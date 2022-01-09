Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/buffalo-in-a-china-shop-beast-rampaging-through-restaurant-caught-on-camera-1092137831.html
Buffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
Buffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
The buffalo reportedly escaped from a butcher shop where it was about to be slaughtered. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T19:01+0000
2022-01-09T19:09+0000
china
video
restaurant
buffalo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092138734_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_9be5b4bb6f55be84bf0fa4e8bcafe751.jpg
CCTV footage of a shocking moment a buffalo charged into a restaurant in China has emerged on social media this week.According to MailOnline, the incident in question occurred on 31 December in the city of Taizhou in China's Jiangsu Province.In the video, two men can be seen inside the venue when the buffalo suddenly ploughs through the plastic screen at the entrance and slams into one of them, sending him flying into the air.The animal then disappears from sight for some time, although it can be heard rampaging in the restaurant.The animal eventually returns to the entrance and stands there for some time before trotting outside.According to the media outlet, the man who was rammed by buffalo suffered injuries to his leg; during the incident, his friend managed to drag him to safety. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.The rampaging animal reportedly escaped from a butcher shop shortly before it was about to be slaughtered.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092138734_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_ca948f4fbe23fc82db8833ba935bb442.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, video, restaurant, buffalo

Buffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera

19:01 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 19:09 GMT 09.01.2022)
CC0 / josibo / Buffalo
Buffalo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
CC0 / josibo /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The buffalo reportedly escaped from a butcher shop where it was about to be slaughtered.
CCTV footage of a shocking moment a buffalo charged into a restaurant in China has emerged on social media this week.
According to MailOnline, the incident in question occurred on 31 December in the city of Taizhou in China's Jiangsu Province.
In the video, two men can be seen inside the venue when the buffalo suddenly ploughs through the plastic screen at the entrance and slams into one of them, sending him flying into the air.
The animal then disappears from sight for some time, although it can be heard rampaging in the restaurant.
The animal eventually returns to the entrance and stands there for some time before trotting outside.
According to the media outlet, the man who was rammed by buffalo suffered injuries to his leg; during the incident, his friend managed to drag him to safety. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.
The rampaging animal reportedly escaped from a butcher shop shortly before it was about to be slaughtered.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:24 GMTOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
19:08 GMT‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
19:03 GMTSwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
19:01 GMTBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
18:54 GMTStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
18:52 GMTBronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video
18:39 GMTCovid Can Cause Body to Produce Antibodies That Attack Our Immune System, Study Finds
18:25 GMTAlmaty Mayor Survived Assassination Attempt on 5 January
18:06 GMTSputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country
18:00 GMTBJP Leaders Slam Punjab Chief for 'Briefing' Congress' Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi’s Security Lapse
17:41 GMTUS Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka, Reports Say
17:33 GMTAfghan Women Protest Against Kidnapping of Prominent Taliban Critic
17:06 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Find Third Juror Who 'Lied,' Bolsters Odds of Retrial – Media
17:03 GMTWinston Churchill is 'Criminal' Whose Statue 'Should Be Brought Down,' Activist Claims
16:30 GMTWhite House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned
15:40 GMTMoscow: CSTO Allies Worked in Sync at Critical Moment for Kazakhstan
15:00 GMTHead of Prominent Muslim Sect Reportedly Advised Alleged Victim to 'Drop' Rape Accusations
14:42 GMTMoscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'De-escalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory
14:00 GMTKazakhstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Details High Level of Organisation Among Rioters
13:54 GMTMore US Military Members Died From Suicide in 2021 Than From COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began