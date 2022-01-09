Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/david-frost-urges-bojo-to-embrace-free-markets-free-debate-low-taxes-to-win-reelection-1092133816.html
David Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection
David Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged by David Frost to “set the direction of travel” for his Government along traditional Conservative lines if he wanted to avoid defeat at the next General Election.
2022-01-09T13:05+0000
2022-01-09T13:05+0000
boris johnson
brexit
david frost
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/18/1078341878_0:0:3189:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_54be07ba6406a1ac7f5412f7bab0f3a0.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to “set the direction of travel” for his Government along traditional Conservative lines if he wanted to avoid defeat at the next General Election.Amid talk of a possible leadership challenge to Johnson, former Brexit minister David Frost, in an interview for the Daily Mail – his first since his resignation last December – suggested that the Tory PM revitalise the country with “free markets, free debate and low taxes”, while also charting a route that would appeal to voters.“What I think we need to do is be clearer about the direction of travel, clearer about how we’re going to get there. And I think the PM should trust his instincts a bit more,” stated Frost.The former cabinet minister, who stepped down not due to “leadership” issues, but because he “couldn't support certain policies - most recently on the COVID restrictions", indicated that the Prime Minister needed better support around him in his team.Polling ‘Doesn't Look Good'Weighing in on the recent poll figures for the Mail that showed the Labour Party leading by 16 per cent in the Northern 'Red Wall' seats that Johnson had secured in the 2019 General Election, he said:Suggesting that Boris Johnson’s government avail itself more of the “complete legislative freedom” that Brexit brought with it, Frost said that if he were in Johnson’s place he would “cut tariffs a lot more quickly than we're doing and introduce a much more assertive competition policy.”“I don't think the Red Wall is so different to the rest of the country. What people want is their own lives to get better,” stated David Frost.The ex-minister warned that issues such as keeping cost of energy low and focusing on security of supply were currently more important, in his opinion, than “green politics, net zero, the climate emergency”, which were an inalienable part of “mainstream opinion”.If he garners “the right sort of support,” Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister this time next year, claimed Frost, despite fallout from the sleaze scandal, Tory rebellion in the Commons over COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing Cabinet Office “Partygate” probe. The latter is looking into potentially lockdown-breaching Christmas gatherings at Downing Street in 2020.Defining Johnson’s signature “Conservatism”, he underscored that it was about a “can do” attitude.
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/uks-brexit-minister-david-frost-resigns---reports-1091634802.html
Boj is a western puppet I told you guys before that man ain't got a no agenda no blue print I wonder if he will ever gonna be remembered .. absolutely pointless the only thing he is good at is having party in number 10
0
And he talks much...under him UK detoreited fact!! Iff it were UK I knew probably they will be included in the Russia NATO -us trilateral security discuss.. remember they opted out from EU lately atleast be called as an independent state facilitator as the US
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/18/1078341878_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b9f966d8cd43a7cc635c9c7294d25bc2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, brexit, david frost

David Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection

13:05 GMT 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysBritain's Brexit adviser David Frost arrives for a meeting with European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, 2 October 2019.
Britain's Brexit adviser David Frost arrives for a meeting with European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, 2 October 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In his resignation letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December, ex-Brexit minister David Frost stressed that he was stepping down over "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding the government's domestic and foreign policy. He later reiterated he had not been prompted by “leadership” issues.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to “set the direction of travel” for his Government along traditional Conservative lines if he wanted to avoid defeat at the next General Election.
Amid talk of a possible leadership challenge to Johnson, former Brexit minister David Frost, in an interview for the Daily Mail – his first since his resignation last December – suggested that the Tory PM revitalise the country with “free markets, free debate and low taxes”, while also charting a route that would appeal to voters.
“What I think we need to do is be clearer about the direction of travel, clearer about how we’re going to get there. And I think the PM should trust his instincts a bit more,” stated Frost.
The former cabinet minister, who stepped down not due to “leadership” issues, but because he “couldn't support certain policies - most recently on the COVID restrictions", indicated that the Prime Minister needed better support around him in his team.
“The PM has a right, when he wants something to happen, for the levers that he pulls to actually produce something. And he has the right to the best possible advice around him. So I think there needs to be machinery changes and there probably need to be some different voices around him to make sure that he gets the best possible advice.”
Polling ‘Doesn't Look Good'
Weighing in on the recent poll figures for the Mail that showed the Labour Party leading by 16 per cent in the Northern 'Red Wall' seats that Johnson had secured in the 2019 General Election, he said:

