Florida's DeSantis Says WH, Mainstream Media 'Hostile' to Him Over Therapies to Treat COVID-19

Despite some of the relative successes of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration and much of the media remain hostile to Florida's way of coping with the virus, the governor believes.In an interview with Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Sunday, DeSantis said that the constant assault of negative publicity and criticism from Washington is "all political." He claimed that he wears such a critique like a badge of honor, telling presenter Mark Levin that it is all "positive feedback."DeSantis explained that the state authorities reject critical race theory, promoted by the left, challenge the vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government, and fight against the flow of illegal immigration that has affected the state, "all those things that a vast majority of Floridians and Americans want to see done but that does threaten the ruling class and the regime." He then emphasized that he is genuinely working to provide Floridians with therapeutic choices such as monoclonal antibodies to complement White House-backed vaccines, while also allowing citizens to choose whether or not they want to be injected with the vaccines in the first place.According to the governor, when that happened, he contacted GlaxoSmithKline in Brentford, UK, to get sotrovimab medicines, in order to continue providing Floridians with the help against the novel coronavirus. When omicron strain emerged, DeSantis sought antibody treatment once more, and Biden's Health and Human Services department reportedly refused, figuratively saying: "'Oh, Florida, you use too much of it'," according to the governor.Biden continues to reiterate pro-vaccine platitudes and carry on the same way the feds have for months, the governor added, by neglecting the significance of examining, approving, and assisting states in obtaining treatment choices like the ones he supported.According to the Florida governor, this agenda is "about partisanship, and it's not about the best interests of the American people, when you talk about how these folks are acting."According to the latest Johns Hopkins University data, as of Sunday, January 9, the Sunshine State recorded a total of 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 with 62,688 deaths. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, more than 13.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated, which is about 65% of the total population. The state had more than 120,000 new cases of the virus as of Saturday, with a seven-day average increase of more than 58,000 infections.

