David Frost Urges BoJo to Embrace ‘Free Markets, Free Debate, Low Taxes' to Win Reelection

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged by David Frost to “set the direction of travel” for his Government along traditional Conservative lines if he wanted to avoid defeat at the next General Election.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to “set the direction of travel” for his Government along traditional Conservative lines if he wanted to avoid defeat at the next General Election.Amid talk of a possible leadership challenge to Johnson, former Brexit minister David Frost, in an interview for the Daily Mail – his first since his resignation last December – suggested that the Tory PM revitalise the country with “free markets, free debate and low taxes”, while also charting a route that would appeal to voters.“What I think we need to do is be clearer about the direction of travel, clearer about how we’re going to get there. And I think the PM should trust his instincts a bit more,” stated Frost.The former cabinet minister, who stepped down not due to “leadership” issues, but because he “couldn't support certain policies - most recently on the COVID restrictions", indicated that the Prime Minister needed better support around him in his team.Polling ‘Doesn't Look Good'Weighing in on the recent poll figures for the Mail that showed the Labour Party leading by 16 per cent in the Northern 'Red Wall' seats that Johnson had secured in the 2019 General Election, he said:Suggesting that Boris Johnson’s government avail itself more of the “complete legislative freedom” that Brexit brought with it, Frost said that if he were in Johnson’s place he would “cut tariffs a lot more quickly than we're doing and introduce a much more assertive competition policy.”“I don't think the Red Wall is so different to the rest of the country. What people want is their own lives to get better,” stated David Frost.The ex-minister warned that issues such as keeping cost of energy low and focusing on security of supply were currently more important, in his opinion, than “green politics, net zero, the climate emergency”, which were an inalienable part of “mainstream opinion”.If he garners “the right sort of support,” Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister this time next year, claimed Frost, despite fallout from the sleaze scandal, Tory rebellion in the Commons over COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing Cabinet Office “Partygate” probe. The latter is looking into potentially lockdown-breaching Christmas gatherings at Downing Street in 2020.Defining Johnson’s signature “Conservatism”, he underscored that it was about a “can do” attitude.

Plove Cross Boj is a western puppet I told you guys before that man ain't got a no agenda no blue print I wonder if he will ever gonna be remembered .. absolutely pointless the only thing he is good at is having party in number 10 0

Plove Cross And he talks much...under him UK detoreited fact!! Iff it were UK I knew probably they will be included in the Russia NATO -us trilateral security discuss.. remember they opted out from EU lately atleast be called as an independent state facilitator as the US 0

