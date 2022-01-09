https://sputniknews.com/20220109/he-only-patted-me-with-love-indian-politician-says-after-video-of-farmer-slapping-him-goes-viral-1092115483.html
The incident, which went viral now on social media, took place on 5 January in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Pankaj Gupta, among others, gathered to mark the birthday of their veteran leader Kalyan Singh.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pankaj Gupta was mocked after a video of him apparently being slapped by an elderly farmer during an event held in Uttar Pradesh state surfaced on social media.
In the 21-second video clip, Gupta can be seen sitting on the dais when an old man holding a stick approaches him and suddenly slaps him in his face.
While Gupta remained calm sitting still on the chair, security officers quickly nabbed the elderly man and took him down from the stage. The politician can be heard saying the farmer had slapped him out of love.
Gupta, who has been facing a lot of trolling and negative publicity after this incident, held a press conference along with the farmer, identified as Chhatrpal, to clarify that it was just a fondly pat and not a slap.
“The man in the video footage is my ‘chacha’ (uncle) and he merely patted me fondly like he used to do in the past.”
When asked why he slapped the politician, Chhatrpal told media, "Since the MLA (politician) was sitting in a relaxed manner on stage, I, being his elder, knocked him fondly."
The politician's "patted with love" statement triggered a meme fest on social media as netizens shared a good laugh.