“If we're going to get out of this little trough and win the Election in a couple of years' time, then we've got to develop that. It isn't about just, 'Is this tax increase justifiable or not?' It's about the big-picture things we are trying to do and why.”

Suggesting that Boris Johnson’s government avail itself more of the “complete legislative freedom” that Brexit brought with it, Frost said that if he were in Johnson’s place he would “cut tariffs a lot more quickly than we're doing and introduce a much more assertive competition policy.”
“I don't think the Red Wall is so different to the rest of the country. What people want is their own lives to get better,” stated David Frost.
The ex-minister warned that issues such as keeping cost of energy low and focusing on security of supply were currently more important, in his opinion, than “green politics, net zero, the climate emergency”, which were an inalienable part of “mainstream opinion”.
Britain's Minister of State Lord David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
UK's Brexit Minister David Frost Resigns, Citing 'Disillusionment' With BoJo's Gov't
18 December 2021, 22:31 GMT
If he garners “the right sort of support,” Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister this time next year, claimed Frost, despite fallout from the sleaze scandal, Tory rebellion in the Commons over COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing Cabinet Office “Partygate” probe. The latter is looking into potentially lockdown-breaching Christmas gatherings at Downing Street in 2020.
Defining Johnson’s signature “Conservatism”, he underscored that it was about a “can do” attitude.
“….He is relentlessly optimistic and positive about this country, which is a good thing, and he's right to be. I think his fundamental views about the world and politics are good ones,” claimed Frost.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Boj is a western puppet I told you guys before that man ain't got a no agenda no blue print I wonder if he will ever gonna be remembered .. absolutely pointless the only thing he is good at is having party in number 10
Plove Cross
9 January, 16:12 GMT
000000
And he talks much...under him UK detoreited fact!! Iff it were UK I knew probably they will be included in the Russia NATO -us trilateral security discuss.. remember they opted out from EU lately atleast be called as an independent state facilitator as the US
Plove Cross
9 January, 16:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:24 GMTWindsor Castle to Become No-Fly Zone Over Concerns for Queen's Safety, Reports Say
13:10 GMTUK Health Secretary 'Disappointed' With Tennis Star Djokovic 'Fuelling' Vaccine Scepticism
13:05 GMTDavid Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection
12:14 GMT'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
12:01 GMTChristian Nurse in UK Gets 'Forced Out' of Hospital After Refusing to Remove Her Cross - Media
11:59 GMTTruss Warns She Will Trigger Article 16 Unless EU Shows 'Greater Movement' Towards UK Proposals
11:56 GMTFormer Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing
11:44 GMTWorld Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say
11:03 GMTTurkey Says Talks With US on F-35 Fighter Jets Scheduled 'In Coming Days'
10:45 GMTEx-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
10:34 GMTPrince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
10:33 GMTUS Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
10:22 GMTEx-Pentagon Officer: 'Biden Should Accept Russia’s Draft Security Agreements as Basis for Yalta 2.0'
09:47 GMTMore Than 20 Armed People Arrested in Kazakh Almaty Region, Police Say
09:34 GMTSaudi Arabia Reportedly Asks Neighbours for Munitions Pending US Approval of Patriot Sales
09:00 GMTUS Veteran: Russia Not Bluffing and Has 'All Options on the Table' for Security Talks With US & NATO
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied