33 GMTAfghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic
17:06 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Find Third Juror Who 'Lied,' Bolsters Odds of Retrial – Media
17:03 GMTWinston Churchill is 'Criminal' Whose Statue 'Should Be Brought Down,' Activist Claims
16:30 GMTWhite House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned
15:40 GMTMoscow: CSTO Allies Worked in Sync at Critical Moment for Kazakhstan
15:00 GMTHead of Prominent Muslim Sect Reportedly Advised Alleged Victim to 'Drop' Rape Accusations
14:42 GMTMoscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'De-escalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory
14:00 GMTKazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organisation Among Rioters
13:54 GMTMore US Military Members Died From Suicide in 2021 Than From COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began