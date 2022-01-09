‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution

https://sputniknews.com/20220109/incompetent-or-a-coward-jan-6-panel-warns-trump-hes-not-immune-from-criminal-prosecution-1092138593.html

Adam Kinzinger – one of the two Never-Trump Republicans on the House select committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021, has warned that the former president’s action or inaction may have constituted “criminal” behaviour and needs to be investigated further.“One thing that, if I could wave a magic wand and have more information on, it would certainly be what did the president know about January 6 leading up to January 6,” Kinzinger elaborated. “That’s where I want to get more information. We do have obviously some, some things leading up to that, but the more we can get, obviously the better,” he said.Republican Senator Mike Rounds, known for his criticism of Trump’s allegations of large-scale voter fraud in the 2020 vote, stressed to ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the former president’s immunity from prosecution ran out after his term ran out, and that he may be subject to criminal penalties.Media reported Saturday that the Select Committee is continuing to snoop for evidence of a possible criminal conspiracy by Trump to block Congress from its formal rubber stamp certification of Biden as the winner of the 2020 election on 6 January. If any evidence of such a conspiracy is suspected, the committee can refer Trump to the Justice Department for formal charges.The Hill previously reported that Trump could theoretically face a up to 20 years behind bars if he is charged with obstruction of Congress – the same charge already successfully prosecuted many times against the Capitol rioters in recent months.The House committee has spent months investigating the 6 January events, subpoenaing tens of thousands of pages of documents and testimony from Trump officials, many of whom have refused to comply with the probe.Trump himself has sought to prevent his records from being made available to the committee, which is made up of Democratic lawmakers, plus Kinzinger and fellow Never-Trump GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney from the party's neoconservative wing, and taken his case to the Supreme Court. Trump has alleged that the committee is part of a broader “witch hunt” against him aimed at distracting Americans from the Biden administration’s “massive failures." Hr has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.On the day the violence took place, Trump held a separate 'Stop the Steal' rally at the White House, about 3 km walking distance from the Capitol, promising supporters that he would "never give up" and "never concede" because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." After rioters stormed Congress, Trump called on his supporters to "stay peaceful" and "go home." Last month, it was revealed that the 187 minutes of silence between the time his supporters breached the legislative chambers and the moment Trump spoke out about it included taping and retaping videos calling on the rioters to leave.

