BJP Leaders Slam Punjab Chief for 'Briefing' Congress' Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi’s Security Lapse

On 5 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab state was disrupted after a group of protesters blocked the road... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International

Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi has sparked a fresh row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent security lapse incident; on Wednesday, Modi's convoy got stuck for over 20 minutes in the middle of a flyover due to several protesters and BJP supporters blocking his route.As per the safety protocols, whenever the PM travels by road, the traffic routes are cleared of any obstruction, including commuters. However, the threat was so high on Wednesday that the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel had to form a human shield and walk alongside Modi's car as it moved away from the site.Calling it a serious security lapse, several politicians said that Modi could have been killed by a drone during this incident.In the recent video clip, while Channi maintained that there was "no threat" to PM Modi as he claimed that no protestors came within one kilometre of him, he revealed that he had briefed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the incident, which has now backfired.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have lashed out at Channi; they argue that since Vadra does not hold any post in the constitution, sharing crucial details with her is a violation of the oath of secrecy.The oath of secrecy is taken by every state chief and requires them to safeguard secrets and official information during their time in office.BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra raised questions about the need for Channi to keep Vadra in the loop regarding PM Modi's security.Some alleged that the security lapse was all planned by Congress leaders Channi and Vadra.After the incident, politicians from the federally governing BJP and main opposition Congress party have been engaged in a verbal spat over what actually transpired on 5 January and how it's being projected.

