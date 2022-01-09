https://sputniknews.com/20220109/buffalo-in-a-china-shop-beast-rampaging-through-restaurant-caught-on-camera-1092137831.html

Buffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera

The buffalo reportedly escaped from a butcher shop where it was about to be slaughtered. 09.01.2022, Sputnik International

CCTV footage of a shocking moment a buffalo charged into a restaurant in China has emerged on social media this week.According to MailOnline, the incident in question occurred on 31 December in the city of Taizhou in China's Jiangsu Province.In the video, two men can be seen inside the venue when the buffalo suddenly ploughs through the plastic screen at the entrance and slams into one of them, sending him flying into the air.The animal then disappears from sight for some time, although it can be heard rampaging in the restaurant.The animal eventually returns to the entrance and stands there for some time before trotting outside.According to the media outlet, the man who was rammed by buffalo suffered injuries to his leg; during the incident, his friend managed to drag him to safety. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.The rampaging animal reportedly escaped from a butcher shop shortly before it was about to be slaughtered.

