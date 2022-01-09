https://sputniknews.com/20220109/convicted-child-killer-said-three-more-babies-are-buried-behind-her-house-ex-inmate-claims-1092137523.html

Star Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims

Brockhill was reportedly described by a fellow prisoner as “cold and callous” and apparently wasn't seen crying once. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International

Savannah Brockhill, a former security guard and amateur boxer who went to prison after being convicted for murdering Star Hobson, the infant daughter of her lesbian lover, has made a remark about burying babies, the Sunday People reports.According to the newspaper, this revelation was made by a recently released inmate called Amy Louise Cowan, who was imprisoned in HMP Styal in Cheshire where Brockhill is held; she overheard the latter on New Year’s Day.She described Brockhill as “cold and callous,” saying that she “never once saw her cry.”At the same time, she noted that Brockhill kept referring to Star Hobson, the toddler she killed, as “my girl.”Cowan also mentioned that Brockhill, who was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison, is angry that Frankie Smith, Star's mother who stood by and watched Brockhill pummel the child, was jailed only for eight years for causing or allowing Star's death.

