Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/convicted-child-killer-said-three-more-babies-are-buried-behind-her-house-ex-inmate-claims-1092137523.html
Star Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
Star Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
Brockhill was reportedly described by a fellow prisoner as “cold and callous” and apparently wasn't seen crying once. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T18:54+0000
2022-01-09T19:23+0000
killer
prison
child
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091542761_0:56:176:155_1920x0_80_0_0_c0db2dd07d0b32715b6d28fa5f527075.jpg
Savannah Brockhill, a former security guard and amateur boxer who went to prison after being convicted for murdering Star Hobson, the infant daughter of her lesbian lover, has made a remark about burying babies, the Sunday People reports.According to the newspaper, this revelation was made by a recently released inmate called Amy Louise Cowan, who was imprisoned in HMP Styal in Cheshire where Brockhill is held; she overheard the latter on New Year’s Day.She described Brockhill as “cold and callous,” saying that she “never once saw her cry.”At the same time, she noted that Brockhill kept referring to Star Hobson, the toddler she killed, as “my girl.”Cowan also mentioned that Brockhill, who was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison, is angry that Frankie Smith, Star's mother who stood by and watched Brockhill pummel the child, was jailed only for eight years for causing or allowing Star's death.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091542761_0:40:176:172_1920x0_80_0_0_0c8c703fdbd689823558d768c986cb9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
killer, prison, child, uk

Star Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims

18:54 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 19:23 GMT 09.01.2022)
© Photo : West Yorkshire PoliceSavannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life for murdering Star Hobson
Savannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life for murdering Star Hobson - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© Photo : West Yorkshire Police
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Brockhill was reportedly described by a fellow prisoner as “cold and callous” and apparently wasn't seen crying once.
Savannah Brockhill, a former security guard and amateur boxer who went to prison after being convicted for murdering Star Hobson, the infant daughter of her lesbian lover, has made a remark about burying babies, the Sunday People reports.
According to the newspaper, this revelation was made by a recently released inmate called Amy Louise Cowan, who was imprisoned in HMP Styal in Cheshire where Brockhill is held; she overheard the latter on New Year’s Day.
“Brockhill said that there were three more babies buried in a field behind her house,” Cowan claimed.
She described Brockhill as “cold and callous,” saying that she “never once saw her cry.”
“She said she was sick of inmates kicking down her door and spitting in her food and that she didn’t care anymore,” Cowan remarked.
At the same time, she noted that Brockhill kept referring to Star Hobson, the toddler she killed, as “my girl.”
“She would say things like, ‘I miss my girl, I did everything for her,’ and that she would never intentionally hurt her,” the former inmate said. “Then at other times she would say that she had been jealous of Star, and blamed her for causing trouble between her and Frankie.”
Cowan also mentioned that Brockhill, who was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison, is angry that Frankie Smith, Star's mother who stood by and watched Brockhill pummel the child, was jailed only for eight years for causing or allowing Star's death.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:24 GMTOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
19:08 GMT‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
19:03 GMTSwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
19:01 GMTBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
18:54 GMTStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
18:52 GMTBronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video
18:39 GMTCovid Can Cause Body to Produce Antibodies That Attack Our Immune System, Study Finds
18:25 GMTAlmaty Mayor Survived Assassination Attempt on 5 January
18:06 GMTSputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country
18:00 GMTBJP Leaders Slam Punjab Chief for 'Briefing' Congress' Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi’s Security Lapse
17:41 GMTUS Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka, Reports Say
17:33 GMTAfghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic
17:06 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Find Third Juror Who 'Lied,' Bolsters Odds of Retrial – Media
17:03 GMTWinston Churchill is 'Criminal' Whose Statue 'Should Be Brought Down,' Activist Claims
16:30 GMTWhite House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned
15:40 GMTMoscow: CSTO Allies Worked in Sync at Critical Moment for Kazakhstan
15:00 GMTHead of Prominent Muslim Sect Reportedly Advised Alleged Victim to 'Drop' Rape Accusations
14:42 GMTMoscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'De-escalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory
14:00 GMTKazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organisation Among Rioters
13:54 GMTMore US Military Members Died From Suicide in 2021 Than From COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began